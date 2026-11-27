What if Tom Riddle had become Dumbledore’s greatest student instead of his greatest regret? What if Harry Potter had grown up with his parents? And what if the greatest magic in the wizarding world had been the possibility of choosing a different life?

Dedicated to my son, Siddhansh Nair, whose wonderful endeavour to read his way through the Harry Potter books, and whose endless questions about the characters, their choices and the worlds they inhabit, inspired this reflection. Every question he asks reminds me that children do not simply read stories. They question the possibilities we adults have learned to accept. This article began with his curiosity, but somewhere along the way, it became my own.

There is something rather extraordinary about watching a child discover a fictional universe for the first time. As adults, we approach familiar stories with the comfort of knowing how they unfold. We know who the heroes are, who the villains will become, which characters will survive and which moments will eventually break our hearts. Children, however, have no such obligation to the story as it has been written. They approach it with an innocence that allows them to question everything.

Why did this character become bad? Could someone have stopped him? What would have happened if he had made a different decision? And perhaps most importantly, did things really have to turn out this way?

Watching my son Siddhansh make his way through the Harry Potter books, and listening to the questions that emerge from his reading, has reminded me of something that years of studying human behaviour have only reinforced. We are often far too comfortable accepting outcomes as inevitable simply because we already know how the story ends.

One of the most fascinating characters to reconsider through this lens is not Harry Potter himself, but the man whose existence shaped almost every significant tragedy in Harry’s life. Lord Voldemort. Or, more precisely, Tom Marvolo Riddle.

Before the name became synonymous with terror, before the Death Eaters, the Horcruxes and the obsession with immortality, there was a young boy growing up in an orphanage, aware that he was different from the other children but unable to understand precisely why. He was exceptionally intelligent, observant, ambitious and already capable of unsettling cruelty. He discovered early that his unusual abilities could make others afraid of him, and somewhere in that discovery, power began to look more dependable than affection. But what if that understanding had changed? What if Tom Riddle had discovered, before his hunger for control consumed him, that being extraordinary did not require making everyone else feel insignificant?

It is a fascinating possibility because Tom Riddle was never lacking in potential. In fact, one could argue that he possessed nearly every intellectual and magical quality required to become one of the greatest wizards Hogwarts had ever produced. His academic brilliance was undeniable, his command over magic extraordinary, and his ability to understand and influence people remarkable. He was ambitious, disciplined and capable of pursuing goals with a determination that most people could scarcely imagine. These are not inherently evil qualities. Ambition does not automatically lead to cruelty, intelligence does not inevitably produce arrogance, and leadership does not have to depend upon fear. What made Tom dangerous was not simply the magnitude of his abilities, but the purpose to which he eventually devoted them. Somewhere along the way, he began to believe that greatness required superiority, that superiority required control, and that control was most effectively maintained through fear. But imagine, for a moment, that the same young man had arrived at Hogwarts and discovered a completely different definition of greatness.

Imagine Tom Riddle becoming the finest student Slytherin House had ever produced, not merely because of his examination results or extraordinary magical abilities, but because he gradually learned to direct his ambition towards something larger than himself. There is an unfortunate tendency, particularly among readers who first encounter the Harry Potter universe as children, to associate Slytherin almost exclusively with darkness. Yet the qualities traditionally associated with the house include resourcefulness, determination, strategic thinking and ambition. None of these characteristics is morally defective. Indeed, in the right circumstances, they are precisely the qualities that enable individuals to challenge outdated institutions, solve difficult problems and lead meaningful change. What if Tom had become the embodiment of everything admirable about Slytherin?

What if he had used his remarkable intellect to advance magical knowledge, question inherited prejudices and demonstrate that ambition could coexist with compassion?

The heir of Salazar Slytherin could have become the person who challenged the most troubling aspects of his ancestor’s legacy. Rather than opening the Chamber of Secrets to unleash terror upon Muggle-born students, he might have confronted the very ideology that made such persecution imaginable. The symbolism would have been profound. The descendant of a man associated with blood purity becoming one of the wizarding world’s most influential advocates for equality.

And then there is Albus Dumbledore. Perhaps no relationship in this alternative universe is more intriguing than the one that might have developed between Dumbledore and a morally different Tom Riddle. In the original story, Dumbledore recognises Tom’s extraordinary abilities but also perceives something deeply troubling beneath his polished exterior. Their relationship eventually becomes defined by suspicion, intellectual rivalry and the terrible knowledge of what Tom has chosen to become. Yet Dumbledore himself was hardly unfamiliar with the seduction of power. His youthful association with Gellert Grindelwald had exposed him to the dangerous belief that exceptional individuals might be entitled to determine the destinies of others. He understood, perhaps more intimately than most, how easily brilliance could become destructive when separated from moral responsibility. What if this understanding had allowed him to reach Tom before the young wizard’s beliefs became irreversible? What if Dumbledore had become not merely the teacher who recognised his danger, but the mentor who helped him understand it?

