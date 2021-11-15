What I Want My Partner to Know About Being a Stay-At-Home Parent

Since 2015, I’ve been a stay-at-home mom. At that time, it felt like the best decision for our growing family. And six years later, I whole-heartedly feel that it still is. Life looks a little different now though — my children just started public school this year and I freelance. The work isn’t full-time, but it’s enough, and even though my kids aren’t home all day long, I want to make it a priority to be here before and after they go to school.

Before I stayed home with my children, I fell into the awful trap of believing that being a stay-at-home mom was easy. Ha! Little did I know how exhausting this job would truly be. I was always at my kid’s disposal, couldn’t go to the bathroom alone, and could never keep the house clean. So imagine my surprise when my partner would come home from work, plop his butt on the sofa, and think that dinner would be served on a silver platter.

Dude. I’m exhausted. Mentally, physically, and emotionally. My armpits smell like fried onions. Last night’s dinner is still stuck on the crockpot because I feigned a nap with our youngest instead. The oldest gave me the worst time today between potty training and cutting molars. Nothing has gone my way since I woke up. I’m tired and indifferent, and would really like to go to bed right now.

My partner would be baffled by all of this in the early days. It wasn’t easy for him to understand how I could be home all day long, yet get nothing really accomplished. He didn’t see why I was always so ragged down and cranky. He didn’t understand that being a stay-at-home mom was not just difficult but it wore me down in a way that messed with my mental wellbeing. When I felt like he wasn’t meeting my needs of understanding my struggle as a stay-at-home mom, I had to communicate with him.

I’ve heard horror stories of those who would confess how their partner would say things like “what DO you do all day? “it’s not THAT hard!” “why isn’t ANYTHING done around here?!”

I would like to reverberate that just because we don’t physically leave the house, stay-at-home-parents do work. We just punch a different time clock around here.

If you’re feeling frustrated right now as a stay-home parent, you probably feel like you shouldn’t have to explain why this job is so hard. Granted, I agree! Why should we? However, we’re doing ourselves quite a disservice when we let our resentment fall by the wayside.

What I Want My Partner To Know About Being A Stay-At-Home Parent

It’s lonely

I’m with young people all day long which can get very lonely. I can’t hold a conversation past “no” or something that resembles gibberish and broken English. I honor the moments when we can sit and talk, uninterrupted after the kids go to bed. I might be tired, but even five minutes of catching up together is important to me.

I’m touched out

At the same time, I’m simply touched out, meaning that all day long I am groped, manhandled, and possibly used as someone’s sippy cup. I value your physical touch and presence, but I could really use your intimacy in other forms.

There are times when I feel taken advantage of

Dinner is finished. You politely push your plate to the side and go into the living room to watch TV. This doesn’t always happen, but when it does, I feel invisible and taken advantage of. I know you also had a hard day at work, but if we both clean up dinner, it will get done faster and we will have more time together.

I also need time to unwind

Just because I’m home all day doesn’t mean that I don’t need a break. I’m not privy to scheduled breaks and lunches — most days I eat the kid’s scraps in fast force and wait until my bladder is about to combust. When you get home from work, I deserve some time to unwind, or to at least pee and take a warm shower.

It’s hard to juggle all of the things

I might seem scatterbrained most days or maybe even really cranky, but it’s because I haven’t found the correct balance to juggle all of the things that come with being a stay-at-home parent.

I’m still me

Underneath this layer of a hot mess is the same person you fell in love with. Somedays I feel like I lost who I am — between taking care of everyone else around me — and this makes me feel sad. I love you, I’m still me, so please be patient while I navigate through this journey of my life.

I’m allowed to say that this is hard

Nothing hurts more than to be disregarded of my own feelings, so when I say that being a stay-at-home parent is hard, please honor my words. It doesn’t mean that I don’t love our children or enjoy this life, it means that I’m spent and need time to regroup. Can you help me?

This post was previously published on A Parent Is Born.

