What Happens When People With No Moral Compass Go Into Business?

I’m sorry if this seems simplistic, but throughout my career, there is one thing I have always been very clear about: the moral standards and behavior of the founder(s) of a company condition that company and its actions, in every sense.

Take a company like Palantir, owned by PayPal founder Peter Thiel: for me the incarnation of evil. By hacking a law aimed at improving the lives of middle-class savers, he has secured $5 billion, tax free. To some, that may seem ingenious, but to me it shows an appalling lack of solidarity with the rest of society. As a result of this, and other things he’s said and done, early on I dismissed Peter Thiel as somebody able to contribute anything positive for society, and events soon proved me right: we are talking about someone who considers himself very clearly above everyone else, and who does not hesitate to set up a company, Palantir, to exploit to the maximum the data of “the little people” and sell it to the highest bidder, whoever that is and whatever the consequences are.

I have been warning for a long time about Palantir, and now finally, the German courts have highlighted the dangers this company poses . The problem is that its surveillance products are adored by politicians who believe that their power increases the more they know about the citizens they govern. They are the perfect product for regimes who do not care about turning their countries into dystopias that spy on all their citizens. And so, through the archetypal triumphalist dialectic of Silicon Valley, it has managed to seduce many governments at all levels, and collect vast amounts of data that it will store forever.

A decidedly dangerous company. But of course, there are many others. It was my analysis of the moral principles that reveal the management of companies that led me, for example, to radically change my impressions of Facebook, now Meta, and anyone with a modicum of curiosity could deduce at what point that happened, a revelation of the kind that leaves you speechless. With TikTok, on the other hand, it was much easier: its lack of moral standards were exposed early, when I saw the videos it encouraged minors to post and the effects of sharing them through its content recommendation algorithm. When you see something like this for yourself, there is nothing that can convince you about the company’s chances of changing its moral standards and becoming a good thing. Nothing. You know that the company is bad, and that nothing good is going to come out of it. Say what it says, announce what it announces, and change what it says it changes. It’s like a fingerprint: it can’t be changed.

Some of you who read me regularly even make “it’s Facebook today” jokes when I write about these companies, and I’m fine with that: they are my moral standards, those of an old professor with thirty-five years of experience analyzing companies and discussing their cases in class, but you don’t have to share them. They are mine, and since I am the one writing this and I don’t have to submit to any editorial review of any kind, that’s what it is: when you consistently read a person, you have to consider that they have their moral values, and that sometimes you will agree with them, and sometimes you will not. Moral values are what they are: they admit hierarchies, nuances of all kinds, and even personal obsessions. I’m under no illusion that everybody shares mine, but at least I can express my views, although one day one of those companies might come after me and take me to court (as record companies did some years ago).

Palantir is a very, very dangerous company. And restrictions should be put on its activities. As in the case of Meta or TikTok, the debased moral standards on the part of its founders underpin its business model, conditioning every decision it makes. Nothing good can ever emerge from such an operation.

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

