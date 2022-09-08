What I Wish I Had Known as an Adult Child of Divorce

When Amber, my childhood best friend, and her pink Huffy bike flew into my driveway like a bat out of hell, I knew something was wrong.

Her long, blond bangs were clumped with a mixture of sweat and tears, her breath caught in her throat when she tried to speak, and I could feel her fear in my bones.

That memory was made 36 years ago, but it remains fresh and accessible.

We were nine years old when Amber’s parents divorced. Her life was irrevocably altered. And I stood by on the sidelines, I learned that two things were true: There is no pain like the realization that your parents can’t — or won’t — make it work anymore. And due to the aforementioned point, your life will never be the same.

I would come to actually experience this firsthand when I turned 30: That’s when my mother divorced my father after 34 years of marriage.

Prior to this bombshell, my assumption had long been that the younger a child is when their parents divorce, the deeper the cut. There are custody battles, separate homes, and possibly new partners to contend with, after all. That’s a lot to handle when you’re still losing teeth — or even starting to navigate puberty.

I thought, Surely, divorce wouldn’t sting — at least nearly as much — when you’re an adult living on your own, right?

Right?

Not exactly.

I’m not here to debate who’s got it worse, young kids or adults. I stand firm in my belief that pain is pain, period.

What I am here to convey, however, is that divorce certainly hits differently when your parents separate when you’re an adult.

I was under the assumption that my inherent independence would serve as a drama deflector, of sorts — I wouldn’t have to worry about who I would spend my weekends with; I wouldn’t be used as a pawn; and I wouldn’t be caught in the the crossfire of my parents’ incessant bickering.

I thought my adulthood would shield me from all of this.

But I was wrong.

Here’s what I encountered — and what I wished I had done differently:

I discovered parental alienation

I was vaguely aware — in theory — of how parents could try to turn their offspring against the other parent. But holy shit did I ever get schooled when my mom divorced my dad. Some background: Both of my parents were emotionally immature — even before divorcing, and my mother fostered an unhealthy dependence on my father and me. Put the two characteristics together and you basically have a petri dish for her jealousy. My dad and I had hit a rough patch and were barely on speaking terms when my mother left, but she used this to her advantage: “See? SEE?!? Your father is horrible!” My mother demanded complete and utter loyalty from me, and I complied: I shut my father out of my life for nearly seven years. Looking back, my father was no peach — that much is true — but he never, ever spoke badly about my mother in my presence, which is something I give him credit for, still, to this day.

What I would have done differently: I can’t blame my mother for my estrangement from my dad — I was an adult and capable of making my own decisions. I wholeheartedly admit to caving under my mother’s pressure, but I shouldn’t have. Under no circumstances should a parent participate in helping to facilitate the division between a child and his or her parent, full-stop. I should have grown a shiny spine and firmly told my mother that her issues with my father are her issues, while my issues with my father are mine. The prospect of standing up to my mother had me paralyzed by fear, but going along to get along didn’t serve me well, either: The resentment I held for my mother nearly suffocated me. Reestablishing contact with my father was one of the most courageous acts I had ever done. I now only wish I had done it sooner.

I became my mother’s therapist

Unyielding loyalty wasn’t all my mother wanted: She used me as her therapist, too. And much — if not most — of what she told me shouldn’t have been repeated to anyone, let alone me. From explicit details of my mother’s pain, to tawdry tidbits of what my father had apparently said to her, nothing was off limits. (Some details were so unsavory that I truly believe I’ve suppressed them from memory.) The bottom line is that it’s not a crime if an adult child cannot hold space emotionally for their suffering parent.

What I would have done differently: I believed that being a good, dutiful daughter meant that I must sit tight and be there–even when it pained me to do so. I wish I had known that, as adults, we are equipped with the right to choose what is best for us — even when said choice is unpopular with other parents. This is another act which stirred up tremendous resentment before I eventually dropped the rope. Remember: You are your parent’s offspring. Not their therapist. Not their emotional support animal. Not the caretaker of their emotions. This is NOT your load to carry. You can have great empathy for what your parents are going through. Serving as their emotional dumpster won’t help anyone, but it will be distressing to you.

I took on guilt that didn’t belong to me

The ink wasn’t even dry on my parents’ divorce paper before the guilt started creeping in. For what, I’m not really sure. But there it was, guilt at every turn: When my husband and I went out and did something that created in me sheer, unbridled joy (while my mother sat home alone), I felt guilty; when my mother would call me, sobbing about her problems (while she did little, if anything, to solve them), I felt guilty; when I didn’t want to be around my mother in general — let alone on a holiday (What’s the use? She’d complain anyway), I felt guilt. It’s as if my guilt grew tentacles, got a hold of me, and never let go. I lived with this burden for years.

What I would have done differently: I read somewhere that there are two brands of guilt — the organic kind and the false kind. The organic kind is when, say, for example, after that second margarita, I crack an off-handed joke about my friend’s husband. I realize this, and I (rightfully) feel guilty about it. But the other kind of guilt is manufactured, and, frankly, more sinister: This brand of guilt is all about control. And we’ve been essentially programmed to feel it: You don’t want to go to Aunt Sue’s for Thanksgiving (again), and another relative gives you hell about it. You didn’t kick Aunt Sue. You didn’t steal from Aunt Sue. Your only infraction is simply not giving others what they want. And that is not a reason to assume guilt, but we do it all the time. The next time you feel yourself in guilt’s chokehold, ask yourself: Did I really act or say something in error? Or is someone simply unhappy with the decision I’ve made?

Simply put, there is no way to guard against the pain that is part and parcel with the divorce of one’s parents. But through awareness and the establishment of boundaries, one can avoid being saddled with emotional baggage that was never theirs to carry in the first place.

And that can make all the difference.

