We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / What Is Abolition and Am I an Abolitionist? [Video]

What Is Abolition and Am I an Abolitionist? [Video]

In today’s video, I explain what abolition really means, the prison industrial complex, and share how I originally became an abolitionist.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey everybody my name is patrice colors
00:02
and welcome back
00:04
to my channel i am so excited about
00:06
today’s episode
00:07
because i’m going to be talking about
00:10
abolition which is literally something
00:13
that i have been working on and towards
00:16
as long as i can remember and i know
00:19
some of you may be new to your
00:20
abolitionist journey
00:22
so this is a channel where you can feel
00:24
safe to have conversations
00:27
listen talk to each other and explore
00:30
on this abolitionist journey please
00:33
subscribe
00:34
like and ring the bell
00:38
all right team so everybody is probably
00:40
asking about
00:41
abolition and what it is many of you
00:44
remember the defund movement last summer
00:46
well a lot of the defund movement was
00:48
actually a call for abolition
00:50
and to really put it simply abolition
00:53
is the getting rid of police
00:58
prisons and jails surveillance and
01:01
courts
01:01
i know sounds a little scary but i
01:04
promise you there is so
01:06
much imagination and vision here because
01:09
abolition isn’t just about getting rid
01:11
of something
01:12
abolition is also about what do we
01:14
replace it with
01:16
what are we imagining how do we imagine
01:18
a life
01:19
where our communities can be safe where
01:22
we can have access to healthy food
01:24
where we can have access to adequate
01:26
public education
01:27
where we can have access to housing all
01:30
that
01:30
exists and an abolitionist vision how do
01:33
we hold people accountable
01:35
if we’re abolitionists well there’s a
01:37
full on framework
01:38
that’s called transformative justice
01:41
that allows us to
01:42
also think about accountability inside
01:45
of
01:45
abolition i want to tell you all a
01:47
little bit about how
01:49
i started to be an abolitionist i grew
01:51
up in this small suburb called
01:53
van nuys and the san fernando valley
01:56
and for anybody who’s from los angeles
01:59
many people think that
02:00
what the valley that’s where all the
02:01
white people live but that’s not
02:04
all the way true my family was one of
02:06
many families who experienced heavy
02:08
policing
02:09
in my community and neighborhood and so
02:12
as a young person i remember
02:14
thinking what are the police here for
02:16
they’re harassing our families
02:18
they’re criminalizing our families i
02:20
never saw the point
02:22
of the police outside of harm and
02:25
outside of harming me and my community
02:27
so when i turned 21 years old i remember
02:30
going to a workshop that was being led
02:32
by
02:32
critical resistance one of the founders
02:34
actually was angela davis
02:36
so i went to the workshop and i learned
02:38
about this thing called the prison
02:40
industrial complex i know it’s a long
02:43
word
02:44
but essentially the prison industrial
02:47
complex
02:48
is this idea that prisons are actually
02:50
an industry
02:51
i remember the facilitator saying and
02:54
there’s something we can do about this
02:55
and it’s called abolition
02:57
in my abolitionist journey i’ve learned
02:59
not just how to get rid of police
03:01
prisons jails courts and surveillance
03:05
but i’ve also learned that how we show
03:08
up together
03:08
and with each other is also about our
03:11
abolitionist journey
03:12
some of my favorite abolitionists mia
03:15
mingus
03:16
prentice hemphill adrian marie brown
03:19
molina abdullah ruthie gilmore and of
03:22
course
03:23
duh angela davis these are the folks who
03:26
i have gone to
03:27
over and over again and my abolitionist
03:30
journey and while you’re figuring out
03:32
your abolitionist journey i want you to
03:34
start thinking about your team
03:36
who are you talking to who are you
03:38
building with
03:39
and more importantly who are you
03:41
practicing with
03:42
last week i went by my old neighborhood
03:45
and
03:46
i realized that just two blocks away
03:50
was the van nuys court and the van nuys
03:53
police station
03:54
we didn’t stand a chance basically i
03:56
lived
03:57
one block away from the courthouse and
04:00
lapd
04:01
courthouse right there
04:05
lapd right there this is van nuys
04:08
delano street this is the place that
04:11
raised me and
04:13
the place that made me want to become an
04:15
abolitionist
04:16
honestly and that’s my little apartment
04:20
right there i swear i grew up with my
04:23
brothers
04:23
and my mom and
04:27
it’s a place that made me want to
04:31
challenge the police it’s
04:34
where the police used to raid my home
04:37
humiliate my community
04:39
and ultimately made me want to stand up
04:42
to them
04:43
for almost 10 years los angeles county
04:45
was trying to build a 3.5
04:47
billion dollar jail yes y’all not
04:50
million
04:51
billion of course we beat it
04:54
they’re not gonna build it anymore but
04:57
for 10 years
04:58
i met with people in the community and
05:00
asked them
05:02
what could you do with 3.5 billion
05:05
dollars
05:06
let me tell you what they did not say
05:08
they did not say
05:09
build a new jail our community in los
05:12
angeles asked for more housing
05:15
they asked for better schools
05:18
they asked for access to healthy food
05:21
they asked for access to health care and
05:24
mental health care
05:25
that’s what we can do when we get rid of
05:28
over-bloated police budgets there is so
05:30
much money that we have poured
05:32
into the police and prison system and if
05:35
we just look to our budgets
05:37
we can reinvest that money directly into
05:40
our communities
05:41
where do you start and how do you make
05:43
sure that you get the right information
05:45
on your abolitionist journey well i
05:47
told you about a bunch of people you can
05:48
follow but there are folks that you can
05:50
read
05:50
y’all i’m coming out with a book and
05:53
it’s called
05:54
an abolitionist handbook 12 steps to
05:56
changing yourself
05:58
and the world and of course our girl
06:00
angela davis has a book that’s been out
06:02
for years
06:03
are prisons obsolete this book changed
06:06
my life when i read it and it’s
06:08
literally 150 pages
06:11
please check it out i can never
06:14
not talk about abolition without
06:16
shouting out the orgs who are doing it
06:19
every single day especially here in my
06:22
hometown
06:23
dignity and power now justice la
06:26
reformela jails youth justice coalition
06:30
curb californians united for a
06:33
responsible budget
06:34
initiate justice question culture this
06:37
is the crew
06:38
the crew that is changing los angeles
06:40
every single day
06:42
so that we can live and the abolitionist
06:44
future we deserve
06:46
all right y’all thank you so much for
06:47
joining my channel for being here
06:49
on this abolitionist journey for hanging
06:52
out
06:52
for spending time for loving on each
06:55
other
06:56
this is a safe space this is a space of
06:58
accountability
07:00
we are so so grateful for you and you
07:03
know what
07:04
stay safe stay connected stay educated
07:08
we need you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

