Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A Dad | Dad University

What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A Dad | Dad University

If we had a chance to do things over again, there are probably things we wish we would have known going into it.

by Leave a Comment

Becoming a dad is one of the greatest things in the world.

However, if we had a chance to do things over again, there are probably things we wish we would have known going into it. We aren’t taught most of these things. Whether it’s patience, empathy, or the other things discussed in the video, becoming a father for the first time challenges us to face things we have never experienced.

Check out this video as Jason discusses things he wishes he had known before becoming a dad for the first time.

 

 

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.