What Are You Telling Yourself and What is it Costing You?

Everything you say to yourself either elevates or lowers how you feel about yourself.

Are your own worst critic? Would you be friends with someone that spoke to you the way you speak to yourself? What are the unkind things you say to yourself and what is it costing you?

Negative self talk and not liking yourself is dangerous. Eventually, you might start to believe that you can’t, that you’re not good enough, not lovable enough, not worthy. Your thoughts have the power to change everything, positively or negatively. Not being kind to yourself makes you a vulnerable target for people to take advantage of you. Maybe you know the feeling of being unappreciated, undervalued or used. “People treat you how you allow them to treat you”. Commit to treating yourself better and others will follow.

Starting today, give yourself the best self-love gift there is – self-kindness through positive self-talk! It is free, you don’t have to leave your house to get it, you don’t even have to move and it never runs out. Practice self-kindness in the form of positive self-talk daily and like a muscle – the more you use it, the stronger it gets and soon it will become a habit!

If you want the world to love you, take you seriously, pay attention to you and want to be around you, then give yourself an abundance of trust and love. Start telling yourself what you want everyone else to notice about you. The world may not notice every time, but you will. By practicing positive self-talk, you will become less reliant on external validation. Compliments will feel better, and disappointments will become fewer.

When you wake up, what is the first thing you tell yourself?

Say thank you to yourself for resting, tell yourself “I am rested and ready for the day”.

Identify three things you are grateful for.

What do you tell yourself when you look in the mirror?

Smile to yourself, think of something nice to say to yourself. It can be an internal feeling or external observation like, “you have beautiful eyes and you are funny as shit”.

Identify 3 things that you like about the way you look or feel.

What do you tell yourself after a long day at work?

Remind yourself of all the things you accomplished, how hard you worked and how awesome you are! Identify 3 things that went well.

What do you tell yourself after a win or a loss?

With either a win or a loss, acknowledge your role and find a glow (a compliment) and identify a grow (how you can do better next time).

Every thought you have sends a signal to your conscious and subconscious mind about what you think of yourself, what you deserve and how you perceive the world around you. Increase your positive self-talk and elevate yourself from within.

Pick a few of these and start practicing today!

Be grateful.

Be courageous.

Be kind.

Be curious.

Be joyful.

Be creative.

Be passionate.

Be playful.

Be still.

Be love.

