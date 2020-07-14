What Happens When Over-Familiarity Become Part Of The Friendship Equation?

Life is way better when shared with others.

It turns into more than just an existing kind of life.

You laugh and cry hard with the most trusted souls you know on earth —your dearest friends.

You create your own version of best road trips, fun and tan line moments, and even the wildest cocktail taste on a freaky Friday night. Who cares? Friendship is unique because every person in that equation is amazingly different.

But what happens when you became too familiar with everyone on your precious circle? Will you still flawlessly go together or will growing apart be the best option?

With more than two decades of existence, I have been into many different circles of wonderful people. I have since I was in prep, grade, high school, and even college. See? Making friends seems easy for me, I’m not saying that everyone is dying to be with me or whatever. All I’m saying is, having friends is kind of a natural thing for us. We all have friends that we cherish in every stage of our lives.

What happened to us?

This question pertains to the friendship blossomed on my college days. I have friends, not a lot nor a few. I treat everyone in that circle with respect and equal love. Yet I have someone so close to me in that same circle —a best friend I could consider. She’s my go-to person, my homie, and the one I trust the most with my secrets, my disappointments, my problems, my crushes. Almost everything!

Fast forward on our fresh grad years, we stayed in the same rented apartment in a city. Everything was great, we had fun with each other’s company. She’s more like a sister to me in those times.

You might be wondering why I sound like talking about the past. It’s because we already lost what we used to have.

“Familiarity breeds contempt”

an expression that was first used by an English writer Geoffrey Chaucer in his work Tale of Melibee back in the 1300s.

The vivid expression of every neglected friendship I have in this 21st century. Yes, I’m serious. Over familiarity has wrecked almost all the relationships I’ve been trying to keep.

The friend, the sister I’m talking about? We’ve been together for almost 3 years under the same roof. We talked about our dreams, cheer each other up when times get rough and that “I got your back” spell is always in our lips.

But behind those close to perfect curtain are the scars we didn’t notice, the mistakes we thought we’ll never make.

I know how her attitude works and she definitely knows how’s mine too. I hate seeing a messy room, unwashed dishes in the kitchen sink. I’m the type of person who wants to keep everything in place but she’s not really good at that. There’s a time where I left the apartment for days and when I get back she wasn’t there. I look around, I got pissed off big time! The room was a total mess so instead of taking a rest I ended up cleaning every corner for 3 straight hours.

Days after that I received a message from her asking me If her stuff has been already arranged or not and I was like, seriously? She’s asking me that kind of question? So does that mean that she left her things unorganized for me to fix it?

See what over-familiarity can do on your friendship? The longer we know someone, we’ll discover more about their attitude but we can’t get a deeper understanding of it because our eyes have opted to see the negative ones. It has already resulted in a resentment and that would destroy the relationship we have.

What you’ll lose when familiarity takes over?

Respect has lost its value to the equation and it happened every single day in those long years, you haven’t just noticed it. The barrier that once there has collapsed, it was broken, and that gives both of you a free pass to go beyond each other’s lane. I’m afraid to say, that also gives the both of you the knife to hurt each other. Why I got backstabbed when I thought I got your back?

Your worth, sad but true. It’s kind of ironic because the longer you know that friend, your worth should be precious whatever happens. But it’s not when familiarity starts to ace its cards again.

December last year, I burst out on my guy friend. I was deeply hurt, I felt being taken for granted. He has a new friend. I asked him, “Why do you keep on leaving me behind? —at work every single day, at a party, on those times that I needed help.

He answered “Because I know that you’re good at work, that you are strong and somebody needs my help more than you and you’ll be doing just fine always. You’re just there anytime.”

Well, I thanked him for believing in my capabilities. I appreciate that. But he only pinpointed my strengths, he didn’t think of the days that I could be at my lowest and I might need a friend. I mean they can always drop and pick you up anytime because they certainly know that you can be the most available person when their shits happen.

Friendship like any other relationship is an incredible thing that could ever happen to us. Some might ace keeping a hundred years of friendship but some fail at it too —me for instance. But that doesn’t make me or anyone who failed at it lost the chance for having a genuine circle of pretty souls.

How to keep a distance from over-familiarity?

It is formed over time. It weakens the barriers every single day without you noticing it. I’m talking about the respect that you have for one another and your worth. We don’t want to be treated with contempt and being unvalued right? You can take familiarity miles away from your relationship by speaking up when things are already getting out of hand. You have to open your lips so whoever started breaking into the lane will be aware and can assess himself/herself. It still boils down to honest communication. It takes everything under control, words are powerful.

Keeping a friendship with good beat and lyrics will make your relationship a lifetime bop! — for it’ll constantly breathe in harmony.

Photo credit: Unsplash