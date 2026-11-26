* * *

Saturday, ten past two.

It’s been twenty-six hours since their last message.

You know this because you checked.

You also know the timing of their last three replies, to the minute.

You’ve built a theory.

In your notes app, there’s a list.

Dates, timestamps, and a column headed What it might mean.

If I could just work out what the silence means, I’d know what to do. I’m so close. I just need one more piece.

You’ve gotten really good at this.

So here’s the question that’s hard to ask.

If you’re this good at it, why hasn’t it worked?

* * *

The wall of red string.

You’ve seen the picture.

A detective’s wall. Photos, pins, scraps of paper, and red string running between all of them.

Every new detail gets a pin.

Every pin gets connected.

The pattern becomes more elaborate every day.

And it feels like understanding.

A wall that complicated must be close to the truth.

But look at what’s missing from the wall.

The person.

There are timestamps, theories, and strings.

There’s no one standing in the room.

Each silence you interpret adds another pin.

Each pin makes the wall bigger.

And the bigger it gets, the harder it is to see the actual human being on the other side of it.

* * *

A silence can’t be solved. It’s too low-resolution.

Think about all the reasons someone goes quiet.

They’re busy.

They’re tired.

They forgot.

They don’t know what to say.

They’re having a bad week.

They’re thinking about it.

Their phone died.

They’re pulling away.

Silence carries all of those.

It doesn’t tell you which one.

The puzzle assumes there’s a single hidden answer, and that enough analysis will reveal it.

There isn’t, and it won’t.

You’re trying to read a message that wasn’t written.

And the trouble doesn’t stop with the wrong answers.

It’s what the searching does to you.

* * *

Your theory changes your behaviour. And they see all of it.

Here’s the mechanism almost nobody notices.

Each theory you settle on produces a different version of you.

Monday’s theory: they’re busy.

So you’re warm and easy.

Wednesday’s theory: they’re pulling away.

So you go a bit cooler. Shorter replies. A little distance.

Friday’s theory: they’re testing me.

So you play it light and breezy, like nothing’s wrong.

From inside, you’re being thoughtful.

Carefully responding to what you’ve worked out.

From their side, you’re erratic.

A warm person, then a cool one, then a breezy one.

All in the same week.

And they have no idea why.

When you decode their silence, you don’t just misread them. You become a moving target. Every new theory sends them a slightly different you. And a person who can’t tell who they’re dealing with tends to get cautious.

* * *

What tends to happen when you stop.

I can’t promise outcomes.

These are tendencies, and they depend on the people involved.

But they come up often enough to be worth knowing.

You become legible.

Your signals stop swinging with your theories.

You’re simply the same person from one day to the next.

That’s easier to read, and easier to trust.

The pressure of being analysed lifts.

People can often feel it when they’re being studied.

A message gets weighed. A pause gets measured.

When you stop, there’s less to manage.

Contact can go back to being contact.

Their real behaviour becomes visible.

Without your theory-driven reactions mixed in, you can finally see what they actually do.

Over weeks, patterns show up.

Not what the silence means, but what the person is like.

Your attention comes home.

The hours spent building the wall return to you.

Your own life gets to have more of your day.

Sometimes the dynamic improves.

Sometimes it reveals that there was less on the other side than the wall suggested.

Either way, you’re finally working with real information.

* * *

What this isn’t.

It isn’t pretending silence never means anything.

Sometimes it does.

It’s that you can’t tell from the outside, and one silence on its own is almost never enough.

The signal worth reading is the pattern.

Over weeks, not hours.

How consistently they show up. What they do when it matters. How they respond when you tell them something real.

And when it matters, ask.

Once. Lightly. Directly.

I noticed it’s been quiet. How are you doing? No pressure.

That’s more information than a month of decoding.

One more thing.

If their silence is regularly used to punish you, control you, or keep you off balance, that isn’t a puzzle for you to solve.

It’s a pattern worth naming with someone you trust.

* * *

What it costs to keep decoding.

Three things. All compounding.

The first is trust.

An inconsistent you is hard to rely on.

The more your signals swing, the more cautious the other person becomes.

And caution looks a lot like distance.

The second is time.

Hours of analysis, spread across weeks.

Compare the hours spent on the wall with the hours spent on your own life.

The wall wins by a wide margin.

The third is the loop.

Your theory shapes your behaviour.

Your behaviour shapes theirs.

Then their response gets fed back in as proof.

You can talk yourself into a version of the dynamic and, bit by bit, produce it.

Trust eroding through inconsistency, hours lost to the wall, and a loop where your theories create the evidence. None of them are loud. All of them compound with time, and all of them ease when you take the wall down.

* * *

How to take the wall down.

Not by willpower.

By swapping the puzzle for a few simple habits.

1. Spot the theory.

When one arrives, name it.

That’s theory number seven.

It isn’t a fact.

It’s a guess.

2. Widen the list.

Name three boring explanations.

Busy.

Tired.

Unsure what to say.

Most silences are boring.

3. Pick a policy, not a response.

Decide how you’ll show up no matter what.

I reply when I have something to say, in my own time, with warmth.

A policy doesn’t change with every pin.

4. Use the two-week rule.

Judge patterns over two weeks, not silences over two hours.

5. Ask once.

If it matters, one light, clear question.

Then let the answer be the answer.

6. Feel the not-knowing.

When the urge to decode spikes, give it sixty seconds.

Where is the not-knowing in your body?

Often it’s the discomfort, not the mystery, that’s driving the puzzle.

* * *

You’ve been looking for the answer.

There wasn’t one on the wall.

Take the string down. Let the pins go. Be the same person on Monday that you are on Friday, and let them see who that is. The person you’ve been trying to decode is a person, not a puzzle. Their silences are mostly ordinary. Their patterns will show up over time. And what you do with the hours the wall used to take is the part that’s actually yours.

* * *

If you keep building the wall:

Field & Frequency — The Complete Guide to Energy, Attraction, and Why Connection Works the Way It Does

The map.

Why silence is so easy to over-read, how interpretation changes the way you show up and what the other person receives, and how to build the steadiness that lets you stay consistent when you don’t know.

The longer the decoding runs, the more it shapes the dynamic you’re trying to read.

The book shows you the mechanism and what stops it.

— — —

Work with me directly — book a free session

The steps above are general. How your own decoding works, what the not-knowing is costing you, and what a consistent policy would look like in your particular situation are specific.

One honest conversation about what’s on your wall and how to take it down.

Book a free session here.

— — —

Join the inner circle

The ongoing practice.

Weekly writing on spotting theories, staying consistent in uncertainty, and reading patterns instead of silences.

For people who want to stop decoding and start seeing.

Download my free guides here to join.

About the Author:

For over thirteen years, Tomas has conducted deep research in nervous system science, chakras, field mechanics, relational dynamics, human attachment/imprint and remote connection.

He specializes in helping individuals move past the exhausting performance of healing and step into genuine internal sovereignty by getting brutally honest about reality.

He also works with individuals stuck in limbo relationships to understand what’s actually happening beneath the surface — and how to break free.

Through his writing and coaching/guidance, he helps people distinguish authentic remote connection from psychological fantasy.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Matt W Newman On Unsplash