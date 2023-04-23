What Is My Neighbor Doing With All Those Dang Cars on the Street?

Once upon a time, I had a very rude man living next door to me. On our street, we had limited parking. Because this story takes place in the land of the working-class suburbs, each family household averaged two cars to each lot. We were no different. Nobody on the street had garages or parking lots — it was street parking all the way, baby.

This never bothered me much aside from the dreaded street cleaning days when I’d have to park 10 blocks away, so a city snow plough didn’t Centigrade my ass in the car (only people who saw that movie will get the reference. Man, do I ever make explaining my own jokes cool).

I didn’t get my license until the ripe age of 23 because I was terrified of driving. Still am. That fear, I suspect, will remain a lifelong journey for me. Like most new drivers, I was terrible at parking. Parallel parking? Forget it. Luckily, it often happened that my neighbour wasn’t home when I pulled into the curb in front of my house. So, I wouldn’t have to parallel park; I’d simply have the space in front of his house to veer in and pull safely behind my husband’s car.

Spatial awareness has never been my strong suit, and sometimes I’d be a foot or perhaps a few inches over the property line onto my neighbour’s section of the street.

And, yes, it was a serious problem.

Countless times I’d have this guy come knocking on my door all cop-like (if you know, you know), mansplaining to me about the etiquette of street parking.

“Look, man, it’s like a foot into your space. If you can’t park in the remaining 20 feet of curb space, then I think there’s a bigger problem, my friend,” I’d say to him while holding one of my small infants in front of me as a human shield.

You can’t attack me if I have a baby in my hand, asshole! I’d be thinking.

It was weird because he was the sort of guy who you’d immediately back away from. Not so much because he was intimidating, but more so because he had that aura about him that let you know he was about to fucking snap at any given minute of the day.

This guy was forever screaming at my girlfriends and me about parking in his spot. The weird thing was, if it was my husband, dad or father-in-law that was 6 inches over the property line with the tailgate of their enormous trucks, not a word would be spoken.

Huh, funny how those things buff out.

Street parking is a tricky business when it comes to neighbours. Technically, it’s street parking, so nobody “owns” their spot. It’s simply common courtesy to leave the person’s area in front of their house for them to use.

However, common courtesy goes down the drain when you’re living next door to an overly enthusiastic meter maid.

Every day he’d come a knocking, telling me I must move my car up 4 inches to “get off his damn property,” and every day, I’d call everyone I knew and talk about how much of an asshole this guy was.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when our dog, Ace, managed to get into his backyard through a crack in the fence and rip apart some abandoned garbage bags all over his yard.

I fully admit that was on me. Well, it was actually on Ace; that dog was awful!

However, what happened next was even worse.

The guy walked straight into my house without knocking. One minute I was feeding baby Sophie in her Bumboo chair, and the next, I heard my neighbour’s booming voice at the bottom of my stairs, swearing at me and screaming that I had better go clean his yard up right now or else.

“Did you just walk into my house?” I asked, dumbfounded, not knowing what else to say to the irate man standing in my front entryway.

“That doesn’t matter! Look at what your dog just did to my yard.”

I looked. I sighed. I cried, “Fuuuuuuck,” but only inside the safe confines of my brain.

“Look, I’m so sorry that the dog got into your yard, and I’ll obviously go clean it up, but I can’t leave the kids alone in the house right now, so can you wait until Jamie gets back from work? Should only be a half hour, and then I will be right over to clean up the mess.”

“Absolutely not! You’ll put on those kids’ snowsuits right now, and they can help you clean it up,” he screamed.

“Um, no, I won’t. They were just about to go down for their naps. You can wait 30 minutes until my husband gets home.” This was one of the first times I ever remember being assertive with someone.

Children indeed change a person.

That’s when my neighbour started getting up in my face and yelling that he would get his friends from the cop shop to come over and sort this all out. Lars and Sophie began crying at this point, which only sparked my fury at the situation.

“Get the hell out of my house right now. Or I’ll be calling the cops myself.” I didn’t scream or cry, but my voice shook as I said the words.

He left, and I promptly called my husband to tell him what happened.

Jamie didn’t hesitate to call the police about the altercation, and 2 hours after the incident, I was sitting at the police station with an officer giving my statement.

As I look back on this event 10 years later, we probably didn’t need to involve the police. I was in the wrong as far as the dog went, but I was also in a tough spot because I couldn’t leave my small children alone to clean up the mess, and I sure as heck wasn’t going to leave them with the crazy-ass neighbour-man while I did the task.

I did end up cleaning Ace’s mess up, and I did it in a most exemplary fashion. Jamie watched the kids.

Now all these years later, we live in a different house in another city, and I’ve become the weird old guy obsessed with street parking.

We have a neighbour a few houses down from us who, I’m pretty sure, is running a used car dealership out of his driveway. Except for most days, there’s overflow, and he has also begun parking his stock down the street.

Sometimes I will have zero street parking spots in front of my house, which is annoying even though we have a 2-car parking pad and a garage, but that’s beside the point, okay! The fact is that if I were to have more than 3 friends come over all in separate vehicles, one of them wouldn’t have a place to park and even though this scenario is improbable because I know, like, 2 people in this city, I’d still appreciate having the option.

Don’t you need some kind of permit to sell myriad cars from a private residence? Isn’t there a bylaw for that sort of thing?

You know what, now that I’m thinking about it, I might go over to my neighbour’s house to have a little chat.

. . .

