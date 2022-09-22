Get Daily Email
What Kind of Qualities Should a Therapist Have?

In order to be effective at what they do, counselors and therapists should have similar traits in common.

by Leave a Comment

 

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

In order to be effective at what they do, counselors and therapists should have similar traits in common. This article will focus on five essential ones that all competent professionals should have and explain why they’re so important to have.

Curiosity

A good therapist should also be a good listener, and this often goes hand-in-hand with being able to ask questions. Even if they’re open-ended, questions, even if it’s about ordinary life, can get clients to open up about themselves and share what’s on their minds so that they can better serve them.

Additionally, curiosity isn’t exclusive to the relationship between the therapist and the client, and a professional should be willing to learn more about different techniques and other research that develops over time.

Patience

Just like how patients shouldn’t expect to see immediate results, a therapist should also exercise patience and focus on guiding them through the process at whichever pace it takes.

If a client senses that a therapist is becoming frustrated at the slow progress that they’re making, not only can the therapist be perceived as unprofessional, but it can discourage the client from persevering and continuing with their sessions.

Empathy

A therapist will encounter many different individuals from various walks of life, and although it’s impossible for the therapist to share the same experiences as their clients, it’s crucial that they try to put themselves in their shoes and try to see where they’re coming from.

Without a capacity to understand how their clients are feeling, therapists can’t be effective at their job because they won’t be able to provide solutions for the problems that people under their guidance face.

Respect

Therapists must always be respectful to all individuals that they’re working with. Even if a client is being particularly difficult, therapists should be trained to conduct themselves in a calm manner.

However, this doesn’t mean counselors and therapists shouldn’t set up or try to enforce boundaries. For some patients, therapy can involve showing individuals how they can be more mindful of others’ boundaries and improve their communication skills which can improve their relationships with those around them.

Trustworthiness

In order for therapy to be successful, clients must feel that they can trust and confide in their therapist; after all, they are putting their wellbeing in their hands and looking to them for guidance.

Trust doesn’t always come right away, though, in the client-therapist relationship, and often it needs to be built. Luckily, this can be done by exhibiting the traits that have been discussed here.

Your mental health is important, and so is finding a qualified professional who cares about your needs and well-being is crucial.

However, knowing what kind of professional would benefit you the most for your situation can be tricky, and there are differences between a therapist and similar professions out there, even though they can have the same types of goals for you.

BetterHelp also offers free advice that can help answer your questions regarding countless other mental health topics out there, including how you can find a therapist who can help you cope with and overcome any concern you’re facing.

Conclusion

All mental health professionals are required to follow strict ethical guidelines, and to foster a strong relationship with their clients, certain qualities must be present in these individuals. If you’re in the market for a therapist, these are all things that you should keep an eye out for so that you have the best experience possible. Having a therapist who you appreciate and who assures you that they have you in your best interest will help you stay committed to self-improvement.