I find myself imagining the conversations they might have shared. Two exceptionally gifted minds sitting in a quiet room at Hogwarts, debating the nature of magical power, the limitations of the Ministry, the meaning of mortality and the responsibilities that accompany extraordinary ability. Tom would almost certainly have challenged Dumbledore. His impatience with conventional thinking, his intellectual confidence and his instinctive desire to push boundaries would not simply disappear because he had chosen a more ethical path. In fact, those very qualities might have made him a particularly compelling student. Dumbledore, in turn, might have recognised in Tom a younger version of the ambitions he had once struggled to control within himself. Their disagreements could have become the foundation of mutual respect rather than the beginning of lifelong hostility. Over time, Tom might have returned to Hogwarts as a professor, perhaps even teaching Defence Against the Dark Arts, using his exceptional understanding of dangerous magic to ensure that generations of young witches and wizards never fell victim to it. There is something almost poetic about the possibility that the man who became history’s most feared dark wizard could instead have become its most respected teacher of magical defence.

Perhaps he would eventually have succeeded Dumbledore as Headmaster. Imagine that for a moment.

Professor Tom Riddle, an elderly and distinguished Slytherin, walking through the corridors of Hogwarts, recognised not for the terror he inspired but for the generations of students whose lives he had influenced. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A man whose ambition had not diminished with age but had matured into wisdom. A Headmaster who understood that the true measure of authority was not how effectively one could command obedience, but how confidently others could grow in one’s presence. His legacy might have transformed the reputation of Slytherin itself. Instead of being viewed with suspicion, the house might have become associated with intellectual excellence, innovation and principled leadership. Young students entering its common room would not have to struggle against the assumption that ambition was a precursor to darkness. They might instead look towards their distinguished former student as proof that greatness and goodness were not opposing possibilities.

Of course, removing Voldemort from the history of the wizarding world would not eliminate its prejudices or conflicts. The beliefs that sustained pure-blood supremacy existed long before Tom Riddle gave them a terrifying political identity. Families such as the Malfoys might still have clung to inherited notions of superiority, the Ministry of Magic might still have struggled with corruption and cowardice, and Hogwarts would undoubtedly have remained a place of fierce rivalries and adolescent disagreements. But there is an enormous difference between prejudice existing within a society and prejudice being organised into a movement of systematic terror. Without Voldemort, there might never have been Death Eaters as we know them, no Dark Mark appearing above murdered families, and no generations of witches and wizards growing up under the shadow of an organised campaign of violence. The wizarding world would not have become perfect. It might simply have been given the opportunity to confront its imperfections without being consumed by them.

Yet the most emotionally compelling consequence of this alternative history concerns Harry Potter.

Because if Tom Riddle had never become Lord Voldemort, Harry might never have become the Boy Who Lived.

There would have been no attempt to murder him as an infant, no lightning-shaped scar marking his forehead, and no prophecy-driven confrontation determining the course of his childhood. James and Lily Potter would, in all likelihood, have remained alive. Harry would have grown up in the warmth of his own home, surrounded by the ordinary affections and frustrations of family life. His father might have taught him Quidditch, encouraged his mischievous streak and occasionally earned Lily’s disapproval for treating fatherhood as an extension of his own adolescence. His mother might have guided him through his earliest magical discoveries, helped him with difficult lessons and reminded him that intelligence mattered considerably less when it was not accompanied by kindness. Sirius Black might have been the entertaining and slightly irresponsible godfather who appeared at family gatherings with inappropriate gifts and even more inappropriate stories. Remus Lupin might have been a familiar presence at the dinner table rather than a mysterious professor whose connection to Harry’s parents was revealed years later.

There would have been no cupboard beneath the stairs, no childhood defined by neglect, and no years spent wondering why the adults responsible for him seemed to resent his very existence. Harry would not have needed to discover photographs of his parents to understand what they looked like. He would have known the sound of their laughter, the comfort of their embrace and the peculiar embarrassment of being loved too openly in front of his friends. And strangely enough, this is where the alternative universe begins to feel more emotionally powerful than the original. We have spent decades admiring Harry Potter for his resilience, courage and ability to love despite the suffering he endured. But perhaps we have become so accustomed to celebrating his survival that we have overlooked a more fundamental question. Would it not have been infinitely better if he had never needed to survive those experiences in the first place?

