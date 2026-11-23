By FISU Meditation

In The Awakened Guide: Self-Esteem & Confidence, meditation master Guru Rajesh Ananda combines psychology, neuroscience and contemplative practice to help readers build self-trust in everyday life.

Saying no without overexplaining, starting something before you feel ready, and keeping a small promise to yourself may seem like ordinary acts. In The Awakened Guide: Self-Esteem & Confidence, Guru Rajesh Ananda shows how these moments can give us something we can draw on the next time self-doubt takes over: evidence that we can trust ourselves.

The first new book in The Awakened Guide series distinguishes between confidence, self-esteem, and self-worth. You can feel capable in one area of life and uncertain in another. You can also succeed and still feel that you have something to prove. Ananda explores how these patterns take hold and asks a deeper question: what would it be like to value yourself even when you get something wrong?

“And self-trust is far more valuable than the appearance of confidence,” Ananda writes in the foreword.

The book brings together three elements that give readers a way to work with these ideas:

Confidence built through small actions. The 1% Challenge asks readers to take a manageable step they might otherwise put off. The Self-Trust Audit helps them identify a promise they can realistically keep.

Exercises for situations readers already face. The Boundary Audit invites readers to examine where they say yes at their own expense. A separate exercise on failure helps them view a setback without letting it become a verdict on who they are.

Meditation that carries into daily life. Drawing on the teachings of Gururaj Ananda Yogi, Ananda pairs contemplative practice with his “Right Thinking – Right Action” approach. Readers learn to notice a familiar thought, such as “I’ll get it wrong”, and consider what they might do if that thought didn’t make the decision for them.

About the author

Guru Rajesh Ananda is the spiritual leader of FISU Meditation, the Foundation for International Spiritual Unfoldment, an international non-profit meditation school. A close disciple and appointed successor of Gururaj Ananda Yogi, he has taught meditation for more than four decades. He is also the author of The Science of Stillness.

Publication details

The Awakened Guide: Self-Esteem & Confidence by Guru Rajesh Ananda

Publication Date— 10th November 2026

Paperback — ISBN 978-1-9193520-4-6

Hardback — ISBN 978-1-9193520-5-3

eBook — ISBN 978-1-9193520-6-0

Ordering — Available on Amazon: https://mybook.to/selfesteemconfidence

Media enquiries

Author Website: www.rajeshananda.guru

Contact Email: [email protected]

FISU Meditation: www.fisumeditation.org

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of FISU Meditation, on Monday 16 November, 2026. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

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Previously Published on pressat.co.uk with Creative Commons License

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