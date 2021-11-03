What Happened When I Was Faithful Before I Was Official

Labels are lame. There are no benefits to labeling people — on the contrary, it’s a way to put you in a box and limit your potential. It’s a simplistic view of the world that doesn’t reflect the complexity of relationships.

At least, it’s what I used to think.

Everything changed when I met Gabriel. Our story destroyed the beliefs that guided my behavior so far — and changed my opinion forever.

It was my second year of university, and my best friend, Linda, introduced us at a house party. After a pleasant conversation, we exchanged numbers, and he texted me the following morning.

From that moment on, everything happened fast. We spoke almost every day and, a few weeks in, I felt we were getting serious. Gabriel became part of my routine: a good morning text, hanging out after class, and even exercising together. He was constantly on my mind. It was the beginning of a beautiful love story.

There was one problem: we were not official. Gabriel never asked me to be his girlfriend.

Now, the lack of labeling wouldn’t bother me. After all, my feelings were more important than that. But for the following weeks, I noticed how my behavior changed. Although we were not in a relationship, I acted as if I was.

As insane as it sounds, I was a girlfriend without a boyfriend.

This thought unsettled me and forced me to reflect on the — lack of — relationship. I thought of how unfair the situation was, and I felt almost betrayed. At the same time, Gabriel didn’t do anything wrong. He never lied or mistreated me. He just didn’t make me official.

The situation was unsettling, to say the least.

Here’s what I learned from being faithful too early:

Being faithful is more than not cheating.

Faithfulness is a complex concept, and it goes beyond not cheating. Sure, it is inherently restrictive. But it’s also a mindset, an unspoken contract between the two parties. Overall, it includes not doing things that make your partner feel uncomfortable.

Some examples are: not going out with your friends, not wearing that red dress when he’s not around, or not making plans without him.

One night, Linda invited me to go dancing with the girls. Since I started to hang out with Gabriel, I grew distant from my friends. So I truly wanted to join this time. However, I thought of Gabriel — I was sure he wouldn’t like me to party on a Saturday night without him. I decided not to go.

It was not Gabriel’s fault: I take full responsibility for my choice. But the faithfulness was already ingrained in me, and it affected my decisions. And it went beyond not cheating; it influenced my routine.

This first-hand experience expanded the concept of faithfulness for me.

However, when you’re faithful, you expect something in return. Yes, you may do it because of a genuine feeling. But it takes a toll to restrict yourself, especially when the other party doesn’t do the same.

He’ll like you for the wrong reason.

Relationships have different stages, and you should behave differently in each one of them. The dating stage is when you’re still getting to know each other, but you’re not official — that’s where I was.

It made me wonder: why was I faithful in the dating stage?

The answer was painful. After an honest reflection, I realized I wanted to show Gabriel that I was a good girl. I expected him to make me official because I was faithful to him, so I “deserved it.”

This mentality was wrong.

Firstly, I didn’t deserve anything — if you do nice things and expect something in return; it’s not genuine. The second mistake was the reason why I wanted this relationship. Gabriel shouldn’t make me official because I “deserve it” or because I was faithful.

He should make me official because he likes me. Anything else doesn’t work.

Yes, being faithful shows you have good character. But if you want to impress him by being faithful before you’re official, you run the risk that he’ll date you for the wrong reasons.

The relationship becomes imbalanced.

Gabriel enjoyed the benefits of a serious relationship without its downsides. He knew I wouldn’t wear a provocative dress, flirt with other guys, and even go party with Linda. He felt safe.

At the same time, Gabriel owed me no explanation of his plans, no commitment, and no serious conversations about feelings. Of course, he was also free to meet other girls, and after all, we were not serious.

This dynamic showed a clear imbalance: I was way more invested than him.

Sure, it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice because you like him. But it’s a recipe for disappointment. In healthy relationships, both parties need to be on the same page. This way, the rules are clear, and everyone is aware of the expectations involved.

What’s worse: since one is more invested than the other, you’re not equal.

That’s a bad precedent for every relationship. If you accept this inequality even before you’re official, chances are it’ll continue in the future. The longer you tolerate a behavior, the harder it is to change it. So it’s important to communicate your expectations right from the start.

It’s not that he’s a bad guy. He’s only acting according to the stage of your relationship — and so should you.

…

Gabriel proved me wrong: labels exist for a reason. They help us to set the right expectations and to act accordingly.

After all, each stage of a relationship had different expectations.

After this reflection, I realized Gabriel was not wrong. My feelings clouded my judgment, and I was acting like something I was not. From that moment on, I changed my mindset. I felt free to do as I pleased — even seeing other people. With time, the “relationship” faded away.

My mistake was not having an honest conversation with Gabriel. Maybe if I had voiced my concerns, things would be different. But I acted according to his cues. After all, he had countless opportunities to turn us into a serious relationship.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***