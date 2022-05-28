What Is Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) And Can It Really Heal Chronic Pain?

Last year, my 20 year-old son injured his lower back. Forced to resign from his mechanics apprenticeship, he lost over a year of his life to chronic pain. After trying many different treatments without success, he was recommended LLLT (Low-Level Laser Therapy) — or Cold Laser Therapy as it’s also known — as a last-ditch attempt to find relief before surgery would need to be considered.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve likely not heard of LLLT before now, although laser therapy has gained some traction recently in the beauty industry with Red Light Therapy used to treat skin issues and promote anti-aging effects through cell rejuvenation and the stimulation of collagen.

While there is extensive science behind LLLT, in its most basic terms infrared laser light is applied to the body and the light is absorbed by damaged cells through a process known as photobiomodulation. This process accelerates healing through cell and tissue regeneration which then allows the body to repair itself, resulting in a lessening of pain and a reduction of inflammation within the entire body.

LLLT is a non-invasive, drug free treatment that results in long-term healing with no side effects and can be successful in treating a number of issues such as acute pain, chronic pain, physical injuries, brain injuries, inflammation, lymphedema, eczema, stroke, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, autoimmune conditions, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

After watching my son progress from scarcely able to walk to being completely healed in just three months with LLLT, I decided to make an appointment to address issues I had been living with (to varying degrees) for the past decade or more, such as: ongoing injuries from sport and exercise that weren’t healing despite various other treatments, consistent pain, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and other general inflammatory conditions.

I had my initial assessment in October 2021, beginning with a Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging (DITI) scan. A non-invasive device is used to detect heat in the body, which is then displayed as colour on a monitor — white and red indicating injury, pain and inflammation in the body while green, blue and purple indicate cooler temperatures unaffected by inflammation.

Afterward, my LLLT technician went over the results of my scan which showed much inflammation and some obvious “hot spots” present — particularly one prominent area in the back of my neck. She also pointed out that due to the length of time inflammation had been present in my body, my lymphatic system was compromised and no longer effectively detoxifying, thereby exacerbating the amount of toxicity in my body.

I started my first treatment one week later, after being given a basic rundown of the rules around LLLT: Do not stretch. Stop ALL exercise. Stop all other physical therapies. Do not lift anything over 5kg. Prioritise active rest. Much of the success (or lack of) of LLLT is based upon these principles, making them therefore imperative to adhere to.

Laser therapy itself is painless, although it can take some getting used to.

In either a sitting or lying position, infrared light is placed over your body — infrared heating pads to cover larger areas, but also lasers are strapped to your wrists, inside your nose, on your tongue, and in your ears (this is known as systemic laser treatment, to bring light directly to the central nervous system); all the while the laser technician is using hand-held lasers to target the most inflamed areas of your body.

Most patients will have one 60-minute session per week, but because of my rural location and needing to drive 700 kilometres for each session, I was given a more intensive treatment plan that involved four sessions over two days, and was warned this may invoke a more severe response in my body. In the days after my first treatment I experienced increased pain and fatigue, which can often be the case as old wounds are aggravated and large amounts of toxic inflammation are dumped into the body, but otherwise I still felt able to function as normal.

Later that week I was still feeling well enough to fly 2200 kilometres across the country; a trip I’d booked many weeks before starting treatment. When I arrived I was aware of a dull ache in my neck but paid little heed to it until, three days later, the pain had progressed from dull to unbearable to a blinding pain I have never known or experienced in my life, surpassing even (I felt in the moment) the birth of four babies, all delivered sans pain relief.

By the time I arrived home, I could not turn my neck without breaking down in tears for the pain of it.

I could not lie down, I could not sit, I could not walk up the stairs to my bedroom, I could not read, I could not write, I could not eat, I could not drink except through a straw, I could not drive but was driven back to Adelaide the following day for an emergency appointment at the clinic. My technician took one look at me as I walked in and knew.

“It’s the epicentre,” she said. “We’ve reached the epicentre.”

…

Most often during LLLT, an original injury is uncovered that was not afforded sufficient healing at the time — a tear deep within the soft tissue that has remained inflamed or a small fracture in a ligament, perhaps inflicted during childhood or at an earlier time in life, that has set in motion a continuum of dysfunction within the body.

This original injury is referred to as the epicentre. It is from this epicentre that toxic inflammation — or ‘black bile’ as identified by Hippocrates through his work over two thousand years ago — seeps into the entire body, wreaking havoc and becoming the root cause of a myriad of other physical ailments that present over the course of a lifetime.

During LLLT, for an original injury to fully heal, it must be brought back into a state of acute pain; similar to the opening and scraping clean of an infected wound. The immense pain I was experiencing was a sign the inflammation was dispersing enough for the original injury to be revealed — a sign the treatment was doing what it is supposed to do, though at the time there was no comfort to be found in knowing this.

For nine days, I suffered with unimaginable neck pain; nine days where if death were an option, it would have been the preferred.

I could not tell you how or when I sustained such injury in my neck, nor do I know how I survived those nine days but what I do know is they were a necessary part of the process, and the first major turning point in my healing journey.

…

For the following twelve weeks I hit quite a low. I was exhausted from the treatment, exhausted from the travel each week, exhausted from the ongoing pain and lack of sleep because of. The pain was no longer acute but had shifted to a constant pulling and aching sensation throughout most of my body, caused by the realignment of my posture as strained muscles started to relax and move from incorrect placement back to their original position.

During this period, I lost all quality of life. I struggled to manage the smallest of tasks, and even a five-minute walk became too hard. Everything hurt. My glands ached all the time from an overloaded lymphatic system. My mental health deteriorated. I gained weight. I was forced to be dependent on those around me, further compounding feelings of inadequacy. I was frustrated, short-tempered, depressed, and angry. This wasn’t what I signed up for. I no longer wanted to do the treatment but was now too far into the process to pull out.

Just as I reached my absolute lowest, at the end of February 2022 — five months after I began treatment — I started to see improvements.

I was able to move more, and take pain medication less. There was still some pain but it had become more of a dull ache and was only noticeable in a few places. By early March I could manage a 15 minute walk, by late March I was walking an hour each day; soon after bike riding again. In early April we re-did my DITI scan — on the screen was nothing but glorious shades of green and blue and purple. No white, no red. No injuries to be seen, no inflammation.

After six long months I was, effectively, healed.

As I write this, it is early May — one month post-treatment. For the most part, I have resumed normal life. There is still the occasional pull or stretch of a muscle here and there; a reminder that healing still takes place months after the actual treatment has finished and I must still go gently. I still tire easily some days, but make sure I listen to how my body feels and honour that. Mostly, I still wake every day in awe of how my body has healed; still amazed that light — that light, nothing more and nothing less — has restored my body in such a powerful and transformative way.

My season of treatment was long and intense — for most people, 8–12 weeks is sufficient, with four months and beyond only seen in extreme cases such as mine. Regardless, it’s worth noting there is no quick-fix or easy-fix with LLLT. It’s a commitment, and one which must be met with patience, persistence and a willingness to ride out some rough days.

The last six months have been harder than I could have imagined, yet I would do it all again knowing the short-term suffering was but a temporary portal to living the rest of my life pain and inflammation free.

—

