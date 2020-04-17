What Is an Anxiety Chat Room, and What Can It Help With?

When you are experiencing anxiety, one way for you to treat it is to talk about it to someone. While your best option would be to speak to a health professional, some people like to talk to ordinary people who have it as well. Because of the nature of the Internet, it’s quite easy to find forums or chats with people who have anxiety.

Whether you want to free yourself or embrace your anxiety, here’s how a chat room can help you.

What is a Chat Room for Anxiety?

An anxiety chat room, as you probably guessed, is a chat room where people, usually anonymous, gather to discuss their anxiety. In most cases, an anxiety chat room may cover the entire anxiety spectrum. As one with anxiety knows, it’s not a single disorder, but rather an umbrella term to describe various other disorders.

Some people may have generalized anxiety disorder. Others may suffer from frequent panic attacks. There are some people who have anxiety when they are exposed to their fears. An anxiety chat helps you talk to people who may be going through similar experiences.

Benefits of an anxiety Chat Room

Here are some benefits you can get from participating in an anxiety chat room.

First, you can make connections with other people who have anxiety. When your friends and family don’t seem to understand what you’re going through, someone in an anxiety chat room can, and an anonymous friend can sometimes be just as beneficial as one in real life.

A chat room can be a think tank of treatment options. With anxiety, everyone responds differently to certain treatments, and a chat room can give you a list of things to try. As long as the treatments aren’t dangerous, such as ingesting a substance that may be toxic, it’s worth a shot.

For education. You may not have anxiety, but you may know someone who does and want to learn more. Hearing about people’s personal experiences can help educate you on it.

Usually, these chat rooms are moderated, meaning that there’s less chances of trolls or suspicious people getting in there. Chat rooms tend to have a negative reputation, but a mental health chat room usually works its hardest to have integrity.

Chat rooms can be a gateway into gaining more confidence, or getting you the courage to seek the help of a professional counselor or therapist to help you.

Problems of an Anxiety Chat Room

Despite everything, anxiety chat rooms tend to have some problems. Here are some drawbacks to them.

Problems of an Anxiety Chat Room Despite everything, anxiety chat rooms tend to have some problems. Here are some drawbacks to them. Trolls can still enter, especially if the chat doesn’t have any strict requirements to enter. Some sites will make new users go through a bit of a vetting process to make sure no trolls, who can say harmful things, can enter. However, even with the monitoring and gatekeeping, some people always slip through the cracks.

Advice given can be hit or miss. Most people in chat rooms won’t be licensed professionals, but some people may give you outright misinformation that could be bad for you. If someone tells you a treatment that seems suspicious, do your research on it.

With an anonymous chat room, you do have to keep things confidential. However, it can sometimes be hard to talk about your anxiety without getting into too personal of details.

The chat room format, while it has its fans, is not as popular as it used to be. Social media and Internet forums are the more popular method. Of course, there are always going to be people who stick by the classic format, so there’s that.

Talking to a Licensed Therapist

Another alternative, if you want to chat with someone about your anxiety, is online therapy. Online therapy incorporates various methods of communication, including chat. You can have a one-on-one chat with a therapist who is legitimate, and they can offer you treatment advice, give you suggestions on how to cope, and just be a person you can talk to when you feel like you’re at your worst.

Some Anxiety Chat Rooms to Check Out

If you want to go to an anxiety chat, but don’t want to spend the time finding one on Google, here are some useful sites to get you started.

Healthful Chat

Healthful Chat has a chat room for every shade of anxiety out there, from panic attacks, generalized anxiety, OCD, and much more.

Anxiety Panic Support

Anxiety Panic Support is a small, but dedicated chat room if you need to talk to someone. While it isn’t hugely active and not a place for you to go when you have severe anxiety and you need help ASAP, it’s still a good place to make friends and get advice.

7Cups

Also known as 7 Cups of Tea, this is an online therapy website, but they do have chat rooms where users can connect and talk about their mental health problems. Since this is an online therapy website, it does have more of a professional look and feel to it, and their chatrooms are a sort of a modern take on the traditional way to chat.

There are always chat rooms popping up. With any room, you do need to make sure that it has people and it has some form of moderation. That way, you can have the best chat room experience possible no matter what.

Talking to Someone is Always Important

The appeal of these chat rooms is knowing you are not alone. Obviously, anxiety is a disorder that quite a few people have, but often, it can feel like you’re the only one who has it. Connecting to fellow people who have it or similar disorders can help you by realizing you’re not alone. That’s why we recommend to check out some of these chat rooms, or at least talk to a licensed professional.

stock photo ID: 1701296245