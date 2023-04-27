What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Having Sex

Breakups, long hours at work, frequent travel, and even certain medicines can all interfere with your ability (and desire) to get it on.

However, much like you may not understand how making time for exercise or eating veggies with every meal is important to your health until you stop them. Likewise, you may not understand how important sex is to your overall health until you stop doing it. From your mood to your relationship and to illness risk, here are ways that lack of sex may completely wreck your body and mind.

The Effect On Your Mind

One of the natural gifts God gave humans and animals is the ability to release tension through sex naturally. Researchers from Scotland discovered that having sex at least once over a two-week period improved individuals’ ability to handle stressful events like public speaking. In contrast, abstaining from sex makes people less able to handle stress.

The connection? Researchers claim that during sex, your brain releases feel-good hormones like endorphins and oxytocin, making you feel more at ease. Therefore, stop avoiding sex with your spouse. Help yourself by cooling your tension through it.

You Will Lose Somethings

Although having less sex may lessen your exposure to pathogens, you’ll regrettably miss out on the immune-boosting effects of a weekly roll in the hay. Researchers at Wilkes-Barre University in Pennsylvania discovered in a 2004 study that those who had sex once or twice a week had immunoglobulin A (IgA) levels that were 30% higher than those who had sex infrequently or never. According to the study’s authors, IgA is an infection-fighting protein and one of the body’s first lines of defence against viruses like those linked to the common cold.

Decrease in UTIs Risk

You know how unpleasant a urinary tract infection can be if you’ve ever had one. Sex is a key risk factor for UTIs because it can cause an infection by pushing germs (most frequently E. coli) from the vagina into the urethra, which is the tube that empties urine from the body. So it stands to reason that having sex reduces your risk of developing the illness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, several factors might raise your risk of UTIs, including wearing condoms coated with spermicide, having a history of UTIs, and just becoming older.

Reduced Risk of STDs

Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which were presented at the National STD Prevention Conference, indicate that the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases has been increasing and has once again reached an all-time high in 2017.

In 2017, there were more than 200,000 more cases of chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis than there were in 2016. Gonorrhea poses a special threat since several types have become antibiotic-resistant.

In essence, the best approach to prevent STDs is never to have sex, but even if you decide to engage in sex, being tested, engaging in safe sex (always wear a condom! ), and discussing safe sex with your partner will help and being faithful to one partner is the way out.

Insecurity

Your happiness, intimacy, and relationship stability may all suffer if you don’t have sex. According to Les Parrott, PhD, a psychologist and the author of Saving Your Marriage Before It Starts, “going without sex in a marriage can deliver a hit to your self-esteem, engender guilt, and decrease levels of oxytocin and other bonding hormones.” It may also fuel a little paranoia since it might make one of you fearful that they will turn to others for their sexual needs.

Parrott clarifies that this does not exclude a joyful sexless relationship, though. “Sex is just one expression of intimacy for couples,” he claims. Even if you aren’t spending time bonding via sex, delivering praises or surprising presents, holding hands, kissing, or holding each other’s hands may make you feel emotionally connected to your spouse if that is your love language.

You May Lack Excitement.

Making a sincere effort to have more sex, even if you have to schedule it, is one of the best strategies for improving a low libido. Your urge to resume sex may delay after you stop having it since having sex can make you feel more connected to your spouse on an emotional and physical level.

Additionally, timing sex can improve your pelvic blood flow and natural vaginal wetness, which can significantly improve the quality of your sex, perhaps after a weekly date night, says Dr Stephanie S. Faubion of Women’s Health Clinic director at Mayo Clinic.

Risk of Thiner Vaginal Wall

Your body will produce less estrogen after you reach menopause. According to the Mayo Clinic, this can result in vaginal atrophy, a disease in which your vaginal walls become thin, dry, and more prone to tears. Since the increased lubrication and blood flow you receive during sex can help maintain the tissues in your vagina healthy, forgoing sex may worsen the condition.

Risk of Prostrate Cancer

The benefits of regular trysts for prostate protection may be lost by men who quit having sex. Men who ejaculated at least 21 times per month dramatically decreased their risk of prostate cancer, according to a sizable 2016 research that was published in the journal European Urology. Among others? Regular ejaculations may flush potentially dangerous compounds out of the prostate, which might stop malignant tumours from growing.

Risk of Erectile Dysfunction

You either use it or you lose it. According to research published in the American Journal of Medicine, men who engage in sex infrequently are twice likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction than guys who do it once or more weekly. Since the penis is a muscle, regular intercourse may help sustain potency as exercising helps preserve strength, according to the study’s authors.

Thanks for reading.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: charlesdeluvio on Unsplash