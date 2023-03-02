What Ever Happened to Falling in Love with a Guy with a Bus Pass?

When I was 12 years old, one of my best friends called, Shane Flynn, had an awesome dad.

Not cause he was rich, handsome, or incredibly intelligent and witty. But because he was just great. I always saw him treat Shanes, mum, with the upward most respect, helped around the house, picked us up from football practice, and did rotations of dropping us off with my dad and some other fathers. He even hopped in Shanes’s room and tried to beat us at Streetfighter on the PlayStation. He really was a great guy. Funny as hell too.

But he was very scheduled. For example, I knew that usually, just before I’d leave around 8:30 pm, he’d always have a beer in his hand and watch the football. He wore the same flannel shirts in a variation of 5 colors, and he had the same Ford Mondeo for as long as I can remember. He was a little overweight, balding, and a very average 5’9” dude; there wasn’t that much unique about him or special. In general, he was just a great guy, and the dad joke KING! Shanes’s mum, on the other hand.

Wow. (Sorry, Shane)

She was gorgeous.

What’s the point of this story?

If Shanes’s dad tried to get a woman now, he might be laughed out of the building.

Women, in particular, are bombarded with images of perfectly curated lives off these seemingly perfectly airbrushed male bodies. I tell people in some articles that the body-positive movement doesn’t really apply to men. Just stop in any Target, Nike, or H&M. They’ll have plus-sized female models as far as the eye can see, and we love to see inclusivity in clothing. But you won’t find any images of plus-sized men at these stores. Prove me wrong; I dare you.

It’s easy to forget about the simple, authentic connections that can come from falling in love with someone who might not have it all figured out.

You hear it from some women all the time, “I refuse to settle.” “I won’t settle,” “date within your tax bracket.”

People always question if I am pushing women to settle. But that’s very far from the truth. I’m helping people to understand and get a better picture of who they might to suited to in the long term.

Whatever happened to falling in love with a guy with a bus pass?

Whatever happened to falling in love with someone simply because they make your heart sing? Because they crack you up? Because you know their soul is beautiful, and they will always stand by your side!

But let’s have it right; the world has always been obsessed with status symbols and material possessions. This is not new to anyone. But now that obsession is on crack! In the age of information, it can be easy to lose sight of what really matters in a romantic relationship.

Human beings have always been preoccupied with the pursuit of status and material wealth, as these have traditionally been markers of success and achievement; I don’t see this changing anytime soon. However, in our modern society, the rise of consumer culture and the ubiquity of social media have intensified this preoccupation to an unprecedented degree; people see so many “hot influencers” they assume they can get someone that looks just like that. It is as if we have succumbed to a form of collective FOMO, where we are all anxiously striving to keep up with the latest trends and acquisitions in order to avoid missing out, this includes FOMO of the best catch! I.E — “Not settling”. In the realm of dating, you must recognize and come to an understanding that material possessions and social status can only go so far in fostering a meaningful and fulfilling relationship that eventually holds little meaning for the longevity of any real relationship. Ultimately, it will always be the intangible qualities of love, trust, and compatibility that form the bedrock of a successful partnership.

I read so many posts and “hot takes” about relationships and what it means to “settle”. Often times what ends up happening is people conflate “Settling” with compromising. But they do this in the same way that they confuse ‘fast food’ with ‘gourmet cuisine.’ Just because something is quick and easy doesn’t mean it’s the best option, and just because something requires effort and thoughtfulness doesn’t mean it’s settling. I think you have to take your time, savor that robust and Boombastic flavor of the dating process, and don’t be afraid to put in the work to find a truly satisfying match. It must go deeper than what’s on the surface and what looks good on paper.

This is almost a guaranteed miss of your additional source of happiness cause you refuse to accept the fallacies and imperfections that we all carry.

We’re told that we should only date people who are “on our level” or who can provide us with the lifestyle we want, and we’re made to feel like we’re settling if we choose someone who doesn’t meet those criteria.

I truly believe it’s keeping a lot of people single, especially because the person who often is not accepting of someone for some myopic and vapid reason often fails to look inward and see that they are themselves in their own way.

There will always be a stark difference between blatant arrogance and high self-esteem.

But the truth is, falling in love with someone who might not have it all figured out can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life.

But you might never know.

When you fall in love with someone who doesn’t have a lot of material possessions or who doesn’t fit the traditional mold of what a “perfect” partner should be, you’re forced to focus on the things that really matter — their personality, their values, their sense of humor, their kindness, their intelligence, and their compassion.

Now let me be clear here. I’m not saying you have to do this.

But I am saying you should at the very least consider it.

You know, things that actually matter as opposed to vanity attraction triggers like, height, body, looks, dress and material things.

When you fall in love with someone who doesn’t have it all figured out, you’re reminded that life is messy and complicated.

JUST LIKE YOU.

It will never be about having the most impressive resume or the most expensive things. You’re reminded that the things that truly matter in life — love, connection, kindness, and compassion — can’t be bought or earned through status symbols.

So, how do you fall in love with a guy with a bus pass? How do you let go of the idea that you have to date someone who fits a certain mold and open yourself up to the possibility of falling in love with someone who might not have it all figured out? Or be brad pitt? Or look like your favorite insta model?

Let it gooooo!

Yes, that was a Frozen reference. The first step is to let go of your preconceived notions about what a perfect partner should be. Be open to the idea that the person you’re meant to fall in love with might not fit the traditional mold and that that’s okay. Allow yourself to be surprised by the people you meet, and give them a chance to show you who they really are.

You hear that!? Give people a chance! Give them grace and understand that we’re all trying to find our person for the most part.

The second step is to focus on the things that really matter in a relationship. Instead of focusing on how much money someone makes or what kind of car they drive, focus on their personality, their values, and their sense of humor. Ask yourself if this person makes you feel happy, fulfilled, and loved and if they share the same values and goals as you.

The third step is to be authentic and genuine in your own dating life. If you want to attract someone who is authentic and genuine, you need to be those things yourself. Be true to who you are, and don’t try to be someone you’re not in order to impress someone else. When you’re authentic and genuine, you attract people who are the same way. I will keep beating that ideology over your head cause it’s the only way you can truly achieve what you want.

Never forget

Falling in love with a guy with a bus pass, or someone who might not have it all figured out, can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. When you let go of the idea that you have to date someone who fits a certain mold and focus on the things that really matter in a relationship, you open yourself up to the possibility of falling in love with someone who truly makes your heart flutter.

…

