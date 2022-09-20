Have you ever gone through a breakup like this: you don’t know what you did to cause the relationship to end?

Maybe you’ll never understand because he wanted to break up long ago.

Most of the time before the breakup, there were clues, but you were too careless or didn’t take it seriously.

So what are the signs when a guy wants to break up with you?

01 You don’t win anymore when you quarrel with him

When a man loves you, he is a “superman” on call, and when he doesn’t love you, even if you are “reasonable” in his eyes, it will become “unreasonable”.

When a guy doesn’t love you and wants to break up with you, his attitude towards you will become colder.

The most obvious is that when you argue, if he cares about you, then no matter how intense your quarrel is, or even how violent the two of you are.

Then calm down, most men will bow their heads first, then tell you it’s all his fault, please forgive him.

What does this mean? This shows that the man still cares about you, he cares about the consequences of the quarrel, and he doesn’t want to lose you because of it. (But girls, don’t be arrogant, don’t use this wrong way of interaction)

On the contrary, if a man argues with you when you are sad, or even if you cry, he is indifferent, with an attitude of “whatever you like” and “you are annoying”, then it shows that he doesn’t care that much about you.

02 Indifference and escape

Since they don’t like you anymore and don’t know how to deal with you, the easiest thing for them to do is to be indifferent and choose to escape.

For example, he will pretend that he is so busy that he has no time to see you, or even if you take the initiative to find him and want to communicate with him, he will find various reasons to put you off.

Moreover, he may also hide so that you can’t find him.

Then there is no doubt that this man no longer wants to continue with you.

You know, when a person loves you, no matter how busy he is at work, he will find time to accompany you appropriately.

Because he cares, he can’t bear to leave you alone

And when a person doesn’t care about you at all and doesn’t even bother to explain, then there is a problem with his feelings for you.

03 No patience

When he likes you, he will always have a topic to chat about, even any small things in life, or a little joy he would like to share with you.

And when a person loses interest in another person, no matter how wonderful the other person’s content is, he will be bored and impatient to listen to it.

He used to think that being with each other was sweet even in a daze, but once he got tired of it, he felt that just being with each other was a waste of time.

When a man shows all kinds of impatience with you, such as facial expressions, and frequent disgust in words.

Or even thinks that you are flawed all over, thinks you are annoying, picky, uncultured, and unrestrained, thinks that you dress outdated and look rustic.

Then it means that his feelings for you have changed from love to hate.

You know, only when a person’s heart is full of dissatisfaction, he will be full of criticism.

This kind of nitpicking does not lie in whether you are not perfect, but because his mood has changed. When he is in love, everything is beautiful and fantasy; when he is not in love, his eyes are full of mess.

04 Flirting with other women

When will a man have an affair with another woman when he has a partner?

First, he is dissatisfied with the status quo and tired of his current emotional life. The second is that he has decided that he wants to give up his existing relationship and is paving the way for himself.

Either way, it means that he has changed his mind about you.

Many men will do this. When they have a premonition that a relationship is about to come to an end, or he is tired of a relationship and wants to end it.

He will transfer his emotions by flirting with other women to reduce the impact of the breakup.

If your relationship problems have begun to appear, if your other half has all the above phenomena, then please remember to make efforts to repair the problem in time, or be prepared to give up on him.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

