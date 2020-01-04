What are the Qualities Needed in a Good Mental Health Counselor?



What is a mental health counselor?

A mental health counselor guides individuals, couples, families, and can conduct group therapy. Their goal is to provide clients with stability and enhance their wellbeing. To be a mental health counselor, you need particular qualities. Don’t go into the field unless you want to help others. If you pursue being a mental health counselor to serve your ego, you’re not going to make an impact on humanity. Here are some attributes of a successful mental health counselor.

High levels of empathy

A mental health counselor needs to be empathetic. When you have high empathy for your clients, you’re going to help them succeed because you genuinely care about what happens to them. Empathy means that you put yourself in the client’s shoes. You want to understand their feelings, support them, and help them become the best version of themselves. The reason you went into the mental health field is that you care about people. That’s a significant motivation to become a mental health counselor. Your caring will come across to the clients you treat, and they will appreciate you.

Excellent communication skills

If you want to help your clients, you need to communicate effectively. A mental health counselor needs to be articulate. When you’re teaching coping strategies, you need to be clear. The client needs to understand in a way that makes sense to them. They will learn how to manage their mental health concerns if you’re speaking their language. You will show them how to manage their mental health conditions. Meet the clients where they’re at and support them in learning how to cope with their issues. That’s why communication skills are crucial. Every client is different and has unique needs. Some people benefit from writing things down, while others are more auditory. Learn your clients’ mode of communication and practice connecting with them in a way that works for them.

Patience

When you’re working in the mental health field is essential to have patience. Sometimes your clients will backslide. You may work with clients who have substance abuse issues you deal with people who relapse. It requires a great deal of patience or temperance to support your clients in recovery, whether that’s in substance abuse or individual therapy. Recovery isn’t linear, and you are always recovering from mental health issues. Many mental health issues or conditions are chronic. It’s crucial to understand that your clients will struggle. They will have good days and bad days. A good mental health counselor is patient with their clients as they go through the recovery process, and life struggles.

High ethical standards

When you’re working with the public, you must abide by a strict code of ethics. You cannot have a friendship or interpersonal relationships (including a romantic one) with your clients. You’re there to assist them and support their mental health recovery. You’re not there to fraternize with clients, or find an intimate relationship. A great mental health counselor is ethical, and if there’s some moral concern, they will address it. If there’s a conflict of interest, or if there’s an issue with countertransference or transference that can’t be resolved in therapy, a great mental health counselor will refer that client to another provider. Countertransference occurs when a therapist or counselor treats their clients like someone they know in their life. If a mental health counselor cannot work through countertransference issues, it’s crucial to refer the client to another therapist. Having a strong code of ethics is vital in this profession.

Motivating your Client matters

One of the issues that people with depression struggle with is a lack of motivation. A great mental health counselor can motivate the client no matter what emotional state their client is in. Your job as a counselor isn’t to fix your client, but rather show them that they’re capable of solving their problems. You will assist them along the way, but you don’t have to cure their issues.

Searching for therapy

It’s not easy to search for help with mental health issues. If you’re a mental health counselor, you have an essential job. Whether your client works with you online or in private practice in your local area, you can help change their life. These qualities outlined are signs of a great mental health counselor. There are always ways to improve your therapy practice, but beginning with being a compassionate, patient, and ethically sound mental health provider is a great start.

