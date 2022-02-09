What Friends Who Need to Unburden Don’t Need To Hear

As a rule, they’re any words telling them you’ve got bigger problems.

What’s that?

You really do have bigger problems?

Well, that may be but the present moment is about them. They turned to you, the stoic who seemingly got it together, who may have the answers, and presently, you may not feel the need to unburden, but they do.

They’re overwhelmed and just need a listening ear, soothing words, a little validation that their thoughts, feelings, emotions, and behaviors are valid and understandable. Or possibly advice to help them figure it out.

It’s to your great credit that you let it be about them for just this moment.

“Try patting them on the back or shoulder and telling them everything is going to be fine. Lots of times when girls cry, they don’t want you to fix the problem, they just want to be consoled.” –Kiera Cass

Now, I understand you could be unaware of the adverse effect relating your own problems can have at this point, or maybe hearing their tale of woes triggered your own repressed emotions. I can also understand your thinking that you’re helping them cope by demonstrating you have more serious problems and you’re coping.

However, cutting them off only adds to their feeling of hopelessness, loneliness, and confusion.

Yes, you have problems and yes, they may be bigger but they probably don’t know that. Everyone at some point just needs a shoulder. Your time will come.

