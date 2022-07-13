What I Think in a Morning: Single Mum Edition

07:00 am: ‘Why hasn’t my daughter woken up yet? Is something wrong? I need to check on her.’

07:05am: ‘Thank god, she’s still sleeping soundly. Why do I always think the worst when she isn’t awake before me?! Most parents would relish the extra time to themselves.’

07:06am: ‘Do I have time for a quick shower before she wakes up? Oh God I completely forgot to reply to that email the other day at work, I guess I should do that now.’

07:15am: ‘Thank God I remembered to reply to that email before the deadline this morning. I’m so forgetful sometimes, I can’t believe I’ve managed to hold down a job, a house and a child on my own. Go me! Right, I really need to jump in the shower.’

07:20am (in the shower): ‘Must remember to pack my daughter’s sunhat for nursery today. They must think I’m such a scatty mum always forgetting it. Oh shoot, did we remember to feed the hamster last night?’

07:35am: ‘Am I really cut out to look after a child and a hamster? Surely there’s going come a day where I forget to feed one of them.’

Photo by Moritz Kindler on Unsplash

07:36am: ‘Bugger, I haven’t got my daughter up yet, we’re going to be late. I wonder what would happen if I just didn’t turn up for work. Let me put a bagel in the toaster and go and wake her up — that’s precision timing right there.’

07:40am (waking my daughter up): ‘Wow, I can’t believe she’s mine. I really don’t want to disturb her, she looks so peaceful. No, come on, she needs to get up. Ugh I think she’s woken up in a bad mood. Be patient!’

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

07:43am: ‘Crap, the bagel is burning. And oh damn, I forgot to buy more Lurpak, that’s so disappointing. I’m not even going to ask my daughter what she wants on her bagel, as I know the answer will be butter and she’ll just be grumpy.’

07:50am: ‘Right, she’s eating pretty slowly and I need her to hurry up. How can I tell her this without annoying her. No, just leave her, you’ll just have to cycle faster to nursery.’

07:51am: ‘I really need to practice being more patient. Wonder if there’s anything on the news, let me check. Actually, no, don’t have your phone out with her around. Oh come on, just five minutes, it won’t harm her.’

08:05am: ‘I’m such a bad mum, I’ve been on my phone for the past 10 minutes whilst not chatting to my child. Note to self: this has to change. Right, time to be a present mum. Check how she’s feeling about starting big school soon. That reminds me, must order school uniform.’

08:15am: ‘Finally, she’s finished! Where did I put her other sandal? Ugh I need to take the bins out. I wish I had a man to do this for me. Oh come on, that’s such an old-fashioned view. But is there any harm in thinking that? My child has definitely inherited my dither-dallying, why doesn’t she sense my urgency to get out of the door. Aw look, she’s tucking her dollies into bed. Right, come on, we’re going to be late again.’

08:20am: ‘Should I just drive? No, why would I when it’s a beautiful 5 minute bike ride through a park. Right, be patient, she can’t ride as fast as you.’

08:21am: ‘I’ve forgotten the bloody sunhat again. No time to go back, you’ll just have to tell nursery it’s in the wash. Come on , you had one thing to remember. Wow, I can’t believe how good my child is at riding a bike!’

08:25am: ‘I’m going to miss her today. I hope she enjoys nursery and doesn’t resent me as an adult for sending her every day. Oh gosh, I’ve got an early meeting in five minutes, stop chatting to your friend.’

08:30am: ‘That was a pretty smooth morning!’

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***