Perhaps you’ve arrived here asking this question after years of doing everything “right.” You might have done all society taught you to do to lead a successful life, yet still feel unfulfilled. Maybe you’re confused because on the outside, your life appears “fine,” but inside something still feels off. You may have also been led here by your inner guidance, or maybe something else entirely.

We all have a subjective response for what would make a good life for ourselves and only you can truly decide what would make your life worth living.

When seeking guidance about what might be experienced as meaningful, or in deciding what to follow, one of the truest forms of insight can come from within us — from our own internal wisdom. Other times, this guidance may come from beyond us.

There have also been common threads identified by researchers for what might contribute to a meaningful life.

In this writing, we will explore a somatic therapy pathway toward self-discovery, connection to our internal guidance, and the importance of discernment. Then we will move toward examining how our values, personal meaning, and alignment can contribute to our quality of life.

Connecting to Ourselves and Our Inner Guidance

It is only inside of us that we experience our joy, intuition, and deepest knowings.

Our feelings are body-based experiences that can guide us toward or away from things. Many of us, however, were conditioned to live inside our heads.

We might think about and follow what we should do in life, without any consideration for what feels right to us.

To understand what we want, need, and feel, we might learn to bring our attention toward our inner experience — our body, emotions, and thoughts.

Discerning Our Inner Experience

An important consideration is that sometimes our inner guidance is not always easy to decipher.

We may have adapted to life in ways that now make it harder to connect with ourselves or what is true for us.

At one time, we may have had to disregard who we were, and how we felt, to become who we needed to be in the world.

External messaging might have instructed us to “be strong,” “man up,” or that “big girls don’t cry.” We might have internalized beliefs, now held outside of our awareness, that deeply affect us. These could include “my feelings don’t matter,” “I’m too much” or “not enough.”

Symptoms of anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress can also cloud our experience.

We might notice fear-based thoughts that do not seem to fit our current situation, negative thought patterns, or low self-esteem. We could also find ourselves reliving painful emotional experiences from our past, with or without awareness that this is happening.

As a guide for recognizing when we are in genuine connection with ourselves, we might consider if any of the following self-energy qualities are present: curiosity, creativity, courage, calmness, clarity, compassion, confidence, or connectedness (Schwartz, n.d.).

If you find yourself struggling with self-connection, distressing symptoms, or wish to receive further support and guidance, therapy may be a helpful option.

How Somatic Therapy Supports Self-Connection

One type of therapy that may support re-establishing or deepening connection with ourselves is somatic therapy. This is a broad term for a spectrum of therapies that involve the body. Here, we will focus specifically on a therapeutic practice informed by Sensorimotor Psychotherapy.

In Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, the process of therapy works through the interconnected aspects of one’s experience, including mind, body, spirit, and relationships.

Much of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy is guided by mindfulness-based practices to support increasing awareness of one’s present-moment experience. This includes noticing thoughts, feelings, and body-based sensations that arise moment-to-moment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Becoming more mindful of our internal experience can be easier and more natural for some than others. If this seems challenging for us, we presume it is for good reason.

For example, at one time or another connecting to our internal experience may have been too overwhelming or unsafe. For some of us, disconnecting might have been the most adaptive option.

However, if we can gradually and safely learn to rebuild this connection with ourselves, it may begin to reveal deeper insight for our healing, growth, and relationship functioning.

Through expanded awareness, we might gain more opportunity to interrupt our automatic patterns and open space to act with greater intention.

We can also take steps towards a more intentional life by noticing what feels important and meaningful to us.

Examining Our Personal Values

Have you ever stopped to consider what your personal values are?

Values tend to guide our decisions and behaviors in life, yet sometimes our values are not truly our own.

Many of us take in messages from our families, culture, and the larger society, for what our values should be, yet never fully examine what feels true for us.

Example: Aligning with Our Values

Let’s consider how our values might shape our lives.

If we learned that our worth was defined by what we could achieve in life then we may have gone through life and achieved. We might have achieved the degree, the career, the salary, the house, and the car in order to prove our worth, yet still feel deeply unfulfilled. Why?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Perhaps, we followed what was taught to us while deep down what we wanted in life was to pursue our passion — our creative talent. However, we were told that we could never be successful doing so.

Maybe instead of financial wealth, we value our time. Therefore, we might find greater happiness in life by working fewer hours for less income, or by changing our job to accommodate a better schedule.

When things in our life do not feel quite right, our personal values are one thing we might explore. We can notice if we are living out these values or whether we wish to shift toward greater alignment.

Finding Meaning in Our Lives and Work

Meaning-making is a natural human tendency. We do this almost continuously as we interpret our daily events and attempt to make sense of all that is happening.

Finding meaning in life, however, is an experience — a process of emergence, rather than an arrival somewhere.

When we come into connection with greater meaning, we often have a deeper understanding of ourselves, our life, and our life’s significance.

Research suggests that people who perceive their life as meaningful also experience greater levels of positive emotions, health, and satisfaction, along with less anxiety, depression, and ill-health (Steger, 2019).

