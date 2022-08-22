What It’s Like to Nurse Heartbreak in the Arabian Desert

You used to get out of bed at five or six in the morning to video call her. Now, you stay in bed until past eight, nine, and sometimes as late as noon. Anything to sleep through the hours she used to own in your life.

You made a list of the negative things about her. The list is pitifully short. She is, in essence, an incredible person.

The dogs watch you. The little Arabian one sits up with you at night, guarding you while you watch reruns and smoke shisha. In the mornings, after the coolness of the night has burned off, they come into your darkened bedroom and sleep on each side of you until one of them manages to nudge you awake.

You’re okay for a few days. Then you’re not. Then, you are again for a few more days.

You eat healthy for a few days. Then you can’t eat. Then you order take out and give up.

You don’t always think of her. But when you want to feel really good, you close your eyes and imagine you’re together again and that she’s in love with you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

