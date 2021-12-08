What Direction Is Your Carbon Footprint Taking You?

Are we on the road to nowhere?

We have produced more emissions in the 20 years following the landmark signing of the Kyoto Protocol (1997) than in the 20 years preceding it.

Then, in 2016 the Paris Agreement established 2 degrees C as a global goal; just a few years on with no single industrial nation on track to achieve this, this looks like a best-case outcome.

So when we hear that the fossil fuel industry sent more delegates to COP26 than any other country, it would be natural to wonder whether the Glasgow climate summit was successful or not.

Some key takeaways from the Glasgow Climate Pact:

Nations will be asked to accelerate the phase-out/(“phase-down”) of coal power and fossil fuel subsidies. The agreement still leaves many developing countries without the funds they need to build cleaner energy and cope with increasingly extreme weather disasters. The agreement doesn’t answer the crucial question of how much and how quickly each nation should cut its emissions over the next decade. These commitments would target 1.8 degrees C of warming by 2100.

It is indisputable that the least developed countries and subsequent lowest contributors to climate change will be the earliest, and most affected.

Climate change. The phrase is thrown around so often that it’s lost all meaning. Flooded cities, crippling droughts and heatwaves, a planet battered daily by hurricanes and monsoons. We used to call these “natural disasters” but will soon normalise as simply “bad weather”.

Let’s actually talk specifics. What will this catastrophe look like and what does 2 degrees mean?

In our best-case scenario at 2degrees; ice sheets will begin to collapse, 400 million more people will suffer from water scarcity, major cities in the equatorial band of the planet will become unlivable, and even in the northern latitudes heat waves will kill thousands each summer. There would be 32times as many heatwaves in India, and each would last at least 5times as long, exposing 93times more people.

Fortunately, BP has helped us all understand that climate change is our own fault and as such, it is wholly our own responsibility. We must all calculate our carbon footprint, then take drastic steps to reduce it. Providing we continue to diligently recycle, refuse to buy anything but paper straws and only travel if our lives depend on it — then we can all make a difference and save the planet.

In his article ‘Your Carbon Footprint’,

highlights perfectly how completely frustrating it is to have the burden of climate responsibility placed upon oneself by the very organisations that are the biggest contributors to climate change.

“Some people have even gone as far as to call individual carbon footprints “deceptive” and “a sham”, which is understandable.

“I didn’t know this until recently, but oil and gas giant BP, the company that brought you the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, also popularised the idea of personal carbon footprints.”

So, as countries grapple with the politics of climate change and big businesses lobby to protect their assets or race to supply the next consumerist ‘climate friendly’ products — where does that leave you and I?

If the big oil companies are going to continue to mine for (and spill) huge quantities of oil, is my recycling and veganism really having an impact?

Well, no. And yes actually.

Sam goes on to say that your carbon footprint does matter, but for a different reason. It matters because you can influence and enact change, essentially from leading by example and encouraging others to do the same — drive consumer behaviour, and the growing demand will encourage organisations to provide more sustainable solutions through market forces.

Emma Pattee of MMC says that to truly evaluate your impact on the environment, you have to go way beyond recycling bins and energy bills.

Our Carbon Footprint doesn’t do enough to truly measure our environmental impact. Our Carbon Footprints do a great job of labelling us and putting us in a box.

We need to take a much more holistic approach.

Think of your Carbon Footprint as your Scope 1 emissions.

We need to consider Scope 2 and 3*. The embodied Carbon of our lives.

What we eat, whether we own a private vehicle and how often we fly are of great importance.

But ‘money makes the world go round’.

So what we do for work, whether we read/ watch/ listen — share and educate one another about climate change, what our pensions are invested in and who we vote for; these are the vital missing pieces of the puzzle.

When we consider the wider impact, the power and influence that our lives have, we move away from discussing Carbon Footprints and start making conscious decisions about our Climate Shadows.

Our Climate Shadow incorporates Carbon Footprints by acknowledging its importance as the first step — the first step in the ultra-marathon that is our fight against climate change.

One of the best lists I’ve seen so far on reducing your environmental impact is by The Times.

20 things you can do right now to stop climate change

Understanding and tracking your carbon footprint is a crucial first step as I’ve highlighted above, but they’ve also covered investing, changing your pension and boosting your eco-literacy among others.

Another favourite point is: Drive an EV (but don’t own one)

We simply cannot sustain the demand for ownership of private vehicles — not least for the carbon emissions from manufacturing and running these cars, but also for the carbon-intense infrastructure that supports them (cement production for all the roads).

I would have liked to have also seen a mention of upgrading our heating systems away from boilers towards renewable technologies such as heat pumps, and a note on the importance of exercising our right to vote and doing so with the climate crisis in mind.

No single list that is easily digestible will ever be comprehensive enough to incorporate all the diverse ways in which we can and should change our lives to protect our planet. But we can all start the conversation, listen and learn from the professionals and those with experience.

The climate crisis is multi-layered and the solutions are just as complex but, if we all actively work to be more conscious about our own actions then we will surely be facing in the right direction.

*Future posts will cover literature and media available on climate change and an in-depth review of embodied carbon, UK Building regulations and the much-disputed/ anticipated Part Z.

