What Kind of Justice Do You Want?

You caught your wife on ashleymadison.com, making arrangements to meet another man. You’re outraged. You want her to make it right. But, what’s right?

There are four ways of looking at justice, otherwise known as what’s right. There’s a fair share, fair play, and just desserts. Then there’s another way, turning what’s wrong into something right.

A Fair Share

Distributive justice is about fairness and equality. If you’re concerned with there being a double standard: that she can run around on you, but you can’t run around on her, then you’re concerned with distributive justice. If you don’t think that you’re getting your fair share of attention or sex, then distributive justice is your thing. If it bothers you that other men enjoy the company of your wife without dealing with her honey-do-list, then there you go, distributive justice. In that case, your primary interest will be in getting what you think you deserve. Making amends for you would consist of making things equitable. Reconciliation is when the books are balanced, the playing field is leveled, and everyone starts at the same place.

The problem with seeking distributive justice is that not everyone puts in the same effort or has the same needs. The shirker gets the same rewards as the hard worker. When everyone gets the same portion at dinner, the teenage boys go hungry and the old women can’t finish their meal.

In your case, if you caught your wife on Ashley Madison, you may not have any desire to be on Ashley Madison. For that matter, you may have lost your interest in her; her attention or her sex. And, as for the honey-do-list, well you’ll have to do things around the house, anyway, so that doesn’t matter. Also, having to dress up, get flowers, and meet someone for a first date, like the men she’s meeting have to do, seems like an awful lot of work. If you’re asking for the same thing she or the other men are getting, be sure you want it.

Fair play

This is called procedural justice. If you’re concerned that she broke her vows, told lies, did the whole thing in secret, and didn’t allow you the chance to object, approve, or solve the problem she used to rationalize her adultery; then you’re concerned with procedural justice. If she had just spoken up, you might have gone for an open marriage or an uncontested divorce. What burns your ass is that she disrespected you so much that she went behind your back. She could have just talked to you, but didn’t.

We’re generally OK with an inequitable share when there has been a fair procedure to divide the shares. No one begrudges the victors of a sports contest the spoils of victory when the ref has been impartial. No one objects when hard workers live higher on the hog than those who sleep late and leave early. You know that there are times when your partner is more needy than you and are OK with it because you’re in this relationship for the long haul and things balance out over time.

There are some problems with seeking procedural justice in a relationship. First of all, few couples, and fewer parents and children, if that’s the relationship in question, have a complete set of by-laws that govern their interactions. Much of what passes for procedure are vague, unspoken norms. She may not have known she could have talked to you or she might have thought you would have gone ape shit if she confessed she was attracted to other men. Furthermore, many relationships are built on a foundation of lies. In the beginning, you hide all your faults and she hides hers; then, when you see them, your answer is to pretend they’re not there. If you like women who take care of themselves without whining and complaining, then you can’t blame her if she failed to come to you with problems.

Here’s another thing. As long as there are only two people in a relationship, it’s easy to come to an impasse. There’s no referee to adjudicate disagreements and often no way to resolve differences. Intractable conflicts go on being intractable conflicts when there’s no procedure to settle the dispute.

Finally, she can only be as honest with you as she is with herself. If she’s fooling herself, then she can’t help but fool you.

In many relationships, it’s like you’re in a court of law with no judge, no lawyers, no due process, and a litigant and a defendant who may be incapable of participating in their own defense. That’s a funny place to ask for, much less expect, procedural justice.

Just Desserts

The day you found out about her Ashley Madison account, you called her all sorts of names and made her sleep on the couch. You’ve been cold to her ever since. You made her hand over her cell phone and forbade her from touching the computer. You told her parents what she did and explained to your kids that she must not love her family anymore. When you make dinner, you only make enough for you and the kids. She’s in the doghouse now.

Your objective is not to make her hurt as much as she made you; for that would be a negative form of distributive justice, making sure everyone has a fair share of what’s bad. Your objective is to make her hurt more than you. You want retributive justice.

You could be even more punitive, petty and vindictive. You know where her buttons are, so you could push them. You know where her skeletons are buried, so you can dig them up. You could get on Ashley Madison, yourself, and see how she likes it. You could derive satisfaction from not saying what you want and make her sweat. You want revenge.

When you want revenge, you’ve not interested in fair play; revenge is all about imposing your will on the person you’re punishing. When you want revenge, you’re not concerned with fair shares; you’ll take greater than your share because you believe it’s owed you in recompense. Retributive justice throws out the claims of distributive and procedural justice and pins its hopes on deterrence, incapacitation, and retaliation.

It’s believed that retributive justice deters wrongdoing by increasing its cost. In our case, she’ll think twice now before she cheats on you. Retributive justice is supposed to incapacitate criminals from committing any more crimes by throwing them in prison, executing, or otherwise handicapping them. In this case, how can she go on Ashley Madison if she has no access by phone or internet? Retribution feels good. It’s said to remove your humiliation by humiliating her. No one will blame you for retaliating, up to a point. Your buddies may even cheer you on.

But, is this the relationship you want to have? Do you want to be so bitter? Deterrence sometimes works to prevent people from doing harm, but she had to know there would be hell to pay when she got caught and she did it, anyway. As for incapacitating her from doing it again by taking away her cell phone and computer: who are you kidding? Do you know how easy it is to get a cell phone and access to a computer?

Retributive justice is like scratching an itch when you been touched by poison ivy. It feels good; but it not only doesn’t solve the problem, it makes it worse.

