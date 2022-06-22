What Being in a Long Distance Relationship Has Taught Me

Everyone told me that I would learn about myself when I got into a relationship, and they didn’t lie. This is 100% facts! When you start dating someone, you get to learn about yourself too. On another hand, I have found that in a long-distance relationship, these lessons seem to even more intensified and hard-hitting than the norm.

I am no relationship expert, but here are some of the things I have personally learned from being in a long-distance relationship.

Effective communication is very important

When you get into any relationship, you realise how important it is to communicate effectively. Among other key communication dos and don’ts, you will also learn that shouting will get you nowhere. You will realise that it’s not what you say but how you say it.

In a long-distance relationship, you will learn through experience that arguing by text is never productive because things will definitely get lost in translation.

You will also learn that:

Sensitive conversations are always meant to be had over a voice call.

When emotions are high, it’s always a good idea to have some alone time and dissect your

thoughts first before you talk it out with your long distance partner.

Awful things said in anger will still hurt well after issues have been resolved.

Actively listening to your partner will make you a better communicator.

You should listen to understand rather than to simply respond.

Jealousy will get you nowhere

Jealousy is an ugly trait. More often than not, you might find that you feel some kind of way when your partner mentions they are spending some time with another friend that isn’t you. You might feel this way simply because you wish you could also do the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

According to an article by Verywell:

People in long-distance relationships can develop jealousy towards their partner’s local friends, often complaining that they spend “too much time” with them.

If you find yourself ever making these kind of statements it might be worth having a real honest conversation with your partner about why you think you feel that way. Dig deep and don’t hold back. Be honest and express that you wish you can be there with them too.

You can’t rely on a person for your happiness

Despite what the romcoms portray, you should never rely on your partner to make you happy. Your happiness should come from within yourself.

If you find that you place too much on your partner, ask yourself the following questions:

Do you even know yourself?

Why do you think your partner should have the responsibility to make you happy?

are there some unrealistic ideas you have set for your partner? what do you think has influenced these unrealistic ideas?

Once you identify the source of these unrealistic notions — you can actively start to rebuke these ideas.

For example:

I love watching romantic comedies but I found that the storylines are way too unrealistic. The truth is real life isn’t this way. From time to time I still watch these movies but I have started calling out when something isn’t right with the message being portrayed. I actually do this by pausing the film and telling myself that the message being portrayed is toxic in some way or form.

In a long-distance relationship, there are going to be long periods of time that won’t be seeing your partner — you won’t be able to exercise the sort of demands you have when your partner is living in the same country or city as you. You shouldn’t even be putting this sort of pressure on anyone; it’s not right.

Patience is key

Let’s talk about patience. It is the key to understanding even the most challenging of people. When you are in a long-distance relationship, you will need to exercise the virtue of patience.

There will be times you won’t be able to speak to each other for long periods — it could be because of work commitments and looming project deadlines. Whatever the case, you will have to exercise patience and deal with things graciously.

For example, as long as you communicate with your partner about your work commitments, it shouldn’t be difficult to reschedule a later time that you’ll both be available to connect with each other. Remember that there is a time for everything, a time to work and a time to love.

Being emotionally open is important

This is something I am still learning today. If you are with an emotionally closed person — you will struggle. Both parties in a relationship need to be open with each other about their insecurities and struggles.

If you are in a long-distance relationship, you have all the time in the world to have more profound and meaningful conversations. You can use the time you are not physically together to learn about your likes and dislikes and what made you into the person you are today. I am telling you, these conversations can help real love to blossom.

If one of you is emotionally closed and doesn’t want to talk about these deep and meaningful conversations — the truth is you won’t learn enough about each other. It will be hard to see yourself with such a person, and the relationship might not even last. Think about it.

How can you love someone you know nothing about?

Your thoughts are not facts

Are you an overthinker? Do random thoughts ruminate in your mind causing you to come to rash conclusions?

For example, you have decided that the reason your partner was quiet during your last phone conversation because they got up to something they shouldn’t have.

No, it can’t possibly have been because they had a rough day and didn’t feel like speaking much.

What if the story you have concocted in your head is a lie?

Have you ever found yourself going through these thought patterns that drive you insane? Then it’s time you looked yourself in the mirror and gave yourself a thorough talking to.

Next time your mind jumps to a conclusion that inevitably sends in you in a spiral toward depression or anxiety, check to see where your head was at the time of that interpretation

– Mindful.org

Before jumping to conclusions, ask the person directly — ask them why they were quiet over the phone. I promise you, in most cases, it is not what you are thinking.

Trust is everything

Trust is very important in every single relationship, especially in in a long-distance relationship. If the person you are dating lives in another part of the world and on top of that, you don’t trust them; the relationship will not last.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You have to trust that the person will be loyal to you even if you can’t see each other every day. You will have to judge the person based on what you know about their character and try to decipher whether this is someone you can wholeheartedly say they won’t try to do you wrong.

Trusting someone you are in a long-distance relationship with takes a lot of courage. It is a very tough thing to do, and that’s why many long-distance relationships falter — because of the lack of trust. So, I’ll tell you this much, if you have serious trust issues, then a long-distance relationship is not for you.

The end goal should be to be together

Let’s be honest. It doesn’t make sense to be in a long-distance relationship if there are no long term plans to be together. Sometimes circumstances can make it seem like it will take a long time, and maybe you are still figuring things out, but let me tell you something, you certainly won’t want to keep this up for years and years with no plans to be together in the same country eventually. For example, one person will need to move; or maybe both of you will decide to move to a new place entirely. It’s entirely up to you.

Final thoughts and takeaways

If you are considering being in a long-distance relationship, understand that it is not an easy feat.

Below are some of my main takeaways:

You will miss the presence of your partner, and at times it might make you sad. For example, seeing other couples out and about might make you think about your long-distance partner.

Learn how to communicate effectively — it will save you from a world of pain.

You will learn to be self-reliant when you are in a long-distance relationship.

You will probably overthink, especially in the early stages of the relationship but once you learn to communicate well and trust your partner things will get better.

It’s okay to admit you are struggling with feelings of jealousy towards your partners friends who get to see your partner a lot more than you do. Be honest with your partner and express why you feel this way.

The end goal of a long distance relationship is to be in the same country.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***