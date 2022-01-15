Over the course of our lives, we will spend a whopping 33 percent of our time at work. If there’s anything “The Great Resignation” has taught us, it’s that we deserve to spend that time in a fulfilling career.

“For many of us, a career strategy includes applying to hundreds of jobs and hoping something sticks. 9 out of 10 times this doesn’t end successfully and if it does, we likely end up hating the job. This is because we do very little to figure out what truly motivates and brings us fulfillment. We’re not taught to know better.” Says Olga Etkina, creator of the Career Concierge Workbook and founder of Black Swan Careers. With her decade-long experience, she has built out teams for companies such as Goldman Sachs, Chief, ClassPass, and Morgan Stanley, hiring thousands of people and negotiating countless job offers.

What if you don’t know what your “dream job” looks like?

Olga tackles this question in her free book, “The Career Concierge.” Using her decade of experience hiring and negotiating job offers, Olga has created a step-by-step workbook, packed with valuable resources, designed to help you find a career that exceeds your wildest expectations. From assessments to tips on negotiating the salary you deserve, this interactive tool is one you will return to over and over.

“Where Do I Start? 4 Essential Insights from “The Career Concierge”

1. Get To Know Yourself

If you’re like most people, you had big dreams when you were younger. Whether you wanted to be a doctor or an astronaut, somewhere along the way you stopped dreaming and started focusing on things like stability or benefits or your family’s expectations. Regardless of what led you to your current career, it’s likely you never did the deep emotional work to figure out what you really want out of your job. Now is the time to get reacquainted with what is really important to you in your work. This all begins with taking an honest look at who you are, what you value, and the limiting beliefs that are holding you back.

2. Audit Your Current Work

It may be tempting to quit your job and do something crazy like joining the circus, but you may be surprised to find that the circus has many of the same characteristics that make your current workplace hard to handle. That’s why it’s vital that you do an audit of your current job, with your current company. Is there a toxic culture? Do you have a poor leader? Are you at your growth ceiling? Do you feel micromanaged? Is there a lack of a challenge in your current role? Is your mental health suffering? Once you identify the undesirable characteristics of your current workplace, you can create an action plan that will help you avoid them in your next role.

3. Be Specific

The old adage, “Begin with the end in mind” has never been more true than in today’s tight labor market, yet job-seekers are often too general about their needs, goals, mission, and vision. It’s tempting to say you want “better pay” or “better working conditions” in your career, but how do you know when you have achieved success? When you create SMART goals, a specific mission, and a vision for the next phase of your life, your ideal workplace, corporate culture, and role will become clear.

4. Candidate Brand

A candidate brand is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the brand your candidacy conveys. Think about all the best personal brands in the world. I’m sure you have a favorite person or a couple of people whose brand really speaks to you. Think about why that is? Now think about your own personal brand… be honest, what do you think it conveys? If it’s anything other than “I’m the one to hire” you need to do some personal branding work. Luckily, candidate brands don’t require you to spend thousands of dollars or advertising, work with PR companies, and get yourself out there. Candidate brand simply means all your interview `marketing documents” are optimized and tell your story in a compelling way.

“While the job landscape is changing and getting more competitive, there’s actually no better time than now to truly allow oneself to be audacious and put your foot down and say ‘I won’t settle for a job that sucks the life out of me!’ Says Olga.

Want to know how to get to know yourself, audit your current work, and get down to the specifics of what you want? Curious how to create candidate branding that lands you an interview every time? Want to ease the interview jitters? Download “The Career Concierge” and find the career clarity you need to showcase your value-add in the job you deserve. If you would like to speak to Olga on her thoughts on the 2022 job market as well as The Great Resignation, please let me know!

