So what does a man want from a woman?

Let’s take a journey into the inner world of men who do not live their lives in detail as much as women. However, I will not use classic phrases like men want to be comfortable, want to be happy, want at least three children. And keep in mind this is my opinion, as a man. Your results my vary.

First, let’s agree that men, like women, can have expectations.

So what are they?

Many men want to live their lives simply and unrestricted.

Men want to be taken care of. He wants to feel important, to have a place in society, and to be valued by his family and friends. He wants a partner who can be by his side and support him in the steps he will take towards the future, listen to him without judgment, and exchange ideas.

These feelings of ‘loyalty, trust, and frankness’ are the most important ground emotions that a man wants to feel in a woman. As the man feels comfortable in a relationship that he trusts, he will begin to share his secrets with you and show commitment to you.

Another important issue that should be stressed that men expect from their parnter is boundaries.

Men may sometimes want to spend time individually with their circle of friends. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you or doesn’t like spending time with you anymore. At this point, I would like to remind you that what is restricted will always be more attractive. Men, like women, may occasionally yearn for the “me” life before the “us”. At this point, instead of interfering in each other’s life, the spouses’ respect as long as they do not go to extremes will both make the couple happy and increase the quality of the relationship.

The place where they first experience the feeling of compassion and feel most comfortable is in their mother’s lap. For this reason, a woman who is like their mother is often someone they are attracted to. Because the mother does not go no matter what, she stays. She loves unconditionally and fills his stomach with good food. A man who is aware of this wants to unite his life with the woman he sees closest to this line.

Men want to be loved for who they choose to be, not for what they do.

Men are as hungry for unconditional love and attention as women. They don’t want to be changed, they want to be accepted as they are. One of the issues that men are not satisfied with within their environment, work environment, or relationships is being asked to change.

Men want a woman who knows her responsibilities, can take on her job, and give it her due. A self-sufficient woman is always strong and interesting. She is not the working woman here. She is a strong and unyielding woman in every aspect of life.

Men; They find women who are hardy, tolerant, gentle, and caring more attractive. The reason for this is that they want to see that the woman has a sense of motherhood and motherhood capacity.

They care about appearance

The physical characteristics of the woman in their life, being well-groomed and organized are important to them. Just as beauty is relative, the judgment that they like a thin woman or a curvy woman is also relative and varies from man to man.

Men do not like unnecessary talk and criticism

Instead of talking too much, they want a woman who knows how to listen and speaks on the spot. The reason for this is that they choose to live a simpler and more trouble-free life than women. That’s why a woman who communicates remembers the story in full detail, while the man only memorizes the main idea. As women, they do not think about every event in different ways, they approach events from one side.

They want a woman who can speak her mind without fear. The man is clear and expects it from the other. They never like mind games and intrigues.

Sometimes men can avoid expressing their feelings

Instead of crying, feeling sad, or offended, they show these emotions with anger or by being quiet. Although this is not true for all men, some men see crying and sadness as a sign of weakness, not a natural feeling.

If you want to know if a man loves you, focus on his actions, not his words.

Because men often choose to show their emotions with their actions, not their words. Instead of saying I love you, they express it with body language, small surprises, or taking something you like. However, if you hear this sentence in any situation where he will benefit you, don’t believe it too much.

Men want to see the woman next to them happy and peaceful.

This is a message of strength given to the environment for them and their spouse’s happiness symbolizes the satisfaction of “I am a good husband/father and I fulfill my responsibilities”.

In conclusion, I should add that each person has uniquely different personality structures.

What suits one person may not suit another, so observing and discovering the person in front of you will give more realistic results.

I hope you get to know each other properly and establish healthy relationships.

I would appreciate it if you let me know your thoughts in the comments, I look forward to your support.

Here, I told a love story that happened to me, in fact, a story that I experienced the opposite of the above, I leave it here in case you are interested.

