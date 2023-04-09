What I Learned About Losing Money: My £3,000 Catastrophic Loss

I’ve kept these stories secret from my family, girlfriends, and close friends for years. But after much reflection, I decided it was time to share it and what I learned about losing money.

I was looking at myself in the mirror with disgust… “How could I have lost £3,000!?”

‘NO WAY!?’

So, despite the shame I might feel, the fear making my palms sweat as I type this allows me to get started…

One of the most painful experiences in my life was in my first year of uni. I was 18. After six months of deepening my investment knowledge through broker courses, I felt ready.

Firstly, I convinced my mom that it was impossible to lose money since the market had performed so well up to that point (already a significant flaw in my thinking as that meant the market was overpriced). Secondly, admin fees are high, and therefore if I was to have any chance, I should start with more considerable capital so that, in terms of %, that wouldn’t affect me as much.

I hatch together about £2.5k from her since my parents weren’t paying for my uni. It was a decent deal, after all, I thought.

The market was demanding. Minimal upside. That entices you to take more significant risks for average returns. I was losing bit by bit every day, about £1k out of the £2,500. I was forced to liquidate one particular leveraged position in the commodities market. This occurs when you exceed the risk ratio set by your broker, and I end up losing all the remaining £1.5k I had left and another £500 on top.

I WENT THROUGH A DARK PERIOD, INCLUDING SUICIDAL THOUGHTS. £3,000 WAS A BIG DEAL FOR ME!!

How could I have lost it all? What would I say to my mom? I still remember it to this day. I cried for the whole day. I couldn’t focus on anything else. All my uni classes the following day were like the movie Click, going through my eyes, but my mind was elsewhere.

I couldn’t take it anymore. Tears were rolling, and exhausted from the stress; I called my mom on a Tuesday at 1 am.

She was sleeping and rushed to the phone when she heard it was me calling. She took it well. She reassured me that there were worse problems I could have got myself into. She was glad I didn’t hurt me, nor had issues with drugs or had a premature child.

I wanted to kill myself, and my self-confidence hit rock bottom. I’ve always been a pleaser and prover, so such a failure was painful.

The whole experience would come to my mind Every. Single. Day. Regret is somewhat funny. In hindsight, who wouldn’t want to have another go at something? And why not do it again until you’ve got it perfect? That was going on in my mind—a million ways I should have done this.

This has always been the main content of my notebooks. It left a mark on me that never left. But it took me ten years to get over this.

THAT SAID, HERE’S WHAT I LEARNED ABOUT LOSING MONEY.

Most days, I had a little bit of fear in me. I became thrifty savvy because of this. I saved every penny since then because I wanted to recover the money and forget how the entire experience felt like.

It was a disaster and a blessing. A tragedy because it would take me a long time to return to a place of abundance in my mind. And a gift because it gave me the fire in my gut to thrive, and what I learned from losing money has been invaluable.

My uni was free of charge, so with the years under my belt, I see this experience as my Tuition Fund. £3,000 spent upon the School of Hard Knocks.

There were many lessons on what I learned about losing money, but let’s kick off with what I consider the five most important.

1. BEWARE OF GREED AND INTEGRATE YOUR SHADOW.

The ego is essential because it pushes you. But it can also get over your head. Sometimes it gets so intense you believe you’re invincible. Like most things, the abundance of a certain quality can become a downside.

2. LEARN MORE FROM MISTAKES THAN SUCCESSES.

Pain + Reflection is where the growth comes from. Mistakes give you a loud signal. Rewards keep you doing the same things.

3. HOW DO I KNOW I AM RIGHT?

Things that happen as a surprise come as a surprise because it never happened in one’s lifetime before. You can study history and learn how causal effect relationships may work.

For example, who thought about Trump winning? He won, and stocks went through the roof even though most “experts” said the market would collapse if he won.

A habit I got into is reading the daily newspaper from the past, such as the 1929 economic depression and learning what it was like and how it felt to live in such a difficult period.

4. PROTECTING YOUR DOWNSIDE

If a bet is 60% correlated and you start with a particular level of risk. You add the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and many correlated items to diversify yourself, you only reduce your risk by about 15%. However, if you add 15 uncorrelated bets, you’d reduce your risk by over 80%.

AIM TO HAVE 15 GOOD UNCORRELATED ASSETS SO YOU CAN ELIMINATE 80% OF THE RISK.

Something is uncorrelated depending on the following:

How did they move together in the past? Check sample sizes and environmental biases. How constant has their correlation been throughout the years? Is the correlation universal? Meaning do they apply in different countries and environments? Is the correlation between stocks and bonds similar in the UK vs Japan?

Are they intrinsically different things? For example, I’m going to invest in a tech startup vs bonds, you know that these are intrinsically different things.

5. STRESS TEST

Almost everything happens over and over again throughout history. Maybe not the same way, but similarly. Amongst all that occurred in the past, you can ask: What is this situation? When did that happen? What can I learn from it?

They were finally learning to be open-minded and receive feedback. Such an underrated virtue! There is a fundamental value in humility & triangulation of ideas with people to understand your blind spots.

There you have it! What I learned is losing money. It’s interesting to see how failure is mostly a blessing in disguise… Don’t do what I did by learning the most common mistakes in the market.

