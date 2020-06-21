Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What 3 Guys Did in Hopeless Marriages

What 3 Guys Did in Hopeless Marriages

Do you really want to spend the rest of your life in the marital dead zone? 

by Leave a Comment

3 guys in marriages that feel hopeless have a similar story.

We never have sex.
I can’t make her happy.
It’s hopeless.

You’ve heard it before. And yet…

Are you living in what feels like a hopeless marriage?

I was that guy. You know, feeling stuck in the marital dead zone.

Maybe you’re like guy #3. Fine with the dead zone.

You say to yourself, “Hey, it’s fine. As long as the house is not on fire.”

You’re content to chill at the 50 yard line. And you think, getting to the relational end zone is too much work. 

But if you’re that guy, I gotta ask you…

Do you really want to spend the rest of your life in the marital dead zone? 

I can’t imagine that appeals to you. I know, from experience, going after what you want in relationship is not as hard as you think. Certainly, it’s not as hard as living in the marital dead zone.

Or maybe you’re like guy #2.

You go after what you want. But you do it outside the marriage.

Hmmm… I doubt you’re that guy if you’re reading this.

BUT like him, you might escape through work, because that’s where you believe you can see clear results.  Whereas relationship, it’s not so straight forward.

I get it. Who wants to work hard and not get results?

BUT I’m here to say, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Maybe you went to a therapist and you swirled for a few months or years. I see it often.

Or maybe you didn’t even know there were other options available to help you to reach CLEAR milestones and get RESULTS in your relationship.

If that appeals to you, then check out Guy #1.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He didn’t just throw in the towel because he thought there might be some work involved. He took action. He got the ball rolling.

Find out how he got there.  And how you can too, in this video.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

Shutterstock

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x