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As someone who spends a considerable amount of time understanding human behaviour, I find this question particularly important. We often admire individuals who emerge from difficult circumstances with remarkable strength, and rightly so. Their resilience deserves recognition. But somewhere in that admiration, we occasionally begin to romanticise the suffering that preceded it. We suggest that hardship made them extraordinary, that loss gave them depth, or that adversity was necessary for their eventual greatness. Yet suffering is not a prerequisite for goodness, and trauma is not a necessary ingredient of courage. A child raised in a secure and loving environment can develop extraordinary empathy, determination and moral conviction without first experiencing profound rejection. Harry might have become a different person had James and Lily survived, but different does not necessarily mean lesser. Perhaps he would have been more confident, occasionally more arrogant, and somewhat less accustomed to questioning whether he deserved affection. Perhaps he would have inherited more of James’s mischievousness and Lily’s intellectual curiosity. Perhaps he would have remained fiercely loyal to his friends and instinctively protective of anyone being treated unfairly. He might still have become a hero, but his heroism would not have required the destruction of his childhood.

The same possibility extends to several other characters whose lives were shaped by Voldemort’s rise. Neville Longbottom, for instance, might have grown up with Frank and Alice as loving, active parents rather than living with the devastating consequences of their torture. Sirius Black might never have spent twelve years in Azkaban for crimes he did not commit. Peter Pettigrew might never have been placed in the circumstances that exposed the full extent of his cowardice and betrayal. Severus Snape might never have joined the Death Eaters, and Lily Potter’s death might never have become the defining guilt of his adult life. This would not mean that Snape suddenly became kind, emotionally secure or free from resentment. His difficult childhood, fascination with dark magic, bitterness towards James and complicated feelings for Lily would still exist. But perhaps he would have been given a different opportunity to confront those aspects of himself. His remarkable talent for Potions might have earned him recognition without the terrible moral compromises that eventually defined his life. He might still have been a difficult man, perhaps even an unpleasant teacher, but he would not necessarily have become a man attempting to spend the remainder of his life compensating for an irreversible betrayal.

What makes these possibilities so fascinating is that they reveal how deeply interconnected our lives are. We often imagine that one person’s decisions belong exclusively to that individual. In reality, choices travel. They influence relationships, alter opportunities, create consequences and sometimes shape the emotional lives of people who have never even met the person responsible.

Voldemort’s choices did not merely transform his own existence. They changed the childhoods of Harry and Neville, the destinies of James and Lily, the moral struggles of Snape, and the institutional culture of Hogwarts.

One person’s obsession with power became an entire society’s inheritance of fear. In the alternative universe, Tom Riddle’s decision to pursue a different understanding of greatness might have produced an equally powerful ripple effect, but one defined by opportunity rather than destruction. Perhaps that is one of the most important lessons hidden inside this imaginary exercise. We rarely know how many lives are being quietly influenced by the choices we make today.

There is, however, a danger in imagining Tom Riddle as simply a misunderstood child who might have become good if someone had loved him enough. That would be both psychologically simplistic and morally unfair. Tom displayed cruelty and manipulative behaviour long before he became Voldemort. His upbringing may have influenced the development of his personality, but it cannot serve as a complete explanation for his later atrocities, much less an excuse for them. Countless children experience abandonment, insecurity and emotional deprivation without becoming violent or cruel. Human development is shaped by a complex interaction of temperament, relationships, environment, opportunity and individual decisions. We cannot diagnose a fictional character through a few episodes of behaviour, nor can we assume that one compassionate teacher would have transformed his entire personality. What we can reasonably explore is the possibility that a different set of experiences, combined with different choices, might have altered the direction of his development.

Perhaps Tom’s need to dominate others was partly an attempt to protect himself from vulnerability. Perhaps he experienced dependence as weakness and affection as something unreliable. Perhaps his extraordinary abilities offered him a sense of control that ordinary relationships had never provided. These are interpretations rather than certainties, but they help us understand why the alternative version of his life is so compelling.

Imagine Tom gradually discovering that trust did not require surrendering his independence, that affection was not a form of humiliation, and that being admired for his character was far more meaningful than being feared for his abilities. None of this would have been easy. He would still have faced temptation, resentment and moments when cruelty appeared more convenient than compassion. He would still have needed to make difficult moral choices, repeatedly and deliberately. But perhaps the existence of those choices is precisely what makes the alternative worth imagining. A difficult beginning does not have to dictate an equally difficult ending.

