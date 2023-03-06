what are the beckoning hands that bring us to perfection?

We assembled inside a barn-like structure a short distance from his beautiful, 10,000 square foot Craftsman art studio.

It was my first time in Idaho. The air was crisp and the scenery looked just like the artist’s beautiful paintings.

The artist was Scott L. Christensen, and I was there for a weeklong painting workshop. I admired Scott’s artwork for years and was excited to finally attend one of his popular workshops.

Scott used the barn-like outbuilding for his workshop classroom. There were forty or so folding chairs, all facing a large easel and desk that served as Scott’s mixing palette.

Lectures and painting demonstrations were punctuated with outdoor painting assignments, where students would try and apply the lessons learned. Then we’d all return to the classroom and layout our paintings along the wall for Scott to constructively critique.

During a critique, one woman quipped to a fellow student, “Well, it may be easy for Scott to paint beautifully, but I’m having a hell of a time.”

Scott must have heard her comments because he excused himself and left the room. Moments later he came back, holding an unframed painting, and said, “If you want to see ugly, take a look at this.”

He held up an amateur-looking painting of a river stream. The colors were harsh, the composition poor, and there seemed to be a million little dots in the foreground.

“Look at all those dots,” Scott said, “It took me forever to paint them, but back then it was the only way I knew how to paint rocks and pebbles.”

The students and I stared at the painting, stunned. We couldn’t believe that Scott L. Christensen, the celebrated master landscape artist, was once a beginner.

Ten minutes of diligent study a day

Scott L. Christensen used to have a consuming passion for sports. He might have pursued sports for a living, but a fractured vertebra in a college football game ended all that.

Scott got into teaching and coaching for a while but eventually gave that up to become a full-time painter. He’d take his portable easel and paints outdoors regularly, to study from nature. Books, museum visits, travel, and advice from other artists helped Scott hone his craft.

Scott’s years of hard work and study paid off. He won numerous awards, including the distinguished Prix de West Award. He has taught workshops at Disney Animation Studios, Scottsdale Artists School, and many other venues, and his work is enthusiastically collected and sold in high-end galleries.

In the workshop I attended, Scott instructed us to complete numerous field studies each day. The goal was not to create finished paintings but to develop skills. Instead of working on big landscapes, we focused on specific parts of the landscape, like trees, skies, rocks, and other elements.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner once said that in devoting ten minutes of diligent study a day, a person, after a certain amount of time, will be considered an expert in this area and will know a considerable amount more of the subject or craft studied. — Scott L. Christensen

Over the week of the painting workshop, I slaved away on my field studies. Many were outright failures, but with Scott’s instructions and each effort, I saw progress by the end of the week.

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going, and this was largely what Scott taught us. No doubt, his lessons about composition, values, limited palette colors, and more helped everyone advance their work. But the only way to get better at painting is time and focused practice.

The best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell has written that mastery in most disciplines requires 10,000 hours of study and practice. Some dispute the 10,000-hour rule, but the point is that mastery requires consistency and hard work.

Those who put in the time and effort develop rare and valuable skills that often lead to admiration, celebration, and professional success.

So if we know the formula for success involves practice and hard work, why do so many of us come up short and quit?

The answer is probably this:

Near-misses

And what’s tragic is that near-misses are actually the key to success, but we usually give up because of them.

Something mediocre is better than nothing

My wife recently joined the Austin Kleon book club, “Read Like an Artist.” The books selected are an eclectic mix of creative nonfiction, novels, artist memoirs, comics, and more, all of which speak to living a more creative life.

This month’s book selection is the famed photographer Sally Mann’s memoir Hold Still. My wife handed the book to me to read, and so far it’s great.

Here is Kleon’s book club intro to Mann’s book:

Sally Mann is that rare master of both pictures and words, and her memoir shows off that mastery: the visual images are perfectly woven into the text to tell her story. (While best known for her photography, Mann holds a BA in literature and an MA in creative writing.) This book covers her long, interesting life and career, including her friendship with the painter Cy Twombly (there’s a surprising scene of him people-watching outside of a Walmart) and her struggle to make art while being a mother to three children. It’s not often that an artist can tell their own story in prose that sings, and that’s what makes this book so special to me. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I love artful, monochromatic photography, and Sally Mann is a master at this. According to her website, Mann “has received numerous awards, including NEA, NEH, and Guggenheim Foundation grants, and her work is held by major institutions internationally.”

Mann’s book, Hold Still, received universal critical acclaim, and was named a finalist for the National Book Award. In 2016 Hold Still won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

What’s great about book clubs like Austin Kleon’s is that you get to discover authors you may not have been familiar with. Even better, some of those authors share hard-earned wisdom with the rest of us.

This brings me to the following gem in Mann’s memoir Hold Still:

Maybe you’ve made something mediocre — there’s plenty of that in any artist’s cabinets — but something mediocre is better than nothing, and often the near-misses, as I call them, are the beckoning hands that bring you to perfection just around the blind corner. — Sally Mann, Hold Still: A Memoir with Photographs

No doubt Sally Mann produced a fair share of near-misses in her photography work. But rather than succumb to discouragement, Mann built on those near-misses, and now she’s a celebrated photographer.

Scott L. Christensen built on his near-misses too, and now he’s an award-winning, respected fine artist.

How about you? How many near-misses are squirreled away in your cabinet of creative efforts? How many times have you fallen short of your goals and then gave up?

The sobering question to ask is this:

How close was my last near-miss to a breakthrough?

Just around the blind corner

There were times when I wanted to destroy some of my paintings. One day I packed up my paint boxes and decided to focus exclusively on my writing. I felt I wasn’t growing fast enough as a painter, and my last two pieces had something missing.

Near-misses.

But then a collector contacted me to purchase one of my paintings. And the next day, when I started painting anew, I experienced some breakthroughs.

There were times when I almost quit blogging. I felt my posts lacked depth, and a few writing opportunities fell through.

Near-misses.

But then an editor at The Guardian emailed me and asked to republish one of my articles. So maybe I was further along than I thought.

Here’s the deal: Your near-misses, to borrow from Sally Mann, “are the beckoning hands that bring you to perfection just around the blind corner.”

The next time you make something mediocre, don’t despair. The next time you fall short, hang in there.

Learn from those near-misses. Fix the broken stuff, and celebrate the parts that are working.

If Scott L. Christensen and Sally Mann can turn those near-misses into perfection and success, so can you.

Before you go

I’m John P. Weiss. I draw cartoons, paint, and write about life lessons. To follow along, sign up for my popular Saturday Newsletter here.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Photos by John P. Weiss