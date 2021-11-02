What Beijing’s Treatment of Didi Tells Us About Investing in China

The IPO of China’s ride-hailing giant DiDi will be remembered as one of the most eventful in history: after filing in early June, the company, which many considered undervalued compared to competitors such as Uber or Lyft, finally debuted on the NYSE on June 30, closing 16% up, only to find two days later that the Chinese regulator, after subjecting the company to a security audit, said its app would no longer be available for download on app stores.

After the July 4 public holiday in the United States, Didi’s shares fell on Tuesday by more than 25%, well below their starting price, shedding $22 billion of its valuation.

Was this Beijing flexing its muscles? Apparently, the regulator had recommended days earlier that theDidi postpone its IPO, but the company, anxious to reward its investors and anticipating damage to its reputation if it backed out, had decided to go ahead with its plans. The company had merely listed “possible action by disgruntled regulators” as one of the risks, something that will hardly satisfy foreign investors who, tempted by its growth, have decided to buy its shares, and which will serve as a warning to them that China is not just another market and certainly doesn’t behave like one.

Upcoming IPOs of dozens of Chinese companies on foreign stock exchanges are now at risk: one thing is to examine a company, its fundamentals or its business, and another is to see for certain that China’s regulator will not hesitate to withdraw an app from the app stores, in this case for an alleged anti-competitive issue, possibly related to in-app pricing systems.

In many ways, China is doing what it has done for many years, and in its own style: for years it was dedicated to using the United States as a showcase, to shutting down its domestic market and promoting the development of copies of apps that succeeded in the US market domestically, but now, coinciding with a Biden administration determined to regulate its own big tech, Beijing seems ready to do the same. Beijing’s regulatory offensive, which includes data protection and the abusive use of platforms and which has led, for example, to the suspension of Ant Financial’s IPO in Shanghai or fines for Alibaba and other companies, is an effort to bring order to a hitherto poorly regulated market and to create the regulatory framework that will enable it to become a superpower at the international level. But in doing so, it also makes it very difficult for these companies to go abroad to seek capital in foreign markets, something that Beijing also wants to limit.

Let’s be clear, regulating big tech is a must, and it will happen in all the world’s major markets. But in the case of China, know this: if, as an investor, you are attracted by the strong growth of Chinese companies in its huge domestic market or the potential of its opening up to foreign players, you will have to accept the decisions of a regulator that is not only omnipotent, like most regulators around the world, but also hard to predict. China’s problem will come from the need to explain to foreign investors how its regulatory system works, and that unlike in other big markets, it lacks the legitimacy of a democratic system with separation of powers, and instead another series of factors that, in general, are seen very differently. Caveat emptor.