Restorative Justice

So, you see, all the types of justice fall short to some degree when used in their unadulterated form. However, I believe it’s possible to combine elements of all three in a mindful, deliberate, and, shall we say, judicious manner that fulfills most of their virtues while avoiding their shortcomings. This is called restorative justice. If your main concern is to fix what’s broken, then you’re concerned with restorative justice.

If restorative justice had a sound, it would be the sound of a door opening, not a jail cell slamming. It smells like spring, not death. It looks like someone who’s done the wrong thing, now doing the right thing and holding her head up high, not cowering in a corner. It’s an open hand, not a closed fist. It’s a new contract, not a death sentence or a pronouncement of guilt. Repairs make the world a better place, not a worse one; they spread goodness around, not more heartache.

If you ask me, I think restorative justice should really be called renovative justice. You’re not restoring a relationship to what existed before the problem came along. You’re renovating it to be better than ever. Chances are, your relationship was not that good before he went on Ashley Madison. Chances are, it could be better.

Let’s look closer at restorative, or renovative, justice.

Restorative Justice in Your Relationship

Something called Restorative Justice is beginning to appear in the court system. It also has a place in personal relationships when there has been an injury and trust needs to be repaired.

This is how restorative justice works in the court system: A kid gets caught with a can of paint, spraying a swastika on a synagogue parking lot. The congregation is outraged. Intense fears and memories of the Holocaust get activated. The kid appears before a judge and admits he’s guilty.

The judge could sentence him to jail, but how would that help? In jail, the kid might likely fall in with a gang of skinheads who would further radicalize him, casting him as the victim, not the perpetrator of injustice. His schooling would be interrupted, his friendships disrupted, his time wasted; all at great cost to the taxpayers. The congregation might enjoy some small satisfaction that the power of the state is being used to punish the kid, but there would be no true healing, only retribution.

The judge might give the kid probation or a suspended sentence and say, don’t get in trouble again. Many, including the congregation and the kid, might think he got off easy.

Many judges, wanting to avoid these unproductive options, might send the kid to someone like me to arrange a restorative justice conference.

The first time I meet with the kid, I’d check to see if he was ready to take responsibility for his actions. I’d ask him if he could imagine how spray painting a swastika on a synagogue parking lot might affect the congregation. I’d invite him to consider how he could make amends. If he can’t do any of these or is not willing to make amends, I’d send him back to the judge.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If he was able and willing, then next I’d meet with representatives of the congregation. I’d tell them about restorative justice. I’d ask if they’re willing to participate. I’d invite them to consider how the kid could make amends. If they can’t deal with meeting him, or if there is nothing he could do to make amends, then I’d tell the judge that restorative justice is not right in this case.

But, if we have a go on both ends, then we arrange a conference with everyone. The kid speaks first, taking responsibility, acknowledging the harm he’s done. The congregation then speaks, filling in details the kid might have missed. If the apology is accepted, we move on to construct a plan to make amends. The kid and the representatives work towards an agreement on what he’ll do to make it right. Maybe he’ll scrub the parking lot, rake leaves, speak to the whole congregation, or listen to what a Holocaust survivor has to say. A time limit is placed, and everyone shakes hands.

If the kid follows through with his promises, then the judge dismisses the charges, the congregation forgives him, and everyone moves on. The taxpayers keep their money. The skinheads look for other recruits. The world is a better place.

You can do the same thing in your personal relationships. If you need it, someone like a counselor can help you.

You walked in and found your wife having sex with another man. You could pull out a gun and shoot them both, but that would just get you in trouble. You could just get a divorce, but how do you get that image out of your head and move on? You could just tell her not to do it again, but that seems too mild. Your wife is remorseful. She’s ended the affair. She wants you back. She wants you to forgive her. You need to be able to trust her for any forgiveness to be real. You could have a restorative justice conference.

Restorative justice is only possible if your wife is ready to take responsibility for the affair. She may want to point to things you did that “made” her have an affair, but, for restorative justice to work, she’ll have to lay those points aside so you both can get past the incident. She should be able to say how you might have been affected by seeing her having sex with her lover in your marital bed. She should consider how she could make amends. If she can’t do any of these or is not willing to make amends, then skip the restorative justice conference and head right to the divorce attorney.

Even if she is able and willing, you need to be, too. You have to be willing to meet with your estranged wife and work with her to develop a plan for making amends. You have to be open to her repairing things and not be stuck in retaliation mode. If you can’t deal with meeting her, or if there’s nothing she could do to make amends, then you need a divorce attorney more than a restorative justice conference.

But, if it’s a go on both ends, then you have a conference. Your wife speaks first, taking responsibility, acknowledging the harm she’s done. Then you speak, filling in details your wife might have missed. If you have questions about the affair, you ask them. If she answers them fully and if the apology is accepted, you move on to construct a plan to make amends. You both work towards an agreement on what your wife will do to make it right. Maybe she’ll never talk with him again, maybe she’ll go to therapy and change factors that led to her affair, maybe she’ll paint the bedroom, burn the sheets, buy a new bed, and let you use that position you saw her in with her lover but never lets you try. Whatever floats your boat.

Coming up with ways to make amends is often the hardest part. Your wife would do well to not agree to tasks that degrade her or that are impossible or vague. She can’t promise to never talk to another man. She may promise to love you, but what does that mean? You would do well to make them hard enough to be meaningful and related to the wrongdoing. The best amends are measurable, attainable, and concrete.

A time limit is placed, and everyone shakes hands. If she follows through with her promises, then you let it go. That’s your promise. If you still have mistrustful feelings, dismiss them. That’s called forgiveness. Everyone moves on. The world is a better place.

