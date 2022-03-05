What ‘I Don’t Want To Lose You as a Friend’ Really Means

Every day, men and women alike in all types of relationships get sent to the “friendzone.” Someone wants more than friendship but the other person wants to keep things exactly as they are. Inherently, this isn’t a bad thing.

For those who get frustrated by being put in the friendzone (otherwise known as “being in a friendship” because that’s really all that it is), it’s important to remember one thing. If you were the one who had a friend you weren’t attracted to but they wanted something more, you would have to be the one to tell them that you want to keep the relationship as is.

That’s why getting upset at being placed in the friendzone doesn’t make a lot of sense. After all, there may come a point when you might have to do the same thing.

However, there are times we make a statement that we think is a loving and lovely one, but it could mean something else. We say, “I don’t want to lose you as a friend.”

It sounds affectionate, doesn’t it? What it basically means is, “your friendship is too important to risk losing.” They would be distraught if they lost their friendship with you.

But if you think about it, every good relationship poses this exact threat.

Being friends with someone doesn’t mean that it will end well, even if things are going well in the moment. But the same would be true in a romantic relationship as well.

Think about the people who are happy with their boyfriend or girlfriend, but are terrified of graduating to husband or wife. They too would be afraid of losing what they already have.

So one could easily say, “I don’t want to lose you as a lover/friend/family,” because obviously no one wants to lose a relationship that is positive and healthy.

Nevertheless, that is a surface-level issue.

The statement, “I don’t want to lose you as a friend” has the deeper implication that one is willing to date someone that one is comfortable losing. The only way to know if this is true is to look at who your love interest chooses to date.

And, of course, if you were the one to say this, I invite you to check your relationships and see if this is true. But let’s first examine this in more detail.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Friends First

The pros of being friends first often is anecdotal, but there is a body of research that indicates that being friends first is a positive gateway into a positive relationship. Not only do two-thirds of relationships begin as friendships, but they do away with the gender-based scripts of how a relationship should be and instead allows it to play out uniquely.

Moreover, physical attractiveness play a less significant role in relationships that start as friendships. Therefore, the relationship will not be so easily affected when each partner changes in how they look. And let’s face it, no one looks the same after years of living. We are all going to change in appearance.

But when someone says that they don’t want to lose you as a friend, are they taking into consideration what they could gain by being in a committed relationship?

Someone who is there for you and not just for sex. Someone who has stayed by your side at your worst and celebrated with you at your best. Someone who has chosen to journey with you through life simply because they respect you as you are. Someone who could be happy for you, even if it wasn’t with them.

If two friends got together but the relationship didn’t work out, the testament of their initial friendship would allow them to return to friendship. They would still be able to do everything that was listed above.

If the situation is such that they just aren’t attracted to you, they could just say that. That’s not a crime. Maybe they didn’t say it because they didn’t want to hurt your feelings.

This is why one must then look at the type of person one’s love interest chooses to date. Because if they date another friend, that’s not a problem. You can rest assured that they chose someone who actually cares about them.

But if they date someone that they wouldn’t be close to, that is a concern. That is a sign that they are not seriously considering the type of person that could actually love and support them. They are dating someone expendable. They are dating someone that if things go bad, well, it’s not such a big loss.

This then gets to the root of the problem. The person who won’t date their friend because they are afraid of losing them is the person who lost an important relationship in their life and never healed from the loss.

As was mentioned before, perhaps your love interest has experienced this or perhaps this resonates with you. Regardless, it is important to recognize that this fear will prevent one from getting into a relationship that works.

Because if the fear of losing someone who actually loves you causes you to date people who barely respect you or who get with you for self-gratification, you will never experience a relationship where you are truly valued, wanted and loved.

Moreover, you will continue to amass friends who love you but you will never give them the love they deserve (whether platonically or romantically) because of the fear of the pain you will suffer once the relationship ends.

The truth is that all relationships end at one point or another. The goal is to maximize the joy and strength of the connection as much and as often as possible.

One isn’t really afraid of losing a friend because all relationships eventually end. They are afraid of the pain of loss because it is a wound they had experienced before but never healed from.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project