By Jim Balfanz, The 74

This story first appeared at The 74, a nonprofit news site covering education. Sign up for free newsletters from The 74 to get more like this in your inbox.

The fourth grader who struggled to read or write but can now compose full sentences and finish a short book. The fifth grader who needed care and guidance to make the challenging transition to middle school. The high-schooler who was falling behind and got the personal attention needed to stay on track to graduate.

This is how peer mentors and tutors, participating in national service in schools and partnering with teachers, are helping students succeed and see possibilities that they did not think were within reach. Beyond their achievements in the classroom, these young adults are also gaining skills that prepare them to start their own careers, even as artificial intelligence reshapes the entry-level work landscape.

The organization I head, City Year, provides these opportunities to AmeriCorps volunteers ages 17 to 25 in 30 cities nationwide. Serving as student success coaches, they learn to lead teams, resolve conflict, solve problems and make human connections — the kind of practical, durable skills that technology cannot replace and employers still value as automation takes over many of the routine tasks typically performed in start-up jobs.

Coaches can spend a day mentoring a student or managing small-group tutoring sessions, collaborating with teachers, coordinating afterschool activities and interacting with families. This requires project management capabilities, active listening, trust-building and the ability to adapt communication styles to individuals from different backgrounds and with diverse perspectives, as well as navigate difficult conversations relating to student behaviors and other problem areas with composure and sensitivity.

The critical-thinking skills coaches apply to analyzing performance metrics and tailoring math and literacy interventions for specific students are the same ones used to track key indicators in a business setting. Working on diverse teams in under-resourced schools, where the demands and daily stresses can be great, strengthens their resilience as they learn how to rebound from setbacks, manage their energy and emotions and support teammates who are under pressure.

Coaches are not simply exposed to these and other challenges; they are given opportunities in real time to practice, receive guidance, reflect on their experiences and improve continuously. Their efforts in schools contribute to better academic outcomes and attendance.

Preliminary findings from an independent Policy Studies Associates evaluation from 2021-22 to 2023-24 show that chronic absenteeism dropped 3.6 percentage points more in City Year partner schools than in matched comparison schools. And City Year alumni consistently say the experience contributed significantly to their personal growth and development, and prepared them well for their career path.

I know firsthand how impactful and life-changing service can be. I began my career as a City Year corps member, and more than three decades later, I still draw on that experience as a CEO. I have also watched thousands of young people begin service unsure of what they could contribute and leave with greater confidence, purpose and a clearer sense of their path and potential. It is exactly this kind of experience — where there is no guaranteed right answer — that teaches when technology can help and when judgment and leadership matter more.

The science of learning and development shows that young people build agency, resilience and collaboration through relationships, meaningful challenges and feedback. Structured service creates those conditions. That’s why opportunities to help build job-ready skills should be far more available as machine intelligence becomes more prevalent in the workplace.

The National Governors Association recently took a big step in that direction by launching Service United. This initiative will build on the infrastructure and high-quality practices that organizations such as Service Year Alliance and America’s Service Commissions have put in place to expand state-based service opportunities, creating pathways to meaningful careers for more young people and helping employers build the workforce they need for the future.

Corporate partners and philanthropy have an important role to play by establishing partnerships that move national service members into full-time jobs; providing grants that support training programs and other national- and state-level service organization needs; and helping young people have resources for housing and other living expenses that might be required for relocation and to complete a year of service.

Without these types of investment, national service will remain out of reach for many young people who need professional networks, paid internships and the financial cushion that enables them to build career momentum.

A rigorous year of service could also translate into college credit, recognized credentials and an advantage in hiring. Through a pilot program launched earlier this year with the State University of New York, City Year student success coaches serving in New York state are now eligible to receive up to 10 academic credits at a participating SUNY campus for their year of service, helping to reduce the time and cost required to earn a college degree.

Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton College of Teaching and Learning Innovation is partnering with City Year on a pilot program for students at the college to serve as student success coaches in Phoenix schools. Leading employers are acting on the same conviction: Deloitte and ServiceNow offer mentorship programs, fellowships and paid internships that lead to entry-level positions for student success coaches who complete their service.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Employers are recognizing that human collaboration is increasingly important and that skills like empathy, adaptability and creativity will be even more valuable as AI absorbs tasks that are typical to starter positions. It’s not only about the entry-level jobs that will disappear; it’s about what students trying to begin a career will lose. A year of service can fill the gap, providing exposure to situations young people will encounter in work and life that require human-centered skills, while instilling a commitment to civic engagement.

National service is well-positioned to be a bridge from education to career — one that gives the next generation the chance to help students and communities, discover what they can do, contribute and lead.

—

This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America.

—

Subscribe to our Email Newsletter:

Why Subscribe? Because this conversation matters.

When you subscribe, you’re directly supporting independent, mission-driven journalism about masculinity, relationships, mental health, fatherhood, and social change. Your inbox becomes part of a movement that’s been challenging stereotypes and expanding what it means to be a good man since 2010. Plus, our newsletter is curated by humans, not algorithms — thoughtful context in an AI-flooded world.







The Good Men Project is a mission-driven men’s media platform. A major platform for stories about men, identity, fatherhood, and emotional intelligence—and a trusted home for the national conversation about masculinity.

The Good Men Project accepts paid guest posts and provides bulk guest post packages for SEO agencies and resellers. Email [email protected] for more information

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members help support our mission and get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com