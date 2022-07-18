What It’s Like To Be a Child of Divorce and 3 Lessons for Parents

I can’t fault my parents that their relationship didn’t work out.

I would never want someone to stay in a marriage unhappily. My parents are certainly better off apart.

But, I can’t deny that my parents’ divorce had a major impact on me and my three siblings.

Here’s my story of the impact on me and what I wish had gone differently.

Lesson 1: Honesty Please, But In Moderation

There are two sides of the spectrum that I’ve seen:

Parents who keep as much hidden from the kids as possible (their fights, disagreements, impending separation) until the last moment of announcing the divorce Parents who are explosive, often having vivid fights in front of the children, or even using the kids are bargaining chips

Please don’t be either.

My parents happened to fall into the first approach (hiding it away). Although that approach can be vastly better than the second (explosive fights), it still caused me a lot of grief.

I was 14 years old at the time. My eldest brother was 17, my youngest sister was 8 and my little brother was only 9 months old (we are all from the same parents in case you were wondering).

Growing up, I always felt lucky.

The majority of my friends already had divorced parents. I felt fortunate that my parents were still together and had a seemingly loving relationship. They had been going on lots of dates recently and flowers had been showing up here and there.

I thought everything was just peachy.

Boy was I naive.

My parents sat all of us down one day. I vividly remember sitting with my arms crossed and hearing the news that would shift my relationship with my parents forever:

“Your dad and I are separating.”

In the days and months that followed, everything came tumbling out of the closet. From learning about my father’s numerous affairs to a distressing situation with a knife involved to my parents sorting through all the dishware in front of us on who would take what.

I was not prepared.

In fairness to my parents, I don’t think you can ever navigate the news of separation with finesse. It’s always going to have an impact.

But what hit me hardest is that I didn’t expect it. At all. I had no inkling that their separation was on the horizon. So when it all unfolded, I was in shock.

Lesson for parents: Honesty in moderation

Aim to be honest. Share that there are challenges but you’re trying to work through them and find the best path.

But, in moderation. As kids, we don’t need to know ALL the dirty laundry of who did what. I didn’t need to know about how many affairs my dad had — at least not early on.

Lesson 2: Children are Not Bargaining Chips

One of my dear friends is experiencing the heartbreak of divorce right now.

Her ex-husband is using the children as bargaining chips: “If you do this, then I’ll agree to that type of custody”, and “If you avoid this, then you can have the kids on these days.”

It’s ugly. And awful.

I don’t care how much you hate your now ex-partner, please do not use your children as bargaining chips in custody battles.

My greatest wish is for separating/divorcing parents to do what is best for the children when it comes to custody. Please put yourself in your child’s shoes and think about what is best for their emotional and mental health.

Sometimes that means sharing more custody than you would want, but custody is not about you, it’s about the child.

In my situation, I was lucky because I was already a teenager. I chose to stay full-time with my mom and spend time with my dad when I wanted to.

My younger sister and brother ended up spending one week with my mom and then one week with my dad, alternating. Overnight they suddenly had two homes. My youngest brother has never grown up remembering two parents living under the same roof.

There’s no good way to do this. Generally, children need to spend time with both parents (unless there’s something unsafe happening). At the same time, living between two homes is very difficult, especially for young children who seek stability and consistency.

Being mindful of the challenges and talking about them together can help children process what’s going on. Instead of saying, “That’s just the way it is”, you can help your child open up about what they are feeling.

Because I can guarantee they are feeling a lot.

And when that child is old enough, please support them to make decisions that feel good to them regarding where they live. By the time my sister was 12, she didn’t want to live between two homes. She wanted to stay with our mom full-time and visit with our dad instead. Yet our dad resisted that arrangement for a long time feeling like he was ‘losing out.’

Lesson: Children are not bargaining chips

Remember it’s about the kids, it’s not about you. They aren’t tools in a legal battle, they are little humans processing the fundamental changes to their lives, the same way you are.

Lesson 3: Children Love Both Parents

A child’s love for their parents is something quite precious. From birth, we crave connection with our parents.

It’s heartbreaking when that love gets tarnished by absentee parents or domestic abuse. Divorce is another thing that can tarnish it.

I was deeply angry with my father for a long time after the divorce. I wanted nothing to do with him after I learned about the hell that he put my mother through.

Yet, I still loved my dad. Despite all of his ‘failings’, I still craved a relationship and a connection with him.

Navigating my disappointment yet my yearning for my father was very difficult.

Given that I lived under my mother’s roof, it was easy to stay angry at him. I collected all the evidence of how he was a ‘bad father.’

But do you know what the truth is?

He wasn’t a bad dad, he was a bad husband. He never laid a finger on me, he never diminished me and I only have happy memories with him from growing up. My anger was purely based on what he did in his relationship with my mom, not on our own father-daughter relationship.

I only realized this years later. Years after I shunned him and finally decided to open up.

Lesson: Children love both parents

Unless there’s an important reason that a child shouldn’t see a parent (it’s unsafe, there’s abuse or neglect involved), I still wholeheartedly advocate for supporting that child to have a healthy relationship with both parents. No matter what your marriage may have been like, the child-parent relationship is different.

It can feel hard to set aside your feelings to send your child to the person you now dislike, but please do it, for your child (and only if it’s safe of course).

Divorce is Never Easy

There is no way to shield any child from the impact of separation or divorce.

The best you can do is to ease the burden. To help your child understand and process what’s going on. To create as harmonious and supportive of an environment as you can.

You can demonstrate how even though two people are no longer romantically together, you can still set aside your differences and do what’s best for the children.

If you’re experiencing divorce right now, either as the parent or the child, I’m wrapping you in a big hug.

Things will get better when the dust settles. Now that it’s 17 years later for me, I no longer feel the effects of my parent’s separation. It did shape the way I grew up, but I’m okay.

Time will help to heal the family.

With love,

Megan

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

