What if a Condition You Were Unaware of Was Driving You to Sabotage Relationships?

For many years, this question plagued author, biotech executive and mental health advocate Sara Church. Her journey to answering it is the subject of her debut memoir, Mending My Mind, released on November 11, 2021.

Mending My Mind tells the deeply personal story of how, on the surface, it seemed Sara had everything it takes to be happy: a loving wife, a beautiful home and a successful biotech career. But inside, she was battling a perplexing force that blocked her from living a fulfilling life and driven her to sabotage relationships—including her marriage. Though she desperately wanted to be married and have a family, she questioned her emotional capability.

In Mending My Mind, Church brings readers along on the journey of self-exploration that led her to discover she had been suffering, unknowingly, from Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD), a condition caused by a series of events that occurred repeatedly over an extended period of time. It was this, she learned, that was preventing her from connecting to friends, her wife—and herself.

Mending My Mind gives readers an up-close, touching look at life with unresolved trauma, its causes and the treatments that can help. As Sara seeks to heal and retrain her mind, she tries cutting-edge treatments including Memory Reprocessing (EMDR) to overcome the emotional distancing that has shielded her from the pain of growing up with a loving but often careless, substance-abusing mother and the long-buried memory of witnessing a murder. As she begins to change her destructive patterns, she can at last grow toward the things she yearns for most deeply: fulfillment, connection, and family.

This gripping, candid memoir provides hope and inspiration for those struggling with mental health conditions, as well as valuable insights for all.

Points Church can speak or write about include:

How childhood trauma affected me as a mom—and how I dealt with it to become a better parent.

How past trauma impacts—and sabotages—relationships and intimacy

Trauma is as contagious as Covid. Here’s what it does to us and why we must stop the spread.

How I worked my way out of childhood poverty and parental addiction to a successful career

I witnessed a murder as a child. Here’s how the trauma it created muddled my mind.

