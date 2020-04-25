What Has the Death of My Father Taught Me About Love and Life?

A father is a hero in his daughter’s life. Or at least it should be that way.

I know that many girls suffer because their father was not present when they needed him the most, or was even abusive to them. I am astonished to hear how many girls have been abused by their fathers; emotionally, physically or also sexually. That is tragic because the father should be a role model for how a man should treat a woman. Many of them injured their little girl, which took her molested and wounded inner child to adolescence and adulthood.

No father is perfect, that is for sure, but the importance of his role in upbringing is undeniable. I had a privilege to have a great father; he showered me with unconditional love and acceptance. I was his little girl. I was the only child, and I was born when he was approaching his fortieth birthday; he was overjoyed when I arrived.

There can be an undeniable strong bonding between father and daughter; recently, we witnessed such a beautiful connection between late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. The tragedy of both broke my heart because they showed us how a loving relationship between father and daughter should look. It also revived the memories of the special connection my father and I had established.

When I was a girl, he drove me to a language course; he attended the parents’ meetings at school, he was proud of my educational attainments. As a person, my father was a hard-working, decisive, honest, persistent, upfront and sometimes very stubborn man, and he was a real DIY person. He passed down on me some of his traits.

The older I get, the more the saying ‘’like father, like daughter’’ is valid. There is a certain peculiarity of father-daughter connection, namely, due to established bonding and instilled model in our subconscious; a girl tends to search for a partner that resembles in one or the other way, her father.

I thought this was not to be accurate, but the experience proved me wrong. The history repeats itself; in my case, I appreciate in a man the traits such as being hard-working, persistent, decisive, respectful and supportive of my somewhat independent way of thinking and doing things. And being of optimistic nature and mindset, that is one of the traits I have myself and cherish a lot in other people.

As far as I remember, he never complained about anything; he was not picky in regards to food; found a solution to every challenge; repaired anything that broke down, he was a real DIY master. The only weakness he had was that he became very grumpy when ill; which is nothing unusual for a man. He was not sick often up until he reached his early 70s.

All of a sudden, his digestion changed, his stomach swole, and became inflated like a balloon. We eventually realized that he had a tumor in the colon. His health aggravated rapidly, but he was reluctant to get operated. He stubbornly refused any plea from my side to go to the hospital. Only when the situation turned to be life-threatening, he consented.

It was on time; he passed the operation successfully. He was in stable condition when it abruptly turned downward; he got pneumonia, which worsened and he needed to be reanimated and put on a ventilator just a few days after the operation. He recovered quickly; and this unusual, very swift change in his health situation, later on, became a recurring mode. He recuperated quite quickly after the operation, but he changed; visually, mentally, and physically; he was not able to work as he used to, before the illness. It was apparent that the surgery, resuscitation, breathing with the support of ventilator and oxygen deprivation took its toll on his brain; his personality started to change. Only several years later, I realized that the onset of dementia begun at that time.

When he turned 80, he was so enthralled by the anniversary and was in such a state of expectation, that he became ill. He got a fever, became very restless, and fell in the state of delirium at night. His state deteriorated, he became very agitated, and I could not handle him anymore. I took him to the psychiatric hospital; he stayed there for three weeks in the geriatric ward. They diagnosed him with Alzheimer’s dementia.

They prescribed him some medication to slow down the process since there is still no cure for the disease. Alzheimer’s dementia is a progressive disease, which affects the brain cells and causes the cognitive impairment of the patient. It starts with losing items, problems with orientation, forgetting things or recent conversations, with the progression of the disease, the recognition capabilities decrease, and there is a significant change in the personality of a person, and this is the most difficult to accept.

My father turned to be very agitated, aggressive (he never was), he developed certain tics, etc. The most heartbreaking thing was looking into his eyes; they were lifeless, blank stare of a beloved person, whom the disease took the soul. He was standing there, looking at me and not recognizing me, his daughter, anymore. His short-term memory was vanishing, but long-term remained. One of the hardest thing with Alzheimer’s dementia is that you never know how long it will last; with my father, it endured for nine years.

Each time he got an infection or fever, his health deteriorated a bit more. At the same time, he developed an intense craving for sugar, which turned into an addiction. The brain runs on glucose, and Alzheimer’s disease causes the brain to shrink. With the progression of a disease, my father strengthened the dependence on sugar intake, which formed a deadly loop, accompanied by diabetes and high-pressure. The vicious circle continued until he turned down regular food and consumed only carbs, especially sugars (biscuits, bonbons, etc.); this caused a breakdown of his immune system, he got pneumonia, which was deadly and took him away from me for good.

What has the life and struggle of my father taught me? Here are some of my takeaways:

death is the most profound teacher of life: I am thankful for good people in my life, and I am trying to have more fun. Life is challenging in itself. Thus I look for things to cheer me up, for the bright, positive side of events, things, no matter how difficult they may seem.

I have become more humble, tolerant, accepting of people and their flaws and imperfections on one side, and more determined on the other. I more easily set boundaries, say ‘’no’’ when people try to take advantage of me or deceive me.

My friendships and relationships improved; when I sense that they have come to a dead-end, and do not serve the purpose or make me happy, I release them. I have lost attachments to things and people. Many people face difficulties letting go. I have realized that we are always able to meet new people, and some of them could turn into our friends or partners, while we only have just one father.

I cherish honesty and upfront communication with people. Death discloses and strips away all false pretenses and make the relations between people rawer and more vulnerable.

When my dad died, I was profoundly hurt by the loss of my biggest supporter in life. But then the response of ‘’ my long-term friends’’, at least I thought they were, saddened me even more and the saying ‘’ Hard times will always reveal real friends’’ proved that. They didn’t care at all, but fate awarded me with some new loving people that I met during a difficult time.

Life is so fragile, and being kind and attentive with your words is very important. You never know when you hear or see a person for the last time. Tomorrow is promised to no-one. Just before my father lost consciousness due to pneumonia, he recognized who I was. It meant a lot to me because I was just a stranger to him when his mental health aggravated. He died in hospital, alone. I still recall the last words I said to him a day before he passed away. I will keep them in my memory as far as I will be able to remember.

This experience made me fearless. I survived, and I know now that I can endure everything. It left some deep scars on my soul but made me a warrior and a better person, which does not easily give up.

Cherish parents while they are alive, you will not understand how are you going to miss them until they are gone. But when they do, remember that love for a person that lives in our heart never dies.

p.s. This article or story is a homage to my dad who would have celebrated his birthday on 18 April. And to all people who lost their loved ones to Alzheimer’s dementia, or recently to coronavirus, who died alone in hospitals.