Therefore, it seems important to investigate what might contribute to a meaningful life. We can also explore how we might connect with greater meaning in our work, especially if this takes up a significant portion of our time.

Understanding Meaning in Our Lives

What we experience as meaningful is unique to each of us. However, Steger (2019) identified common themes that contribute to a sense of meaning in life. These findings are listed below.

Coherence, or being able to understand and make sense of oneself and one’s life

Significance, or sensing one’s life is important and of value

Purpose, or having aspirations and direction

Self-expression and creativity, or being able to offer something of value beyond oneself

Genuine relationships

…

In considering the above list, we might imagine that if we are living in survival mode, with symptoms of anxiety or depression, or experiencing a sense of disconnection, then we might also notice a more difficult time connecting to our sense of meaning.

We may need to allow ourselves time and space to gradually establish a sense of safety and move into greater connection.

Exploring Meaning in Our Work

Finding meaning in our work, which includes unpaid care work, does not necessarily require us to change our job, career, or life, but perhaps our perspective.

When searching for meaning, you may consider reflecting on the following:

Do you have a craft, creative talent, or something else to share with the world in your own small or large way?

How well does your work align with your values and who you are?

In what ways might you serve or help others through your work?

What meaning could be available in what you already offer, even if the work does not feel like your purpose?

Where might meaningful connections be fostered?

…

Some of us may seek to change our work, some of us may not, and others may not have that option. Across these situations, we might still explore where greater opportunities for meaning and purpose can shine through.

Example: Connecting to Meaning in Our Work

Let’s consider a fictional example for how we can put this into action.

Zina is a delivery driver who struggles with long days, constant traffic, and strict timelines.

This understandably feels overwhelming and discouraging at times.

Zina often wonders what the point of their work is and questions why they do it, aside from recognizing their need for a paycheck.

When Zina pondered about this, they began to recognize the deeper impact of their work. This included how Zina imagined people experiencing joy and excitement when they arrived home to open their packages or gifts.

Zina also considered how they deliver needed supplies to small businesses and transport their goods to customers, helping support many other people’s purpose and livelihood.

Zina did not readily see these impacts before because they were out of sight, but the value of their work was starting to become more clear.

Finding meaning does not change the challenging work conditions, yet this perspective opened Zina to a contribution that extended beyond themselves. This resulted in a greater sense of self-esteem and more positive feelings about their work.

Discovering Our Purpose

When exploring or wondering what our purpose is in life, it may or may not relate to our work or career. The two can be separate, related, or combined.

We may be on this earth for a very specific reason. Our soul’s purpose may be to share smiles and laughter, teach others, create beauty, parent children, break generational patterns, learn the power of love through animals, or infinite other possibilities.

The following questions may be helpful when seeking to explore your purpose:

What excites or fascinates you?

What does your energy go toward when you have free time?

What are your talents, creative gifts, or hobbies?

How do you feel during different activities?

What courses did you choose for your electives out of genuine interest or curiosity?

Who are your role models and why might they be special to you?

Who potentially helped you in some meaningful way throughout your life?

When you suffered through grief, pain, or hardship, do you recall learning anything from these experiences or was there any meaning derived from those times?

When have you felt connected to something beyond yourself, such as other people, animals, or nature?

…

Our reflections to these questions might even lead us toward actions that bring us closer to our purpose — notice where you feel pulled and drawn.

Example: Living Out Our Purpose

Let’s reflect on the previous ideas through a brief fictional example.

Alejandro believes without a doubt that they were put on this earth to sing — to connect with the world and spread love and joy through song.

As a first-grade teacher, their daily work does not directly relate to singing. Every day, however, from a state of pure bliss, Alejandro makes time to sing.

Alejandro also shares this gift with others by singing at school events and within their spiritual community.

This example demonstrates how you do not need to overhaul your life to find ways to start living out your purpose.

Sometimes, purpose and meaning can also take time to develop. For some, it is the experiences we go through in life that may ultimately contribute to this.

Putting It All Together: Living in Alignment

When we move toward greater alignment in our lives, our internal world begins to more closely match our external world.

We may start to notice what our “yes” truly feels like and follow it more often, or recognize our “no” and hold it more steadily.

When something offers us joy, we can consider moving closer to it and when we notice our anger, we can listen and respond with what is needed, perhaps with a boundary.

We can begin to develop more opportunities for choice and intention within our lives.

When all of this starts to line up, we are said to be living in alignment. This is where we can begin to step more fully into who we are and our personal power.

This is a journey and not a destination — and we are all on our own journey.

Your gifts are like a rose unfolding. You cannot force the bloom. When the rose is opened, then and only then, will you see it, feel it, and finally know it.

— John Holland

Resources

For readers interested in exploring Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, a therapist directory is available through the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute.

Sources

Schwartz, R. (n.d.). Evolution of the internal family systems model. IFS Institute. https://ifs-institute.com/resources/articles/evolution-internal-family-systems-model-dr-richard-schwartz-ph-d

Steger, M. F. (2019). Meaning in life and in work. The Oxford Handbook of Meaningful Work, 207–220. https://doi.org/10.1093/oxfordhb/9780198788232.013.12