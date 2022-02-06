What I Learned From 6 Months of Sobriety

As of today, I have not had any alcohol for six months.

It’s a feat I’m quite proud of!

It certainly hasn’t been easy, but in the end, it has been the best decision for my physical and mental health.

Here are six major lessons I’ve learned along the way.

1. Bad habits are hard to break.

There were many days when I’d come home from work, say hi to the family, and walk over to the fridge and grab a beer.

In hindsight, I wasn’t craving a beer.

I simply did it because that’s what I’d conditioned myself to do after a rough day.

I was on autopilot.

To break that habit was tough.

I looked like I was a character in a comedy. I’d start to walk to the fridge, catch myself, and do an awkward about-face.

2. Good habits are easy to keep.

It took a few weeks, but once I broke the habit of “needing” a beer after work, I no longer felt “the need.”

I replaced my bad habit with a good one.

Now when I get home:

I put down my work bag in the laundry room

Walk over to each of my kids and my wife

And catch up on their day

A much better way to transition from a tough workday to being a present husband and father.

3. Your body has an innate ability to heal.

Thanks to beer and not taking care of myself, I was:

tired

unhappy

overweight

By cutting out the drinking and making clean eating and exercise priorities, I became:

energetic

optimistic

lean and strong

4. But it takes time to undo the damage.

Too many of us expect overnight results when it comes to improving our health.

That’s nonsensical.

It took you years to run your body down, so why would you expect to flip a switch and have everything repaired?

Understand that returning to good health is a process.

Give your body the tools (good food, exercise, quality sleep) it needs to heal.

Then give your body the time it needs to put the tools to work.

5. Have a tribe of real friends.

For many men, comradery revolves around drinking.

Happy hours, tailgates, firepits, etc.

If these friendships are conditional on you drinking as well they’re not real friendships.

Cut bait & double down on the people who just want you around.

6. Don’t explain yourself.

When you go out and someone offers you a drink, offer a polite decline.

If someone asks why, simply state that you don’t drink.

No need to explain or defend yourself.

It’s different if someone genuinely asks you why you’ve decided to stop drinking.

Maybe they need someone like you to help them along a similar journey.

But this is very different than defending your sobriety.

Conclusion

I think being sober for six months is a big deal.

But it’s not any bigger of a deal than someone else starting out and being sober for six minutes.

If you need someone to talk to, know that I am here.

