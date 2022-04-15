The ideal girlfriend for men has changed over time. In the past, the perfect woman was a submissive, nurturing, and caring person who would cook his meals and clean up after him. Today, the ideal woman is more independent, strong, and confident. She can be a feminist while still being attractive to her man.

There is a saying among women that goes, “The more he can do for me, the better.” While it’s true that men are still expected to be strong and provide for their families in today’s society, a man cannot be solely responsible for his girlfriend. She should have some independence and know how to take care of herself. The ideal woman would be able to do a variety of things, including cooking, cleaning, and managing her own finances.

What Guys Look For in a Girlfriend: A 10-Step Guide

Step 1: Great Looks

Men are attracted to women who are physically attractive. They want a woman who is equal to or taller than them. Men are attracted to brown eyes and hair color. Men like girls with a feminine body shape, but also want girls with a curvy body type.

Guys want someone who is attractive on the outside to complement their personality. They want a face that can always get them attention, and someone who has a distinct look about them that sets them apart from other women.

For example, some guys might find blonde hair attractive or might prefer someone with eyes that are green or blue. A guy might want to see a woman’s legs or butt. The most desirable women in the eyes of most guys are those who have a good body and look like they take care of themselves.

A guy’s first impression of a girl is usually based on her looks, but it’s important to remember that looks aren’t everything.

Step 2: Intelligence

Guys really want to know that the girl they are dating has some brains and is not just some airhead who is dumb as can be. Most guys want a girl who can be witty and smart, but not too much of one. Guys don’t want their woman to be too good for them. They also want to know that the girl they are dating is not some huge nerd.

Men want girls who can have an intelligent conversation with them about anything and everything — because these girls are always interesting. and stimulating to be around.

Step 3: Availability

Guys are looking for someone who has her life together and is able to control her time appropriately so she can be available when they want her to be. Most guys want a girl who has her life together and is committed enough to stick around for them.-

Step 4: Great Personality

After a guy has seen the woman’s body, he will then pay attention to her personality. Guys want someone who is smart and interesting. Someone who can talk to guys about sports and movies is great, but they also like someone who can chat with them about current events or politics.

Someone who is down-to-earth but still has a high level of intelligence is ideal.

Step 5: Confidence

Guys like women who are confident and interesting. They want someone who has her own unique personality and is not afraid to be herself. If you can laugh at yourself then you’re good in their eyes. Guys want someone who is encouraging and the one who can show them that they are the best person in the world. They want to be with someone who will make them feel confident about themselves and helps build their self-esteem.

Step 6: Humor

Guys really want a relationship with their girlfriend because it’s the best part of life when you’re in love. But they want a woman who makes them laugh and feel good. They want someone who has her own unique personality and is not afraid to be herself. If you can laugh at yourself then you’re good in their eyes.

Guys want a sense of humor in their girlfriends because they need someone who can keep them laughing and happy. They also want a girl who isn’t afraid to play the fool for them once in a while.

Step 7: A Risk Taker

The average guy wants a girlfriend who is not afraid to take risks and is comfortable being herself. That’s why it’s important for her to be open-minded. She should be able to talk about anything and everything, whether it’s about her interests or hobbies or even her flaws. This also extends to business activities which often involve a lot of risk-taking.

They are also looking for someone who can get along with their friends and family members as well as have good conversation skills.

Step 8: Robust Cooking Skills

What do guys want in a girlfriend? The answer is simple. They want someone who can cook well. The reason why men love women who cook is because it shows that she has the ability to take care of herself and her family. It also shows that she is capable of being self-sufficient and able to provide for herself financially. A guy wants a girlfriend who can cook well because it shows that she is willing to put in the effort to make him happy.

Step 9: Fit and Athletic

A man wants someone who is athletic, fit, or active. That is because being fit and active is important to him. He wants his girlfriend to be able to keep up with him in the gym and on the field. They are also the type of people who will not be too jealous. They also do not want someone who spends too much time on their appearance because they do not have time for it. Guys love girls that are good at sports which shows just how independent they are.

Step 10: Caring and Nurturing

A lot of guys are looking for a caring girlfriend who will be there to support them. Some want to be a family, some want someone with whom they can share their hobbies and interests, some want someone who has a career.

Guys want a girlfriend who is caring and nurturing. They want someone who will love them unconditionally, make them feel safe, and be there for them in their time of need.

It is said that a woman can be in love with a man without knowing anything about him. This is because women are more intuitive than men and they can see what’s inside a man. Men want someone who will make them feel good about themselves.

Takeaway

Guys have a lot of expectations when it comes to their girlfriends. They want someone who’s not afraid to take risks and they also want someone who is independent and strong.

The future of dating seems like a difficult task for guys but there are some things that they should always keep in mind. First, guys should be aware that their definition of “perfect woman” might not be what the other person wants.

Second, guys should be able to accept the fact that there is no such thing as perfection and third, guys should never stop working on themselves because it might just attract someone more perfect for them than the one they currently have.

