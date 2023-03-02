What a Broken Heart Can Teach You

Breakups suck.

Maybe you cry, perhaps you get pissed, maybe you shut down and feel nothing. Or the pain may be blinding. Even the person walking out is not unscathed, though you may not want to believe that.

How the relationship ends may also make a difference.

I had an eight-year relationship end with an email. My response was intense anger, and what I did next changed my life dramatically.

It’s essential to note feelings after a breakup are not gender specific. Holding on to beliefs that say one gender needs more emotional support than others minimizes the heartache we all go through.

You may not have given thought to how your breakups have changed you. After a relationship crashes and burns, you may spend more time picking through the wreckage than looking forward. Perfectly normal.

Yet breakups can help you more than you know.

First, they teach you you’re stronger than you realize.

You may have avoided ending a relationship for fear of the pain, yet odds are you’ve had multiple relationships end, and they all have one thing in common; you made it through the dark times.

When my first marriage ended because my now ex-wife wanted to “explore a new direction,” I stayed in bed for a month. My friends would knock on my door and shout, “Are you ok? Do you need anything?” This happened before cell phones.

In addition to learning I could make it through hell, I also understood I needed to be a complete person in future relationships. A “better half” no longer felt wise. Instead, I wanted to offer myself as someone who had a great life on their own and wanted to share companionship instead of needing it. I had to be better at being alone.

Another thing you may learn is a type of person you should no longer date.

Look for the common denominators in your choice of partners. Are there similar reasons why your relationships ended? The issue may not be them but you, and it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and work on yourself.

Ask your friends what they think, then truly listen to the answers.

You’ll finally learn what your friends and family really thought about your partner.

Your friends may have been biting their tongues, failing to understand why you didn’t see what they saw. Instinctively they knew it could have ended their friendship with you if they said anything.

I once dated someone my friends thought was angry and bitter. She never seemed this way to me. Yet after we broke up, I could finally see it and felt I had dodged a bullet. I joined the chorus of my friends, saying, “What was I thinking?”

While you might think I’m being flip about this, this can teach you a lot.

While talking about friends, I should mention you get to see them more.

Everyone has complained when a friend disappears after getting involved with someone.

When you return to the fold, you rediscover how many things you can discuss again. You can finally voice your opinion on any topic. You can finally stop apologizing for everything you say. Finally, you’ll be with your tribe, where your voice matters.

You’re likely to become healthier.

Revenge body is a thing. Too many of us let ourselves go while in a relationship. “They’ll love me no matter what!” Yeah, right. Good luck with that.

Anyway, now you have more time for the gym and can finally cook the healthy meals you like. Your mental health can also improve, now that you can stop holding your breath while walking on eggshells.

You won’t have to listen to their horrible music choices anymore.

When my last ex and I would take road trips, she had a nasty habit of putting a single song on repeat. She always had a song of the week. Then, when she burned out on it, she found a new one to play repeatedly.

Music is a big part of our lives and can shape us or reflect us. Returning to what feels good to you will feel good. Imagine the freedom of going on road trips and singing your favorite songs at the top of your lungs!

Do you remember the sweetness of a good first kiss?

The anticipation, the excitement, and the nervousness all bunched together? I’m not saying kisses lose power over a long-term relationship, but there’s something about the first one. You get to do it again, plus many other firsts. The lows will eventually bring back the highs.

By the way, there is no time limit on how long you should mourn a relationship.

Even though we’ve all wanted to thump a friend and say, “Get over it!” it’s not helpful. Eventually, though, you must understand you will need to move on.

Jumping too quickly into another relationship isn’t a good plan, either. Instead, you might want to wait until the anxiety and stress are gone.

Of course, there are exceptions. Remember the ex-girlfriend who broke up with me via email? I responded angrily by putting myself on a dating site. Ten days later, I met the woman I’ve been married to for eight years. If it’s a rebound, it’s a damn good one.

But you can’t rely on this. I got lucky.

You will get through it. Deep down, you already know that. Focus on where you’re heading, not where you’ve been. Look for the positives, even from the bottom of the well.

Most importantly, know that love will someday return.

