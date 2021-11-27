What if I Treated Myself as Well as I Treat Others?

Each of us is on a journey. And along the way, we learn. I’ve been learning a lot lately, actively fast-tracking my personal evolution. The increased focus I am placing on my personal happiness is enormous.

Frankly, I don’t know why this suddenly became so important to me, as I could hardly say that I was failing at being happy. There is no doubt that I feel blessed in so many ways and thank God everyday for each one of them. I also am a naturally optimistic person. The combination sorta keeps me in a great place most of the time and other times, not so bad.

It happened one morning, however, as I was out for my morning run. A thought creeped in my head which I couldn’t shake. “What if you treated yourself as well as you normally treat others? In fact, (taking it a step further), what if you treated yourself as well as you treat your kids? How incredible would your everyday be?”

The thought was odd to me? Even odder was the notion that I wouldn’t begin changing my ways today. I mean, really? How long was I going to wait to take care of my own happiness and needs equal to if not, occasionally better than every other person in my life? What was I waiting for? I had no one to answer to for my failing down on myself than me, despite the plethora of excuses I could make. I’ve never been a fan of excuses.

From that day forward, I took up the charge. And I must say, I feel a whole lot lighter, as if I removed a weight from my own shoulders. Life is much easier to manage and my days are filled with increased joy and play. I even catch myself singing unexpectedly. I can’t even remember the last time I did that. It seems by changing my mindset, life is responding equally in kind. It’s really thrilling how this new path that I am on due to my epiphany continues to evolve in all kinds of exciting ways.

This doesn’t mean that I don’t have to keep myself from falling backward now and then. Just today, I struggled with talking myself out of taking time to get a mani-pedi. But then I put my foot down and took the time anyway knowing that it is the advice I would have given my own daughters.

I know that I am not the only one who would admit to the fact that such a basic question never occurred to them, “What if I treated myself just as well as I normally treat others?” A big portion of that group are probably moms who don’t even think to ask because they are so busy taking care of everyone else’s needs. I am one of you, for sure. And as “one,” I feel the need to probe the rest of you out of concern.

This is why I am bringing up the point at the beginning of the very busy holiday season. Maybe you should ask yourself the question before it begins and see how doing so changes your life. There is no better time. Trust me, you will be shocked by how different you feel as you cook, buy, wrap, pack, and crack given you follow through like I did.

Change your thinking; change your life.

And on that note, instead of stressing out about writing another post earlier than my schedule actually allows, I will see you all again the second week of December. My way of living by example. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***