What it Takes to Win the Game of Life

There is no script for the game of life. Your options are changing every day. But you have to make a move to keep moving.

The good news is, there is an infinite number of ways to play the game of life. That’s why it pays to figure things out first before every step. Every move shapes where you end up.

At a fundamental level, the game of life is about solving problems in different areas of life and overcoming obstacles.

To win the game of life, you have to think in models, recognise patterns that accelerate growth, think both short and long term and most importantly, keep an open mind.

Allan Rufus explains it beautifully, “Life is like a game of chess. To win, you have to make a move. Knowing which move to make comes with insight and knowledge, and by learning the lessons that are accumulated along the way. We become each and every piece within the game called life.”

Great chess players think ahead of every move. They look for patterns before every move. They use logic on a whole new level to keep moving.

You don’t have to be a chess player to make better moves in life. If you see every obstacle as an opportunity to make a better move, you will be mindful of the choices you make every day.

Most people have no practical system or model for overcoming obstacles or solving everyday problems. They are quick to act.

Doctors don’t attempt to solve a problem quickly when you describe your symptoms. They use both complex and straightforward methods and systems to help us feel better again.

They study the problem first by asking essential questions. And then do many tests, followed by even more questions to understand the symptoms first.

If the diagnosis is difficult to pin down, they schedule blood tests or X-rays to find the correct answers.

Detectives use the same approach. They ask obvious, expected, and complex questions to find the answers people usually ignore.

Successful players strategize multiple moves

“People who achieve success understand the cause-effect relationships that govern reality and have principles (informed by the timeless and universal cause-effect relationships) for using them to get what they want.” — Ray Dalio

Answers to life problems require systems, models, principles or methods that make it easy to find solutions quicker.

Every move in life can be life-changing. It’s important to think through your options before you make a move.

Napoleon Hill was right when he said, “Life is a game board. Time is your opponent. If you procrastinate, you will lose the game. You must make a move to be victorious.”

A simple method I use to make crucial moves is the first, second, third and fourth-order consequences approach. For every decision I have to make, I think about the present and long term consequences.

What are the immediate effects of the decision you are about to make? Have you considered the good, the bad and the ideal outcomes?

What outcome do you want to occur? If you make that move, what could be the consequences now and in the future? Do you have a plan to tackle the unintended consequences?

Think through all the likely future outcomes and choose what can benefit you now and in the future? It’s a simple method to reduce regrets in the future?

For every important move you make, think about how you will feel in the next month, year, five years and even the next decade.

These decision-making processes can force you to make the best moves for your life now and the absolute best path to take to protect your future self.

Asking the right questions can help you figure out the best way forward.

Life is a nonlinear journey. Obstacles are unavoidable. No one has figured it all out.

We face an unknown number of options every day. But successful people rely on principles, habits, routines, systems to make informed choices.

“Life is simply a connect-the dots game, and all the dots have already been identified and organized by somebody else. All you have to do is follow the blueprint, use the system, or work the program that they provide,” Jack Canfield once said.

There is an infinite number of moves you can make in life, that’s why the right move is even more important, especially when making life-changing decisions.

Aim to make an informed move every time. It’s the only way to accumulate enough wins to make real progress.

And don’t forget to lean from every move — it’s the only way to know what works and what not to repeat.

