There is something deeply unsettling about the Joker, and it has very little to do with his painted face, his unsettling laughter or his extraordinary capacity for violence. What makes him fascinating is the possibility that beneath his deliberate chaos lies a man who has abandoned the very idea that human beings can be trusted. He does not simply want to defeat Batman. He wants to prove something about the world. He wants to demonstrate that morality is fragile, that goodness is conditional, and that beneath the carefully constructed identities people present to society, everyone is capable of becoming as cruel and destructive as he is.

But what if someone had challenged that belief before it became the organising principle of his existence? What if, before Batman became his greatest adversary, the Joker had encountered someone who understood his alienation without accepting his cruelty?

The difficulty with the Joker is that he does not have one universally accepted origin. Across comics, films and interpretations, his history changes, sometimes deliberately contradicting itself. In one telling, he is a failed comedian. In another, his past is a mystery. In some versions, his transformation is connected to an accident, while in others, social humiliation and personal suffering become central to his descent. Yet something remains remarkably consistent across these interpretations.

The Joker is a character who has constructed an identity around the rejection of ordinary moral expectations. He appears to find meaning in exposing the contradictions of others, particularly those who believe themselves to be principled. His relationship with Batman becomes almost philosophical. Batman insists that human beings can choose restraint even when confronted with terrible circumstances. The Joker wants to demonstrate that restraint is merely a luxury people abandon when sufficiently frightened.

Imagine, however, a different Gotham. Somewhere in that enormous, indifferent city, a man who will one day become the Joker encounters someone who refuses to treat him as either a monster or a spectacle. Perhaps it is a colleague who notices his isolation. Perhaps it is a neighbour who recognises the bitterness beneath his attempts at humour. Perhaps it is a mental health professional who challenges his increasingly distorted understanding of other people. The identity of this person matters less than the nature of the relationship. For once, he encounters someone who does not laugh at his humiliation, exploit his vulnerability or respond to his hostility with automatic rejection. Someone who recognises that understanding another person’s suffering does not require surrendering one’s own boundaries.

This distinction is important because popular culture has occasionally encouraged the romantic belief that sufficient love can rescue anyone from destructive behaviour. It is an appealing idea, but it is not a reliable psychological principle. Compassion can create opportunities for change, but it cannot guarantee that another person will accept them. Emotional pain does not automatically produce violence, and the overwhelming majority of people experiencing mental health difficulties do not become dangerous criminals.

The Joker’s actions, in the versions where he deliberately terrorises and murders others, remain his responsibility. To imagine that someone might have influenced him differently is not to suggest that society caused his crimes or that a sufficiently devoted individual could have prevented them. It is simply to consider whether an alternative relationship might have interrupted the beliefs through which he justified his choices.

Perhaps the first significant change would not have been dramatic. There would be no sudden transformation, no emotional confession, no moment in which the future villain abandons every destructive impulse because someone offers him kindness. Instead, imagine a series of ordinary encounters in which his assumptions about human beings are repeatedly challenged. He expects ridicule and receives patience. He anticipates manipulation and encounters honesty. He attempts to provoke rejection and discovers that another person can establish boundaries without humiliating him. These experiences might initially make him suspicious. Someone accustomed to interpreting relationships as contests for power may find genuine concern more difficult to understand than hostility. Yet over time, the possibility of another interpretation might emerge. Perhaps not everyone is pretending. Perhaps not every act of kindness conceals a transaction. Perhaps the world is more complicated than the cynical philosophy he has constructed to protect himself from disappointment.

If that possibility took hold, Gotham itself might have become a very different place. Batman would still exist, assuming Bruce Wayne’s parents were murdered and his life followed its familiar trajectory. The city would still struggle with organised crime, political corruption, economic inequality and the extraordinary villains who populate its streets. But one of Batman’s most psychologically significant adversaries might never emerge. There would be no Joker orchestrating elaborate moral experiments to prove that ordinary citizens are secretly monstrous. No calculated attempts to force Batman to violate his principles. No theatrical crimes designed less for material gain than for the destruction of hope. The absence of one criminal would not redeem Gotham, but it might remove a particularly corrosive influence from its understanding of itself.

