What Happened to the Gift of Empathy?

The parking lot of our local supermarket was crowded when I pulled into an empty stall. All manner of people were coming and going, adjusting their face masks and juggling groceries.

I sighed, realizing it would be crowded and busy inside. I turned off the engine and leaned back in my seat. Sometimes I enjoy sitting quietly in my car, safely cocooned from the bustle and frenetic pace of life. I seem to need such moments now and again, to mentally check out and daydream.

There was an older model car adjacent to me that had seen better days. The paint was faded and scratched, and the bumper dented. Within sat an elderly woman in the driver’s seat. Like her car, she too was an older model.

Artwork by John P. Weiss

Her hair was thin, curly, and gray. She was looking down at her lap, and her thick glasses clung to the tip of her nose. Her skin was somewhat pale and wrinkled.I thought maybe she was reading or checking her phone, except that she seemed unfocused. At one point, she closed her eyes for nearly a minute. Then she raised her head and stared out the windshield for a while.Eventually, she opened the door to her car, slowly climbed out, and started to pull on a red vest with a name tag. That’s when I realized she worked at the grocery store.

What had she been thinking about in her car? Was she psyching herself up to face another long shift at work? Was she reminiscing about the past, when the bloom of youth was still within her? Or was she mourning the loss of a spouse?

“The problems of aging present an opportunity to rethink our social and personal lives in order to ensure the dignity and welfare of each individual. -Daisaku Ikeda

She had a tired yet kindly face. As she ambled by my car, I felt a pang of sorrow for her. I thought of impatient shoppers, and how they often treat cashiers and clerks as if they barely exist.

Part of me wished I could tell the woman that everything will be alright, but sometimes I wonder if that’s true.

Between the pandemic, political division, and social unrest, the world feels a bit unmoored. Like things are unraveling. It reminds me of the poet Yeat’s verse, “the centre cannot hold,” in his poem “The Second Coming.”

For the center to hold these days, we need more love and compassion.

Love and compassion are necessities

When I was about thirteen years old, there was an automobile accident near our family home. We lived in the hills of Los Gatos, California, and there was a sharp turn in the roadway above our house.

A young man in a GTO was driving too fast to negotiate the turn and flipped his car. My father heard the crash, and the two of us ran down the driveway and up the street to investigate.

Our neighbor, a man named Jonce Thomas, came running up the street as well. Jonce was an authentic cowboy and a barrel racer. He had a stable on his property, and sometimes let my friend and I ride his horses.

Jonce was also a self-made man, who built a successful construction company. Despite his success, he was kind and humble.

Jonce found the young man lying beside the overturned car. The young man was injured, but conscious and breathing. A neighbor already called for police and an ambulance, and Jonce sat down beside the young man.

“Can I offer you a smoke, son?” Jonce said, adding, “Sometimes it helps calm the nerves.” True to his cowboy image, Jonce was a heavy smoker. He pulled out his pack and slipped a cigarette between the young man’s lips.

Artwork by John P. Weiss

Jonce lit the cigarette and the young man took a few puffs and managed to say, “Thanks, man.” I remember Jonce putting his calloused hand on the young man’s shoulder, and saying, “You just hang in there, son, help is on the way. You’re going to be okay.”

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive.” -Dalai Lama

My Dad ran back to our house and returned with a wool blanket, which he placed over the young man, to lessen any shock from setting in. The actions of Jonce and my father left an impression on me.

Namely, that it’s important to take care of one another in this life. To have empathy and kindness, even for people you don’t know. Because they’re struggling too. With the same fears, losses, and challenges in life.

The better off we are

One time Jonce came over to visit with my parents, and he stayed for dinner. In the course of conversation, he shared a story about how he bought his Lincoln Continental.

Jonce, in his usual jeans, boots, and cowboy hat, had strolled into a Cadillac dealership. The salesmen gave him a once over and decided to ignore him. They assumed this humble cowboy couldn’t afford a new Cadillac.

“The least amount of judging we can do, the better off we are.” -Michael J. Fox

Since the salesmen were unhelpful, Jonce went across the street to the Lincoln dealership, where the sales staff were kind and helpful. He bought his new Lincoln Continental and waved his cowboy hat out the window as he drove past the Cadillac dealership.

“You should have seen the look on those boys’ faces,” Jonce told my parents with a chuckle.

Grown men don’t cry

There’s a poignant Tim McGraw song titled, “Grown Men Don’t Cry” which was a big hit in 2001. It was written by composers Tom Douglas and Steve Seskin, who based the song on personal experiences.

Listen to the song below:

Explaining the lyrics, Tom Douglas shared the following in an interview with the Tennessean.com:

I was going to get doughnuts early one morning for my son's third-grade class at the Oak Hill School. I rushed in because I should have gotten the doughnuts the night before. As I rushed in, I literally saw a lady talking on a payphone and a very distressed situation. She had a little boy who was weaving himself in and out of his mother's legs and she was weeping. This was, I guess, 2000 or 1999, and they still had payphones. The little boy was weaving himself in and out of his mother's legs, mascara tears running down her face. They looked like the shape of an ice cream cone melting. I rushed in to get the doughnuts and rush back. I saw them in a rusted red Corvair with newspapers and soup cans littered in the car.

We’ve probably all seen moments like this in our lives. Walking past others who are down on their luck. Douglas went on to say:

In a moment I thought, ‘I could give ’em 10 bucks. I could tell them where a Union Mission is, or I could just drive off in my black, new Chevy Suburban.’ And that’s what I did. I did nothing, and I was so ashamed that I let something kind of insignificant get in the way of a real life experience.

Courage to display it

What happened to the gift of empathy in our lives? Have we forgotten why we exist? Yes, we have families to love, careers to pursue, and passions to embrace. But they’re not the only reasons why we exist.

We are also here on this earth to make it a better place. To love thy neighbor, regardless of his or her political party. To look out for one another. Try to spread a little more light, instead of darkness.

Artwork by John P. Weiss

We seem to look for the worst in one another rather than the best. We gossip and judge instead of listen and care. We’re so busy typecasting others we become blind to the things we share.

“I think we all have empathy. We may not have enough courage to display it.” -Maya Angelou

Everyone wants to be loved. To find a good job. Chase passions. But increasingly, these things have become threatened by our worst instincts.

Angry presidential tweets won’t move the needle any more than angry looters burning down the neighborhood. What we need instead is a path back to our humanity. Back to kindness, patience, and consideration.

Dignity and respect

In a quiet moment, I was able to see the humanity in a grocery store employee parked next to me. I saw the exhaustion in her eyes. I felt it. I would have given her a hug of encouragement, but we’re still dealing with social distancing.

The composer Tom Douglas felt the humanity of a woman crying in a phone booth, with her little boy wrapped around her legs. But he failed to do anything about it. Instead, he just got in his Suburban and drove away.

Here in the United States, if we want to thrive again as a nation, we can’t allow ourselves to get in the Suburban and drive away. We need to judge less and be a little more like those Lincoln salesmen who treated Jonce Thomas with dignity and respect.

We have to resuscitate the gift of empathy, double down on kindness, and remember that the reason why we exist is to love one another and make the world a better place.

