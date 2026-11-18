We tell boys to be strong from an early age. Do not cry too easily. Do not be frightened. Stand up for yourself. Don’t allow anyone to push you around.

Behind much of this advice lies a good intention. We want boys to grow into confident men capable of facing difficulty. But there is another lesson we may not emphasise enough: strength also includes knowing when not to fight. It took me years to understand this.

As a college student, I once allowed an exchange of hostile stares to become a physical confrontation. There were rival groups on campus, plenty of youthful bravado, and very little thought about consequences. One evening, a senior from the other group confronted me on the road outside our hostel.

“What’s your problem?” he asked.

Instead of ending the matter, I answered with equal aggression.

Within seconds, words became blows. I was smaller and lighter than the men confronting us and was quickly overpowered. Eventually, a friend intervened and the confrontation escalated dangerously before it ended. The next morning, the absurdity of it became obvious. My parents had spent their hard-earned money on my education. Yet there I was, risking everything because I could not allow a challenge from another young man to pass unanswered. Youth can mistake recklessness for courage. I believed I had grown out of it.

Almost two decades later, at around forty, I was driving my five-year-old son home from his group therapy session when a tractor abruptly turned and badly damaged my car’s front bumper.

I was furious. I stepped out and confronted the people responsible. An argument escalated. One man returned carrying a heavy wooden rod. Others gathered. Within minutes, I found myself fighting against a crowd. Other parents eventually pulled me away. Only afterwards, while driving back with my son, did the real cost of those few minutes become clear.

What if I had been killed or seriously injured? My family would not have remembered that I had courageously defended a car bumper. They would simply have been left without a husband, father or son.

That realization changed the way I began to think about strength. We often imagine courage as an outward act — confronting, resisting, refusing to retreat. But there is another kind of courage that is less visible.

It is the ability to control the first surge of anger.

It is the willingness to allow an insult to remain unanswered.

It is recognising that leaving an argument does not mean the other person was right.

And it is understanding that protecting your future can matter more than protecting your pride.

This distinction becomes particularly important when we speak to boys. A boy should certainly learn confidence. He should know how to speak up when something is wrong. He should never be taught that fear must govern his life.

But neither should he grow up believing that every challenge to his pride requires an answer. There is a difference between defending one’s dignity and defending one’s ego.

The first may sometimes require courage. The second often demands only restraint. Fatherhood made that distinction even clearer to me. Before becoming responsible for another life, risk can appear personal. You think that you can handle this. But once people depend upon you, the calculation changes. The consequences of your anger are no longer yours alone.

This is why International Men’s Day can be more than a celebration of men’s achievements or a discussion of the difficulties men face. It can also be an opportunity to reconsider the qualities we want the next generation of men to carry. Strength need not disappear. It needs a wider definition. A strong man can be physically capable and still choose peace. He can be assertive without being aggressive; refuse humiliation without turning every disagreement into a contest. He can seek help without feeling diminished by it. Most importantly, he can walk away without needing the approval of the people watching. That last lesson is particularly difficult when we are young. Much male aggression happens in front of an audience — friends, strangers or peers whose opinion suddenly seems enormously important.

But the audience eventually goes home. You have to live with what happens next.

Looking back at those two incidents from my own life, I no longer remember them as stories of how much punishment I could withstand or whether I managed to strike back. I remember how little was actually at stake before anger took over — a hostile stare in one case, a damaged bumper in another — and how much could have been lost.

Perhaps that is the lesson worth passing on.

Teach boys to be brave and confident. Let them become strong. But also teach them that they do not have to prove that strength every time somebody challenges them. Because sometimes the most courageous words a man can tell himself are:

This is not worth my life.

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Lt Col Amit Kumar

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