The Joker’s relationship with Batman is especially revealing because it suggests that his greatest obsession is not simply violence, but recognition. Batman represents a moral conviction the Joker cannot comfortably accept. As long as Batman refuses to become a killer, the Joker’s argument that everyone is fundamentally corrupt remains incomplete. He therefore returns, again and again, attempting to force the Dark Knight into the very behaviour he condemns. It is a strange form of dependence. The Joker appears to reject the need for human connection, yet he constructs much of his identity around another man’s attention. He insists that the world is meaningless while devoting extraordinary energy to persuading someone else to agree with him.

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What if he had discovered a different way of being seen? What if recognition did not require provoking fear? What if another person’s refusal to abandon him, combined with an equally firm refusal to tolerate cruelty, had challenged his belief that relationships were inevitably exercises in domination?

He might still have been cynical. He might still have possessed an uncomfortable sense of humour and a fascination with society’s hypocrisies. Perhaps he would have become a satirist, a comedian or an unusually provocative social critic. None of these outcomes is inevitable, but each offers an alternative expression for the intelligence and theatricality that make the Joker such a compelling fictional character. His ability to identify contradictions could have been directed towards exposing injustice rather than manufacturing suffering.

There is also a more uncomfortable possibility. Perhaps he would have rejected every opportunity for meaningful connection. Perhaps he would have interpreted kindness as weakness and boundaries as betrayal. Perhaps the individual who tried to understand him would eventually have needed to leave for their own safety. This possibility deserves recognition because empathy is not omnipotent. We cannot always reach people whose beliefs have become organised around harming others, and no one should be expected to sacrifice their wellbeing in an attempt to redeem someone who refuses responsibility for their actions. A psychologically credible alternative history must leave room for the possibility that understanding changes nothing.

Yet even that possibility reveals something important about the distinction between understanding and agreement. We can recognise the experiences that contribute to another person’s worldview without accepting the conclusions they draw from those experiences. We can acknowledge humiliation without endorsing revenge. We can recognise alienation without treating violence as its natural consequence. And we can offer compassion without abandoning accountability. Perhaps this is what Batman himself represents at his most compelling. He recognises the darkness that human beings are capable of, including the darkness within himself, but continues to insist that the existence of an impulse does not make its expression inevitable.

I sometimes imagine a scene in which Batman encounters the man who might have become the Joker, years after their lives could have intersected as enemies. There is no confrontation, no elaborate trap and no sinister laughter echoing through an abandoned building. Perhaps the man is sitting in a small theatre, watching an audience laugh at a performance he has written. Perhaps he has learned to make people uncomfortable through questions rather than threats. He is still eccentric, still sharp, still capable of seeing absurdity where others see convention. But his life is no longer organised around proving that humanity deserves contempt.

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Batman might never know who this man could have become. He might pass him on the street without recognising anything remarkable. There would be no reason for either of them to understand the significance of their ordinary encounter. And perhaps that is the most interesting aspect of the imagined world. We tend to recognise the consequences of destructive choices because they leave visible damage. We rarely recognise the consequences of better choices because their greatest achievement may be the suffering that never occurs.

The Joker is compelling because he challenges our confidence in human goodness. His alternative life challenges something equally important: our tendency to assume that once a person has developed a destructive understanding of the world, no other understanding is possible. Change is not guaranteed. Some people reject it. Others encounter opportunities too late, or lack the support and willingness necessary to sustain it. But the possibility remains significant because human identity is not always as fixed as our stories encourage us to believe.

Perhaps the most frightening version of the Joker is the one who convinces himself that nobody is capable of genuine goodness. And perhaps the most hopeful alternative is not a Joker who becomes an extraordinary hero, but a man who gradually abandons the need to prove everyone else is a villain.

In one universe, Batman spends his life trying to stop the Joker from destroying Gotham.

In another, there is no Joker to stop.

There is simply a man who has learned that the world can disappoint him without becoming his enemy, that suffering does not grant permission to inflict suffering, and that being understood is not the same as being allowed to do whatever one wishes.

Perhaps he never becomes famous. Perhaps nobody writes stories about him. Perhaps he lives an ordinary life, makes ordinary mistakes and occasionally finds reasons to laugh without requiring someone else to suffer.

And perhaps, in a city as troubled as Gotham, that would have been a far greater victory than anyone realised.

Because sometimes the most meaningful act of understanding is not convincing a monster to become human again.

It is recognising that a human being still has choices before he decides that becoming a monster is the only one worth making.

An independent speculative literary reflection inspired by DC Comics’ Joker and Batman characters.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Andrey Zvyagintsev on Unsplash