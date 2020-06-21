What 3 Guys Did in Hopeless Marriages

We never have sex.

I can’t make her happy.

It’s hopeless.

You’ve heard it before. And yet…

Are you living in what feels like a hopeless marriage?

I was that guy. You know, feeling stuck in the marital dead zone.

Maybe you’re like guy #3. Fine with the dead zone.

You say to yourself, “Hey, it’s fine. As long as the house is not on fire.”

You’re content to chill at the 50 yard line. And you think, getting to the relational end zone is too much work.

But if you’re that guy, I gotta ask you…

Do you really want to spend the rest of your life in the marital dead zone?

I can’t imagine that appeals to you. I know, from experience, going after what you want in relationship is not as hard as you think. Certainly, it’s not as hard as living in the marital dead zone.

Or maybe you’re like guy #2.

You go after what you want. But you do it outside the marriage.

Hmmm… I doubt you’re that guy if you’re reading this.

BUT like him, you might escape through work, because that’s where you believe you can see clear results. Whereas relationship, it’s not so straight forward.

I get it. Who wants to work hard and not get results?

BUT I’m here to say, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Maybe you went to a therapist and you swirled for a few months or years. I see it often.

Or maybe you didn’t even know there were other options available to help you to reach CLEAR milestones and get RESULTS in your relationship.

If that appeals to you, then check out Guy #1.

He didn’t just throw in the towel because he thought there might be some work involved. He took action. He got the ball rolling.

Find out how he got there. And how you can too, in this video.