The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

What Are the Best Motivational Memes?

What Are the Best Motivational Memes?

How can they help you achieve your goals?

by Leave a Comment


What is Motivation?

Motivation can be hard to come by when you’re feeling depressed, anxious, or just down in general. Whether you struggle with mental illness or are simply up against other roadblocks in life, it can be tough to get motivated. Think about when you’re down and call a friend to get comfort or advice regarding a problem that you’re having. They’ll encourage you to the best of their ability. They’ll remind you of who you are and your best attributes. That’s what a motivational meme can do as well. Motivational memes have some short sayings that can remind you of the fact that you’ll get through some of the difficult times in life. Here are some examples.

  • Don’t give up
  • You got this
  • It’s your life, live it how you need to
  • Your story isn’t over
  • Believe in yourself
  • Change comes from within you
  • Focus on the present
  • Be here right now

These are some expressions that you may see as memes. You can save them on your tablet, phone, or wherever you might look at them. Maybe you want to print them out to remind you that the hard times will pass and that you’ll get through it.

Finding motivation when you’re feeling down

Depression is an extremely common mental illness. It’s noted that there are over 19 million adults in the United States that have experienced a major depressive episode (Source: web MD article, linked). Depression can range in terms of severity, and the length of a depressive episode will vary from person to person. It can be caused by trauma, life circumstances, genetics, and other factors. It can be one episode or chronic episodes. Here are some symptoms of depression:

  • Depressive thoughts
  • Chronic insomnia or sleeping too much
  • Lack of pleasure in things you used to enjoy
  • Low self-esteem
  • Lack of energy
  • Restlessness
  • Changes in appetite
  • Isolating from friends or family

What can you do when you feel depressed?

Motivational memes can help you and remind you that you will be able to get through difficult times, and with that meme, there are other things you can do.

Take things one small step at a time

One thing that you can do is get outside and take a walk. It may seem really difficult to fight the urge to lay in bed, but take one step at a time – literally. Put one foot in front of the other and do things little by little, even if it is just washing a few dishes or texting one friend. If you break things down step by step, they’re likely to seem a little bit less overwhelming. Once you get outside even for a short walk, you’ll feel the fresh are hit your body and you’ll start to feel more activated rather than sedentary. Your brain will react to the stimulus around you, and you aren’t letting Depression win.

See your loved ones

When you reach out to people that care about you, you’ll feel validated. It might be hard to see friends and family because you might want to isolate, but try to fight those urges. Even if you send a friend one text to check on how they’re doing, it can help you. Checking in on others to see how they’re doing can open to door to reconnect you with friends and can take you out of your own head, even if it is only momentary.

Sleep hygiene is important

Make sure that you practice good sleep hygiene and have a routine so that you can ensure that you get adequate sleep at night. Sleeping too much or not enough can hurt your mood in multiple ways, and that’s why it’s important to have good sleep hygiene.

Finding motivation when it’s not easy

Search for motivational memes as a compliment to doing other things that’ll help you when you’re down, but remember that memes are not a substitute for medical or mental health advice. To take care of your mental health adequately, it’s important to seek help from mental health professionals who can offer you the support that you need. You need to do the heavy lifting by going to therapy, reaching out to your support system, and doing the things that might help you as an individual, like writing in a journal or making a list of goals. Making a list of goals can be empowering because, as you move down the list and check them off one by one, you’ll feel accomplished and have a visual to tell you that you’re moving in the right direction. Depression can be debilitating, so seemingly small goals aren’t small at all and everything is worth celebrating. Remember that there are some things in life that you can’t control; life isn’t easy, but if you stay focused and grounded and remind yourself that you’re doing the best that you can, it can help.

Seeking treatment

Therapy can be one of the best things you can do for yourself to stay motivated. With your therapist, you can work on identifying goals, and your therapist will hold you accountable for your goals and help you work through them. You might even make your own motivational memes with your therapist or create sayings or pieces of art that help you. Whether you see a therapist online or in your local area, it’s important to stay grounded and work towards motivation so that you can achieve the things you want to in life. This may be a rough time, but there is hope.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