There is another irony that becomes impossible to ignore when considering the life Tom Riddle might have led. In the original universe, Voldemort devotes his existence to conquering death. He becomes so consumed by the fear of mortality that he mutilates his own soul, destroys human relationships and sacrifices almost everything that could have made life meaningful. He seeks immortality through Horcruxes, believing that survival itself is the ultimate demonstration of power. But imagine an elderly Professor Riddle sitting in his office at Hogwarts, surrounded by letters from former students, books bearing his name and generations of witches and wizards whose lives had been transformed by his teaching. He might still fear death. He might still struggle with the idea that even the most extraordinary life must eventually end. Yet perhaps he would have discovered something Voldemort never understood. There are forms of permanence that do not require us to remain physically alive. A teacher continues to exist in the curiosity of students. A mentor survives in the confidence of people who once doubted themselves. A parent lives on in the values and memories of a child. A person’s influence can extend far beyond their lifetime without requiring them to defeat death itself.

Tom Riddle might never have needed to divide his soul into fragments in order to leave something of himself behind. He could have left his humanity intact and allowed his legacy to live through others. There is something profoundly beautiful about that possibility. The man who feared death more than anything else might have discovered that a meaningful life was not measured by how long it lasted, but by what remained in the hearts of those it touched. In one universe, his name survives because people are terrified to speak it. In another, his name might survive because people remember it with gratitude. Both are forms of historical significance, but only one represents a life that was truly lived.

And perhaps Dumbledore would have experienced an entirely different ending as well. Instead of spending his later years preparing a young boy for a confrontation with the darkest wizard of his generation, he might have watched his greatest student grow into a wise and respected leader. His relationship with Tom could have become one of the most meaningful achievements of his teaching career. There would still be disagreements, moments of disappointment and difficult conversations. Mentorship does not mean producing a perfect reflection of oneself. But Dumbledore might have found a quiet satisfaction in knowing that someone with extraordinary power had learned to exercise restraint. His greatest victory would not have been defeating a dangerous wizard. It would have been helping a gifted human being understand that possessing power and deserving to use it were two very different things.

I often wonder what Hogwarts would have looked like in such a world. Would its corridors have felt different? Would students have entered Slytherin House without the apprehension that accompanied its reputation? Would the relationship between the houses have been less burdened by inherited hostility? Perhaps the castle would still have held its mysteries, the Forbidden Forest would still have been dangerous, and students would still have found creative ways to break school rules. Hogwarts, after all, would not cease to be Hogwarts simply because Voldemort never existed. But its children might have been allowed to experience the school as a place of discovery rather than a battleground for conflicts inherited from previous generations. They might have spent more time worrying about examinations, friendships, Quidditch and first loves than about whether they would survive another year.

And that brings me back to Harry Potter. I imagine him arriving at King’s Cross Station for his first journey to Hogwarts, standing beside James and Lily with the peculiar combination of excitement and nervousness that accompanies the beginning of something important. James would probably be offering enthusiastic Quidditch advice, perhaps reminding Harry of his own accomplishments with considerably more frequency than necessary. Lily would be making sure he had packed everything, reminding him to write home and gently discouraging his father from encouraging mischief before the school year had even begun. Sirius might appear at the last moment with a gift that Lily would immediately regard with suspicion. Somewhere along the platform, Neville Longbottom would be saying goodbye to Frank and Alice, Ron Weasley would be struggling with his luggage, and Hermione Granger would probably already have developed an impressive understanding of the subjects she had not yet begun studying.

Harry would board the train without knowing that he was supposed to be famous. He would have no scar to explain, no tragic history to recount, and no prophecy waiting to define his future. He would simply be an eleven-year-old boy beginning an extraordinary adventure. When he eventually arrived at Hogwarts, he might encounter an elderly Professor Tom Riddle, a distinguished former Slytherin who had spent decades teaching, researching and mentoring young witches and wizards. Perhaps Riddle would recognise the Potter name and smile, remembering James’s talent for mischief during his own school years. Perhaps he would tell Harry that his father had been an exceptional student when he was not busy creating problems for the faculty. Harry might laugh, slightly embarrassed, and wonder whether this formidable professor would become one of his favourite teachers.

