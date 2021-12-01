What Does It Mean When Someone Says Society Is Out to ‘Get Men?’

When someone tells you “society is out to get men,” require they be very specific. Society is an intentionally vague term, used by some to intentionally grow men’s anxiety and victimhood.

What part of society? They may name educational institutions, legal systems, or social media, but the key is to notice when who is running our “society” is left intentionally vague. This invites men to blame others, without owning our power to change the vast societal systems men control and maintain

Using vague language blaming “society” is what extremists do when they want to avoid being specifically sexist or racist as they bait the hook to recruit and radicalize boys and men. But here’s something that is not vague: men still hold the vast majority of power in society.

While the legal and cultural challenges boy and men face are absolutely real so is this red flag: Those who decry men’s suffering without also acknowledging men’s power are bad faith actors pushing binary agendas designed to radicalize boys and men.

This article is available in thread form on Twitter and Instagram.

—

Previously Published on remakingmanhood

—

Photo credit: iStock