We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

What Does It Mean When Someone Says Society Is Out to 'Get Men?'

What Does It Mean When Someone Says Society Is Out to ‘Get Men?’

The red flag of being intentionally vague on men’s issues.

by Leave a Comment

 

When someone tells you “society is out to get men,” require they be very specific. Society is an intentionally vague term, used by some to intentionally grow men’s anxiety and victimhood.

What part of society? They may name educational institutions, legal systems, or social media, but the key is to notice when who is running our “society” is left intentionally vague. This invites men to blame others, without owning our power to change the vast societal systems men control and maintain

Using vague language blaming “society” is what extremists do when they want to avoid being specifically sexist or racist as they bait the hook to recruit and radicalize boys and men. But here’s something that is not vague: men still hold the vast majority of power in society.

While the legal and cultural challenges boy and men face are absolutely real so is this red flag: Those who decry men’s suffering without also acknowledging men’s power are bad faith actors pushing binary agendas designed to radicalize boys and men.

This article is available in thread form on Twitter and Instagram.

Previously Published on remakingmanhood

Photo credit: iStock

About Mark Greene

Keynote speaker and author Mark Greene writes and consults on relational practices, diversity/inclusion and masculinity for organizations world wide. Greene writes, speaks, coaches and consults on the challenges we face as men raised in Man Box culture.
Mark is the author of Remaking Manhood, The Little #MeToo Book for Men and is co-author with Dr. Saliha Bava of The Relational Book for Parenting.
More information at: http://RemakingManhood.com
All book are available here: http://amzn.to/3iTG69H

