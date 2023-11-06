What a Little Boy and His Airplane Can Teach Us About Love

Timothy loved that toy airplane from the day his grandfather knelt and handed it to him.

“This is for you, my boy. So you can take wing and adventure in lands near and far,” his grandfather said.

Timothy and his airplane were inseparable. They loved the backyard, where a makeshift runway scratched into the dirt served as the starting point for imaginary trips.

Timothy had a fertile imagination about people, places, and things. He viewed his toy airplane as a kind of portal to discovery. Oh, the places they could go together.

Timothy’s imagination was no doubt stoked by the stories and books his grandfather read to him. “Books, my dear boy, free us. They open up worlds beyond our grasp. They teach us about life, and what’s important,” his grandfather once said before making a strange face.

The worst moments in life are heralded by small observations. -Andy Weir, The Martian

“What’s wrong?” Timothy asked him.

His grandfather sat back, exhaled a few times, and said, “Old age, Timothy. That’s what’s wrong.” But then his grandfather smiled, and his eyes glistened with a loving sparkle.

Fear is for the winter

The day it happened Timothy knew it must be winter. After all, his grandfather read to him once about fear coming in the winter.

Oh, my sweet summer child,” Old Nan said quietly, “what do you know of fear? Fear is for the winter, my little lord, when the snows fall a hundred feet deep and the ice wind comes howling out of the north. Fear is for the long night, when the sun hides its face for years at a time, and little children are born and live and die all in darkness while the direwolves grow gaunt and hungry, and the white walkers move through the woods Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free -George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones

Timothy didn’t always understand the books his grandfather read to him but was told, “Not everything has to make perfect sense. Just listen to the words, and the way they make you feel.”

“Come on, Timothy, it’s time to go.” The words that came from his mother made him feel anxious.

Even little boys can sense endings and final goodbyes. She strolled over to him and knelt in her black dress. “Dad is waiting in the car, honey. We need to leave.”

Learn to dance with the limp

The drive into town was not far but the somber mood pierced the boy’s spirit.

He ran his fingers over the toy airplane as he gazed out the car window. Little boys may not understand many adult things, but the tenderness of youth is not immune to the pain of loss.

You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly — that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. -Anne Lamott

There were many in attendance at the memorial service, but that was not a surprise. His grandfather was beloved in the community.

When the boy asked to see the open casket his mother was unsure but his father smiled and said, “It’s okay, let Timothy say his goodbyes.”

His father dragged a chair over to the open casket and held Timothy’s elbow as he stepped up. Timothy was a little afraid but he steadied himself and then peered down.

Death ends a life, not a relationship

His grandfather’s face looked weird. Sort of ashen and completely devoid of life.

Timothy knew, in his young mind, that Poppy (his grandfather’s nickname) was gone forever. But he also felt, in a strange way, like Poppy was still with him forever. Still in his heart and mind.

Death ends a life, not a relationship. -Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie

After a few minutes, Timothy’s mother said, “Are you all set, sweetie? Can I lift you down?” Timothy faced his mother, nodded yes, and outstretched his arms. But as she stepped in to lift him he said, “Oh, wait.”

Timothy turned back and looked down at his beloved Poppy. His wise grandfather, who took the time to read to him, and teach him about life and meaning and adventures.

Timothy surprised his parents when he leaned forward, pressing his left hand against the shiny edge of the casket. With his right hand, Timothy reached into his pocket and withdrew the toy airplane.

He leaned over further, and gently rested the toy airplane on his grandfather’s chest. Timothy’s mother began to sob quietly.

“I love you, Poppy,” Timothy said. “Maybe this will help you get where you’re going.”

