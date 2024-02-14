Get Daily Email
What Does a Girl Most Like in a Love Confession?

What Does a Girl Most Like in a Love Confession?

As a boy, I felt that confessing love was the toughest thing

by

 

As a millenial, I have seen both the old and modern ways of confessing love.

During my school years, I have seen my classmates give love letters to the girls they love, and at those times, that was something exciting.

And now, after a decade, people are taking the easy way by confessing through their mobile phones through messages, which I find less exciting compared to giving love letters.

I have fallen in love twice with two different girls at two different times in my life and realized that confessing the love is much more difficult than I thought.

Confessing love is not a grandiose thing; it’s a simple yet difficult thing to do. A love confession should have:

  • Intense eye contact
  • Authenticity
  • Emotional connection

Intense eye contact

Looking into the eyes of the girl whom you are going to propose is really difficult, but it is one of the most profound ways of connecting with that girl.

Still, I remember being anxious when I looked into her eyes, but I loved looking into her eyes, which didn’t distract her, and she focused on the various emotional changes I had when I was expressing my feelings.

More than the words you use to articulate your feelings, good eye contact is enough to make her understand how much you love her.

Girls are more specialised in reading our minds by looking into one’s eyes, and I realized this when I confessed to her.

Don’t worry that you are anxious; a girl who loves to be loved authentically will never consider your anxiousness a weakness.

A harsh truth is that even the strongest man will be anxious when asked to confess his love to the girl he loves, looking into her eyes.

Intense eye contact can really help you form a good friendship with her, even if she doesn’t accept your love.

Believe me, our eyes convey authentic feelings for a person in a more articulated way. Intense eye contact conveys the passion with which we love someone.

Authenticity

Being authentic with your love proposal is one of the crucial aspects of a love confession.

What do I mean by being authentic?

Confessing love is not about saying, ‘I love you’, but what do you feel about her and what did she make you feel about yourself?

The magic of love does not happen simply; a pleasant moment between the two would definitely make you realize who you are.

A girl of your frequency has the power to make you realize your abilities and worth just by being kind to you.

It’s not just what you feel about her; it’s what she makes you feel about yourself.

Tell her the truth, and believe me, your girl will definitely love that love confession.

Emotional connection

Love is a choice, and when we confess, we will be in a state of euphoria that keeps us emotionally anxious and excited.

I always believe that love is an emotional choice that we decide to make to support and enhance our partner’s life.

The start of the love tale is how well we imprint ourselves in our partners minds by connecting with them emotionally.

For boys, it is quite unusual to be emotional, but for girls, they are emotional souls; they love the guys who express their love emotionally.

I still remember being very afraid and anxious when I confessed love, but that is what makes a great emotional bond and leads to a better understanding between the two.

If you love someone crazily and passionately, you cannot express your love without being emotional. Love and emotions go hand in hand, and that makes one’s love life beautiful.

Final thoughts

People fall in love, and they confess their love, but how do they confess?

Due to enhancements in social media and technology, people prefer to confess their love virtually, which is not exciting.

A real confession is done in person by looking into that girl’s eyes and connecting with her authentically and emotionally.

Trust me, more than your confession, you get to observe your partner’s emotional reactions to your confession, which is priceless.

I know a love confession is hard in real life, but when a guy does it, he gets a feeling as if he has achieved something, which I realized when I proposed to her.

I had a sudden surge of dopamine, which made me immensely happy, and the bold confession made her happy too.

Even a girl doesn’t accept your love at first, she loves the feeling you give her by confessing and looking into her eyes, which gives her a secure and happy feeling.

Love happily, make your partner feel special, and finally, don’t forget to spread the love to the world.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

 

About Gusto Reader

Hi, this is Gusto Reader. I'm a chemistry post graduate and identified myself as a writer when I was in a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement.

I'm a voracious reader and love to read non-fiction. A lot of reading turned me into a writer, and I want to express my views and ideas to the world.

I want to discover my deepest self through the art of writing. I embark on a journey of self-discovery and expression.

I love to write my real life experiences and life lessons I learnt from them. I write about life, love, happiness and spirituality.