Neither of them would know that somewhere in another imagined version of their universe, they were destined to become mortal enemies. Neither would know about the murder of James and Lily, the destruction of Harry’s childhood, the rise of the Death Eaters or the terrible sacrifices that would eventually be required to defeat the Dark Lord. They would have no reason to know, because none of it would have happened. There would be no prophecy connecting their destinies, no final confrontation awaiting them, and no need for one to destroy the other. There would simply be a teacher and a student, each beginning another chapter of a life that had been allowed to unfold differently.

I find that image far more moving than I expected. Perhaps because, as adults, we have become accustomed to stories in which greatness is established through conflict, sacrifice and suffering. We admire the hero who defeats the villain, the survivor who overcomes adversity, and the individual who emerges victorious after unimaginable loss. But what if the greatest achievement were not surviving tragedy, but preventing it? What if the most meaningful form of courage were not confronting evil after it had consumed the world, but recognising the possibility of choosing differently before that evil took shape? What if the most extraordinary thing Tom Riddle could have done was not mastering the darkest magic, but learning to live without needing to dominate anyone?

There is a quiet lesson here that extends well beyond the walls of Hogwarts. We are not merely the sum of our abilities, our backgrounds or the expectations placed upon us. We are also shaped by the meanings we attach to our experiences and the decisions we make when confronted with competing possibilities. Intelligence can become wisdom or manipulation. Ambition can become achievement or exploitation. Pain can deepen our understanding of others or become a justification for hurting them. None of these outcomes is guaranteed. And although we cannot always choose the circumstances in which our stories begin, we often retain some agency over the direction in which they continue.

Perhaps that is why my son’s questions have stayed with me. Children possess a remarkable ability to imagine alternatives without first asking whether those alternatives are convenient, realistic or consistent with what everyone else already believes. They ask why a villain could not have become a hero, why an enemy could not have become a friend, and why a story filled with suffering could not have unfolded differently. As adults, we sometimes dismiss these questions as innocent speculation. Yet there is a profound intellectual generosity in refusing to believe that people must always remain what they have become. It does not mean denying wrongdoing, excusing cruelty or imagining that everyone can be redeemed through affection alone. It means recognising that possibility is an essential part of understanding human beings.

The original Harry Potter story remains extraordinary because it explores love, death, prejudice, friendship, sacrifice and the choices that ultimately define character. Voldemort’s darkness provides the backdrop against which Harry’s courage becomes visible. Without that darkness, the narrative would lose much of the conflict that makes it unforgettable. But perhaps the alternative story offers something equally valuable. It allows us to imagine a world in which the central achievement is not the defeat of evil, but the development of a person who chooses not to become evil in the first place. It asks us to consider whether the absence of tragedy might be a greater victory than the heroism required to overcome it.

And somewhere in that imagined world, Harry Potter grows older with his parents beside him. Neville Longbottom knows his mother and father’s love without the shadow of their suffering. Sirius Black grows old telling increasingly exaggerated stories about his youth. Severus Snape has the opportunity to build an identity not defined by irreversible guilt. Dumbledore watches a former student become the kind of leader he once hoped exceptional wizards could be. And Tom Riddle, no longer consumed by the terror of mortality, discovers that the greatest legacy he can leave behind is not a name people are afraid to speak, but a life people are grateful to remember.

There is no Battle of Hogwarts. No final duel between Harry and Voldemort. No Elder Wand changing allegiance in a desperate confrontation. No young man standing amidst the ruins of a school, carrying the grief of everyone who did not survive.

There is simply a school filled with children, a world imperfect but not devastated, and a generation allowed to grow up without being asked to sacrifice its innocence for the mistakes of those who came before it.

Perhaps that would not make for the same thrilling seven-book adventure. Perhaps it would not produce the same unforgettable hero. But I cannot help thinking that it would be a rather beautiful world in which to live.

Because sometimes the greatest victory is not the moment a hero defeats a villain. Sometimes it is the moment a person who could have become a villain chooses a different path.

And sometimes the happiest ending is not that the boy who lived finally defeats the man who tried to kill him.

It is that the boy gets to live, his parents get to love him, and the man who might have destroyed their lives becomes someone who never wishes to.

Perhaps the greatest magic was never Harry Potter surviving Voldemort.

Perhaps it was the possibility of Tom Riddle becoming someone Harry Potter would never need to survive.

And as I watch my son continue his journey through these wonderful books, asking questions that occasionally make me reconsider everything I thought I understood about the characters, I am reminded that stories are not merely things we read to children. Sometimes, through their curiosity, children teach us how to read stories differently.

This one is for you, Nanni, May you never stop asking what might have been. Because the people who imagine a different ending are often the very people who make a better one possible.

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This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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