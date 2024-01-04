What is the inverted bell curve of marital happiness?

HIGH happiness at first.

Duh. The first years are all lovey-dovey. The “honeymoon phase,” so to speak. You make an effort to make each other happy.

It’s the little things usually. Making their coffee. Knowing what they like. Showing appreciation.

Slowly, it slides by the wayside.

Children and bills make it harder to connect. Busy schedules get in the way. Couples fight more and make love less and less. Soon, months go by without touching.

The bottom of the bell curve happens.

LOW happiness.

The problems might come to a head, and the couple might divorce. Or, affairs happen. Or perhaps other avoidant behaviors, such as drinking or too much porn or video game use. Any number of withdrawal options abound in today’s world.

IF a couple makes it through the downward part of the bell curve, there’s hope that the upward tick will make up for it. Once retired, they will have returned to the joy and fulfillment of what their partnership began as.

They learn with time and wisdom that neither one of them is perfect by any means. They both make compromises and concessions.

They learn to appreciate each other once again. Maybe they even touch more, perhaps in a less sexual way. Anyhow, they connect more.

HIGH happiness returns.

Here’s the issue with the marital bell curve.

The problem is that IF working on a marriage is put off until the empty nest stage, there’s NOTHING left in the relationship at that point.

It’s a shell of a union.

The only reason people stick together is out of fear, loneliness, familiarity, or finances.

It’s not a deep love.

It’s not even a friendship.

IT’S TWO STRANGERS.

Who don’t like each other.

The marriage has to evolve in order for it to last. I know mine didn’t. Mine didn’t start out as a “U” shape. It didn’t even begin as an “L.” I wasn’t happy right from the beginning. I knew I had made a dreadful mistake from the first night.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

My husband CRIED on his wedding night. We were supposed to consummate our blessed union, and I had decided to marry a 34-year-old VIRGIN.

“Are you okay?” I asked. “You know, we don’t have to do anything, right?” I added. I was trying to take the sexual performance pressure off of him. “We can just hold each other.”

Of course, I hoped for more. I thought he’d be excited about sex and eager. But he wasn’t. Then, I internalized that I wasn’t good enough or attractive enough for him. I couldn’t make him aroused.

What I didn’t realize was that it was him all along. His issues with sex and intimacy and erectile dysfunction had nothing to do with me. He was happy with a one-minute wank, and my needs be damned.

I just felt way too guilty to extricate myself from the debacle. All the money spent! And the expectations to live happily ever after!

The flatline cycle continued. We stayed together but miserable, each in our own way. Neither of us could communicate our needs enough to create a better union. Fingers pointed. Cold silences. That was our marriage.

He criticized.

I suffered.

It was martyrdom 101.

Until I couldn’t take it anymore.

I know we didn’t choose to like each other again. Let alone love.

If I could have found a way to see a potential rise to the bell curve, I’d have stayed. But I knew it was unlikely. The downward momentum was unstoppable.

My soon-to-be ex didn’t believe in investment in our union. He was busy and distracted, and everything else in his life was more important than “us.” When and if he’d have “refocused,” it was already too late.

Marriage is what two people make together.

When one or both decide they’re not interested in putting in the effort, it’s only a matter of time before they see the very bottom of the bell curve.

Hoping and waiting to get to the other side is naivete.

…

Links outside The Medium for those who like to live on the edge (like me):

Follow me on substack — [email protected] (It’s free and I’m interestingly evil…)

(It’s free and I’m interestingly evil…) ko-fi.com/monalisasmiled (Help a lady adulteress out, won’t you? I’m so bad, I’m good.)

Buy me a chai tea at Patreon at [email protected] and spare me selling my body and soul on OnlyFans. (I’m old. C’mon.)

and spare me selling my body and soul on OnlyFans. (I’m old. C’mon.) Follow my publications on The Medium: The Scarlett Letter (where all the bad boys and girls are), Sexpressions (for sex that’s affair-level HOT), and P.S. I Hate You (for the reality of love, this ain’t Disney, peeps).

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Alexandra Khudyntseva on Unsplash